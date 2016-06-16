Zig Zag Alert
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Standard ZigZag with added alert, push notifications and email messages on breakout of the last formed HIGH - LOW! It does not consider the current extremum of the ZigZag, that is being redrawn!
Indicator Settings
- Depth - determines the size of the interval or the number of candles after the previous extremum of the indicator, on which it will not look for a new extremum
- Deviation - the number of points between the extremums (Lows or Highs) of two adjacent candlesticks to form a local bottom of peak
- Backstep - the minimum amount of candles between local extremums (Highs or Lows).
- Send Push-notification - send Push notifications
- Send e-mail - send email messages
There are numerous variations of using this modification, but the main purpose is of course to free give the trader a free hand, it allows to analyze much more instruments, so the trader will not have to sit in front of the monitor for hours!
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