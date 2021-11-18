Gridder

This is a grid Expert Advisor using EMA to filter a trend and CCi to enter the market. It allows you to manually filter flat and trend parts of the market or traded symbols. The lot is calculated based on the smart algorithm depending on the order location. The EA features the filter of the minimum distance between unidirectional orders calculated based on the specified percentage of the average daily candle for 21 days allowing the EA to avoid excessive load on the deposit. The profit is fixed by a specified deposit percentage. Efficient lot calculation, the opening distance filter as well as effective indicators allow the EA to fix the profit at a minimum price roll-back, thus reducing drawdowns and increasing the frequency of profit fixings.

Risk management: this is a high-risk grid EA. You may have profit or lose EVERYTHING!

Make sure to test and optimize the EA before the purchase! The recommended lot is 0.02 per 1 000 balance units!


Inputs

  • Contr Trande - follow a trend or a countertrend
  • Period EMA - ЕМА period
  • Period CCI - CCI period
  • Applied price - price the indicators are applied to
  • Timeframe - indicator timeframe
  • Percent (ATR 21 Daily) - percentage of the average value of a daily candle per 21 days, the distance between unidirectional orders
  • Profit for close - profit percentage of a balance to close orders
  • Closing metod - order closing method (by profit of unidirectional orders, by total profit, both)
  • Order lot - initial lot
  • Use balance multiplier - use the balance lot multiplier (current balance/initial balance)
  • Use lot multiplier - lot multiplier
  • Magic number - order magic number
  • Slippage - slippage
Recommended products
Smart News trading EA
Artem Honcharuk
Experts
Smart News Trading – is a fully automated trading expert advisor for trading important economic news. Usually, after the release of macro-financial economic data, there are significant price fluctuations, which in some cases can lead to long-term upward or downward trends. Just at such moments, it is possible to earn considerable income in a relatively short period of time. To do this, it is enough to install this trading expert on the relevant asset(s) some time before the news release and set
PackTrading
Andrey Shvecov
Experts
Fully automatic indicator - type trading expert . Entry into the market is based on the signals of two indicators . A distinctive feature of this expert Advisor is that it is possible to enter the market both as single positions and as a Pack of positions at the entry point . Entering with a bundle of positions makes it possible to " spread out " the entry point a little and allow several positions and bundles to enter the market at a more favorable price if the price goes against the direction
SR Doji EurUsd
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . The expert also has Trail Stop and Breakeven functions for users who want to use them .  Recommended on : EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
Taurus Swing EA
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
Taurus is a high quality EA designed to be consistently profitable in the long run. Strategy: It is a Swing Trading Strategy that finds key turning points and trades them. It uses fix tight stop loss and dynamic TP to catch swings. It is working on the 7 best pairs for diverzification calculated by AI to maximize reliability and minimize DD.  EA works on the following Pairs:(set files in the comments) -- EURUSD H4(DEFAULT) -- AUDUSD H4 -- CADCHF H4 -- NZDCAD H4 -- AUDNZD H4 -- USDJPY H4 -- A
Canberra
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
RoboArter6
Vlastimil Straka
Experts
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is pucrhased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.   This EAs work great and have very profitables results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didnt blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs i
RoboArter7
Vlastimil Straka
Experts
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is pucrhased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.     This EAs work great and have very profitables results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didnt blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs
RoboArter9
Vlastimil Straka
Experts
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is pucrhased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.     This EAs work great and have very profitables results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didnt blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs
Trend Line GRID mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.62 (42)
Experts
