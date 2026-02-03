Daily Entry Trend Indicator

DailyEntry – Advanced Multi-Indicator Trading System

DailyEntry is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability entry and exit points using a sophisticated combination of daily pivots, trend analysis, momentum oscillators, and Fibonacci retracement levels. This all-in-one tool provides clear visual and audio alerts for buy and sell signals, making it suitable for both beginner and experienced traders looking for a systematic approach to daily trading.

Key Features:

✅ Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

Integrates daily pivot points with current price action to generate precise signals.

✅ Trend Detection & Reversal Alerts:

Uses custom trend buffers and levels to identify ongoing trends and potential reversals in real-time.

✅ Integrated Oscillators:

Combines Williams %R (WPR) , Awesome Oscillator (AO) , Bull/Bear Power , and custom moving average-based oscillators for confirmation.

✅ Fibonacci Retracement Display:

Automatically plots key Fibonacci levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, etc.) on the chart for support/resistance analysis.

✅ Visual & Audio Alerts:

Draws arrows and labels on the chart and sends pop-up alerts, email notifications, and push notifications when trading signals are generated.

✅ Risk Management Tools:

Includes configurable risk percentage, stop-loss, and take-profit suggestions based on pivot and Fibonacci extensions.

✅ Customizable Settings:

Adjustable parameters for trend sensitivity, risk levels, colors, and text labels to fit your trading style and language.

✅ Clean Chart Visualization:

Displays pivot lines, support/resistance zones, trend direction, and entry points without clutter.

How It Works:

The indicator calculates daily pivot points based on the previous day’s high, low, and close. It then compares current price action with these pivots and multiple oscillator values to determine market bias (bullish/bearish).

When confluence occurs between:

Price breaking through pivot levels

Oscillator alignment (e.g., WPR crossing oversold/overbought zones)

Trend buffer confirmation

…the indicator generates a BUY or SELL signal with suggested entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels.

Why Choose DailyEntry?

Saves Time: No need to plot multiple indicators manually.

Increases Confidence: Multi-factor confirmation reduces false signals.

Educational: Helps traders understand how pivots, trends, and oscillators interact.

Fully Customizable: Adjust colors, labels, risk settings, and notification preferences.

Ideal For:

Day traders and swing traders

Those trading forex, indices, commodities, or cryptocurrencies

Traders who use daily pivots and Fibonacci in their strategy

Anyone looking for an all-in-one visual trading assistant

Package Includes:

DailyEntry.mq4 indicator file

User-friendly input parameters

Detailed on-chart instructions and tooltips

Multi-language support (text labels customizable)





Installation Instructions

Step-by-Step Installation:

Download the DailyEntry.mq4 file to your computer. Open your MetaTrader 4 platform. Navigate to: File → Open Data Folder

Go to MQL4 → Indicators Copy the DailyEntry.mq4 file into the Indicators folder. Restart MetaTrader 4 or right-click in the Navigator window and select Refresh. Attach the Indicator: Open a chart

Go to Insert → Indicators → Custom

Select DailyEntry Configure your preferred settings in the input parameters tab.

Required Permissions:

Allow DLL imports: Yes

Allow external experts: Yes

Enable alerts, email, and push notifications as needed.

Input Parameters Table

Parameter Type Default Description Plus int 8 Font size for on-chart labels PeriodInp int 19 Period for EMA & oscillator calculations DownTrend double 67 Overbought level for WPR (%) UpTrend double 33 Oversold level for WPR (%) RISK int 4 Risk buffer around trend levels clrUP color clrLime Buy arrow color clrDOWN color clrRed Sell arrow color clr1 color clrBlue Buy color 1 clr2 color clrRed Sell color 1 clr5 color clrLimeGreen Buy color 2 clr6 color clrDarkOrange Sell color 2 Lots double 0.01 Default lot size RiskMM bool true Enable/disable risk management RiskPercent double 5 Risk percentage per trade Buy , Sell , Bullish , Bearish string "BUY", "SELL", etc. Customizable text labels for your language

Screenshots Description

Screenshot 1 – Overview Dashboard

A clean chart view showing:

Daily Pivot Line (white)

Support/Resistance Levels (goldenrod/silver)

Buy/Sell Arrows with entry points

Trend Direction Labels ("Up Trend" / "Down Trend")

Fibonacci retracement levels displayed on the right

Signal alerts in the top-left corner

Screenshot 2 – Signal Generation

Close-up view of a SELL signal:

Red arrow above the candle

"SELL" label with price level

Williams %R in oversold zone

Pivot line acting as resistance

Screenshot 3 – Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

Chart showing:

Daily pivot (thick line)

H4 trend buffer (dotted line)

Awesome Oscillator histogram turning red

Confluence of signals leading to a high-probability entry

Screenshot 4 – Alert Notifications

Pop-up window, email, and push notification examples:

"BEARISH: SELL EURUSD. YOU MAY CLOSE BUY NOW @ 1.1850"

Includes suggested take-profit and stop-loss levels

Screenshot 5 – Customization Panel

Input parameters window showing:

Adjustable trend levels

Color pickers for all elements

Risk management toggles

Language/text customization

Troubleshooting

Issue Solution Indicator not appearing Restart MT4, check file location in MQL4/Indicators No alerts Enable alerts in MT4: Tools → Options → Notifications Arrows not drawing Check Timeframe – works best on M15, H1, H4 Fib levels missing Switch timeframes or reload chart Compilation errors Ensure no duplicate files, check MQL4 syntax

Support & Updates

For updates, bug reports, or customization requests, please contact the developer via MQL5 marketplace or the provided support email.

Happy Trading with DailyEntry!