This multi-currency EA analyzes the last closed candle of a specified timeframe (Weekly is recommended), calculated candle body and, if it exceeds the set parameter, opens an order in the opposite direction from the calculated price. Pairs are specifies in the EA's settings. It has the trailing stop function. You can also set a trading day (for D1, W1) and day of closing open orders.

Specify trading type in settings: all pairs or by the largest candle body.

Manual tests of the strategy using "by the largest candle body" parameter have revealed the ratio of profitable trades equal to 6/1. This strategy can also be used for boosting a deposit with increased risk per trade, as profit is highly probable.

Automated tests of 7 pairs and subsequent portfolio preparation have revealed the ratio of profitable trades equal to 68.6%. If you use the latter version, we recommend to reduce risk per trade to 10%, as several orders can be opened at a time.





Settings