Trend Line REVOLUTION (GRID) EA trade the first order based on the indicator signal and builds a grid if the price deviates. After a certain number of orders, the DrawDown Reduction function is enabled, which reduces the most unprofitable orders by closing them with a counter profit. EA also accompanies trades opened in manual mode and resolves them into a profit.  The recommended Deposit amount is from $100 to a micro-account.  You need to have a VPS to automatically trading .  Trend Line REVO
MMMRSI for scalpers
Andre Tavares
Experts
RSI EA Revolutionize Your Trading with Our Cutting-Edge RSI E Expert Advisor Tired of spending countless hours analyzing charts? Our advanced Expert Advisor, powered by the robust RSI E indicator and equipped with a sophisticated trailing stop loss feature, offers a fully automated solution to your trading needs. Key Features: * Fully Automated Trading : Set it and forget it! Our EA executes trades based on precise signals generated by the RSI E indicator. * Advanced Risk Management : Protect yo
Personal Trader
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
It works on the breakdown of extremums for a given period, if you set ReversalPos = true, it will work on a rebound from the levels. Advisor using an advanced grid algorithm, the function of protection against high volatility and fast trading mode. It can work as a full machine or in manual mode. It uses invisible for broker dynamic levels for setting a grid of orders, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop. The expert can be used in semi-automatic mode, the position can be opened manually usi
Safetygrid
Montien Charoenpong
Experts
This EA  Can run EURUSD,GBPUSD, AUDUSD at Time frame H1 Balance start 1000$ Indicator with DOJI+BB to be confirm  for Entry MM with Grid system open not over 5 order and Can setting stop-loss begin set 30% Before run real you can optimize new  every time with your balance your risk Remark: Setting I will send to you after you bought because I will optimize to you with your balance and Money management plan
Fast Lane
Panganani Sithole
Experts
Fast Lane Expert Advisor The Fast Lane expert advisor is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market trends and momentum. This powerful EA utilizes the Moving Average indicator to identify optimal entry points, while also incorporating advanced features to maximize trading potential. Key Features: Moving Average Indicator: The EA uses the Moving Average indicator to gauge market momentum and identify trends. Swing Highs and Lows: The EA checks for swing highs and lows
Benj autotrend switch EA
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ AutoSwitchtrend Grid EA v1 Catch trends, not noise. A professional grid-on-trend robot that   maps volatility to timeframe   and keeps risk under control with a built-in   Daily P&L Guard . When slope flips, it cancels the wrong-side pendings, preserves live positions (optional, if D1 aligns), and   seeds only the missing levels —no over clutter, no runaway grids. Why traders choose it Trend-aware grid   – 2 pending levels per active side (Mapped ATR) seeded only when needed, and 3 level
Trendline Magic
Chaiya Srisawat
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Feature Robot suit for trading in semi automatic mode. The robot uses Heiken Ashi indicator to form signals. It provides two options for trades. 1. Heiken Ashi trade - use signal trade for buy and sell. 2. Reverse trade - use Heiken Ashi stop loss for buy stop and sell stop. Also, provide additional feature for a trader which is: 3. Trend line trade - use trend line for buy and sell. This trend line trade feature is not for fully automated trading because it needs trend line input. Trader
Pending on Average
Jan Mietus
Experts
YOUR IDEAL AVERAGE Worker  Place BUY and SELL LIMIT pending orders on AVERAGE line so it would be moved on opening of any candle! NOW YOU CAN do this on any kind of an AVERAGE available in MetaTrader. EA manages a scenario of an AVERAGE CROSSING. EA WORKS ON ANY INTERVALL. The chart interval determines what kind of candles will EA base upon its actions. EA places LIMIT pending order (Buy or Sell Limit) on ANY MOVING AVERAGE that is available in MetaTrader Platform. After placement EA moves a pe
The Golden Pharaoh EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on the moving average indicator Calculating the number of points from the current price and the index Entering into a profit deal 5 pips If the trend reverses with a new signal, it enters a trade with the trend with opening consolidation deals with the same size of the original lot With the closure of all together on a profit of  5 points Cooling deals with the same size of the basic lot 15 pips opens a new trade Work on the M15. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Aut
Fisher Steels
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The   Fisher Steel  bot implements the maximum of the HFT definitions. The expert system goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be converted into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the Commission field. Both virtual and real stop losses are used. Normal working conditions: The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. The more latency your broker has in the amount of the Internet ch
