Zig Zag Alert

Standard ZigZag with added alert, push notifications and email messages on breakout of the last formed HIGH - LOW! It does not consider the current extremum of the ZigZag, that is being redrawn!


Indicator Settings

  • Depth - determines the size of the interval or the number of candles after the previous extremum of the indicator, on which it will not look for a new extremum
  • Deviation - the number of points between the extremums (Lows or Highs) of two adjacent candlesticks to form a local bottom of peak
  • Backstep - the minimum amount of candles between local extremums (Highs or Lows).
  • Send Push-notification - send Push notifications
  • Send e-mail - send email messages

There are numerous variations of using this modification, but the main purpose is of course to free give the trader a free hand, it allows to analyze much more instruments, so the trader will not have to sit in front of the monitor for hours!

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Maksym Mudrakov
30051
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.31 07:02 
 

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