Fenix cta
Jose Augusto Povoa Santana
Experts
Here’s the translation of the text into English: --- The EA "FENIX CTA" is ideal for traders seeking a highly configurable and automated scalping strategy, capable of executing fast trades with effective risk management. The EA "FENIX CTA" is recommended exclusively for trading the US30 and NAS100 indices, and comes with a ready-to-use set that has a high success rate of over 92%. This makes it an effective solution for traders looking for high accuracy in their trades in these markets. "FE
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Tug
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The algorithm of the advisor calculates the important support and resistance levels. Next, the Expert Advisor calculates the probability of price movement "to" or "away" from this price level. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter If a high probability of price movement in the desired direction is determined, the advisor opens a deal. Each trade is protected by a stop loss. Dangerous trading methods are not used. Recommended instruments (5M): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Ad
Undefeated Triangle MT4
Nauris Zukas
4.6 (10)
Experts
Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
Callous EA Fixed
HUSEYIN CETINEL
Experts
Callous EA – Rule-Based Automated Trading System   for Metatrader4 Callous EA is a rule-based Expert Advisor developed to execute fully automated trades in financial markets. The system analyzes market data in real time and automatically opens, manages, and closes positions according to predefined algorithmic rules, without human intervention. This product does not offer any guarantee of profit or return. Performance may vary depending on market conditions, volatility, spreads, liquidity, and
Amazing Indicators EA
Susan Wanjiru
3 (3)
Experts
The Amazing Indicator EA uses four proprietor indicators(two are visible).Three indicators determine the entry and the fourth (bands) determine bot the entry and exit. The bands are our invention and are different from bollinger bands and envelopes. They constrain the daily price range with a fair level of predictability. The bottom indicator is a simplified entry indicator that is both simple and extremely important which is the reason we have called this ea the amazing indicator EA. the indica
Breakdown Velocity
Yurij Dumanskyy
Experts
Breakdown Velocity is a fully automated trading system, using which you'll never miss a trend or sharp price movement. The Expert Advisor uses custom indicators of trend growth and tick volume. Main Features Low drawdown! Built-in money management Tight stops Protection against high level of spread Protection against slippage (to minimize losses and maximize profits) Non-grid system Not arbitrage. Does not fit results with historical data The maximum loss is no more than 60 points for a 5-digit
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Experts
Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session Midnight Queen MT4   is a professional   night scalping EA   designed to trade quietly and precisely during the   Asian session . It combines   high accuracy ,   risk control , and   consistent profit growth   — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.   Key Features Pair:   EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe) Trading hours:   21:00–07:00 (broker time) Logic:   Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries Built-in
RageX EA
Radek Reznicek
5 (2)
Experts
RageX EA is an unique fully automated EA which analyses current market trend on time-frame basis. Thanks to that it makes performance of this EA stable regardless the current market condition like slippage, execution speed, etc. Every order is protected by automatically calculated stop-loss. RageX EA successfully passed back-tests with 99.90% quality historical data and variable spread in Metatrader 4 as well as 100% quality data back-tests in Metatrader 5 with different execution speed. Link t
SmartReversal
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
SmartReversal — Intelligent Mean Reversion with VWAP Basket REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/11731945 Turn extremes into consistent profit SmartReversal converts Bollinger Band extremes into high-probability mean-reversion entries. Each side (BUY/SELL) is managed around its own VWAP, enabling collective TP/SL, profit-only trailing, and a fully configurable grid. It filters poor conditions with spread control and trading windows, so it t
Voodoo magic
Simone Anzalone
Experts
This expert is based on following the trend of a pair. the algorithm is completely automatic and manages the volumes independently . it is possible to change the level of risk in order to open positions with lower volumes. The Voodoo Magic expert works only on the days and times when the market is calmer and away from the opening and closing of the stock exchanges Great for those starting with a very low capital. recommended: time-frame : 15M pair : GBPJPY initial deposit : 250 USD Long Only
ProExpert
Edwin Torres
Experts
ProExpert is based on a deep artificial neuron, it analyzes data from various trigger functions in the hidden layers that allow you to define the best entry point, even when the market is against it, which is very convenient in markets with high volatility and sudden price changes.   The weight factor of each operation is based on the sum coefficient, this reduces the deposit load to a minimum and therefore allows the account to be kept alive until a change in trend. Signal monitoring:  https:/
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.86 (42)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Greedy Red
Mihails Babuskins
4.34 (29)
Experts
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
Heiken Ashi EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Experts
Heiken Ashi EA MT4  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
More from author
Va bank
Viktor Glovluk
5 (1)
Experts
This multi-currency EA analyzes the last closed candle of a specified timeframe (Weekly is recommended), calculated candle body and, if it exceeds the set parameter, opens an order in the opposite direction from the calculated price. Pairs are specifies in the EA's settings. It has the trailing stop function. You can also set a trading day (for D1, W1) and day of closing open orders. Specify trading type in settings: all pairs or by the largest candle body . Manual tests of the strategy using "b
Weekly Options CME
Viktor Glovluk
Utilities
The script draws levels based on the weekly options reports published on the ftp server of CME Group ftp://ftp.cmegroup.com/bulletin/. On the server, select the report for the day preceding the one you want to draw the levels on (to draw levels on 02.10.2015 download a report of 01.10.2015, most reports are published at 10:00 Moscow time the day after the reporting date, this is exactly what we need). Select the required option from the downloaded ZIP file, for example for EURUSD you need Sectio
Signals By Levels
Viktor Glovluk
Indicators
The indicator sends messages to e-mail and mobile terminal when the price approaches the horizontal levels and trend lines that are drawn using the handy panel! The levels and trend lines are deleted and placed to the chart using one click on the panel, and they can be dragged on the chart by mouse! It is possible to set the interval between messages in the settings, the interval is applied to each object separately! Indicator Settings ===*** Main settings ***=== - below is the list of the main
Zig Zag Alert
Viktor Glovluk
Indicators
Standard ZigZag with added alert, push notifications and email messages on breakout of the last formed HIGH - LOW! It does not consider the current extremum of the ZigZag, that is being redrawn! Indicator Settings Depth - determines the size of the interval or the number of candles after the previous extremum of the indicator, on which it will not look for a new extremum Deviation - the number of points between the extremums (Lows or Highs) of two adjacent candlesticks to form a local bottom of
MA collection
Viktor Glovluk
Indicators
MA collection - мультитаймфреймовый индикатор, вобравший в себя множество разработок в сфере усреднения ценового ряда. Включает свыше 20-ти разновидностей индикаторов усреднения и более 10-ти единиц ценовых данных к которым может быть применено усреднение. В индикаторе предусмотрена цветовая и звуковая индикация смены тенденции. Методы усреднения: Simple Moving Average Exponential Moving Average Wilder Exponential Moving Average Linear Weighted Moving Average  Sine Weighted Moving Average Triang
ATR stoping range MTF
Viktor Glovluk
Indicators
The indicator builds the ranges of the probable price movement according to the specified timeframe. The range is built starting from the Open level of the specified timeframe and extended to the timeframe's Close, shifting relative to the extremes. The upper boundary is laid from the minimum and moves only downward when the Low is updated. The lower border is laid from the maximum and rises only when the High is updated. When the price approaches the range boundaries, the probability of movemen
Trend assist
Viktor Glovluk
5 (1)
Indicators
Easy to use trend indicator. Only one adjustable parameter that does not require optimization, which is responsible for the timeframe of the second line of the indicator. It can take three values: current - the second line is not calculated, one higher - one timeframe higher that the current one, two higher - two timeframes higher than the current one. The system for determining the market direction is based on a proprietary method, which uses the two most effective standard indicators (CCi and
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review