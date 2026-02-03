Daily Entry Trend Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
DailyEntry – Advanced Multi-Indicator Trading System
DailyEntry is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability entry and exit points using a sophisticated combination of daily pivots, trend analysis, momentum oscillators, and Fibonacci retracement levels. This all-in-one tool provides clear visual and audio alerts for buy and sell signals, making it suitable for both beginner and experienced traders looking for a systematic approach to daily trading.
Key Features:
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✅ Multi-Timeframe Analysis:
Integrates daily pivot points with current price action to generate precise signals.
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✅ Trend Detection & Reversal Alerts:
Uses custom trend buffers and levels to identify ongoing trends and potential reversals in real-time.
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✅ Integrated Oscillators:
Combines Williams %R (WPR), Awesome Oscillator (AO), Bull/Bear Power, and custom moving average-based oscillators for confirmation.
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✅ Fibonacci Retracement Display:
Automatically plots key Fibonacci levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, etc.) on the chart for support/resistance analysis.
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✅ Visual & Audio Alerts:
Draws arrows and labels on the chart and sends pop-up alerts, email notifications, and push notifications when trading signals are generated.
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✅ Risk Management Tools:
Includes configurable risk percentage, stop-loss, and take-profit suggestions based on pivot and Fibonacci extensions.
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✅ Customizable Settings:
Adjustable parameters for trend sensitivity, risk levels, colors, and text labels to fit your trading style and language.
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✅ Clean Chart Visualization:
Displays pivot lines, support/resistance zones, trend direction, and entry points without clutter.
How It Works:
The indicator calculates daily pivot points based on the previous day’s high, low, and close. It then compares current price action with these pivots and multiple oscillator values to determine market bias (bullish/bearish).
When confluence occurs between:
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Price breaking through pivot levels
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Oscillator alignment (e.g., WPR crossing oversold/overbought zones)
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Trend buffer confirmation
…the indicator generates a BUY or SELL signal with suggested entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels.
Why Choose DailyEntry?
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Saves Time: No need to plot multiple indicators manually.
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Increases Confidence: Multi-factor confirmation reduces false signals.
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Educational: Helps traders understand how pivots, trends, and oscillators interact.
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Fully Customizable: Adjust colors, labels, risk settings, and notification preferences.
Ideal For:
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Day traders and swing traders
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Those trading forex, indices, commodities, or cryptocurrencies
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Traders who use daily pivots and Fibonacci in their strategy
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Anyone looking for an all-in-one visual trading assistant
Package Includes:
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DailyEntry.mq4 indicator file
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User-friendly input parameters
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Detailed on-chart instructions and tooltips
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Multi-language support (text labels customizable)
Installation Instructions
Step-by-Step Installation:
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Download the DailyEntry.mq4 file to your computer.
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Open your MetaTrader 4 platform.
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Navigate to:
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File → Open Data Folder
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Go to MQL4 → Indicators
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Copy the DailyEntry.mq4 file into the Indicators folder.
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Restart MetaTrader 4 or right-click in the Navigator window and select Refresh.
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Attach the Indicator:
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Open a chart
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Go to Insert → Indicators → Custom
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Select DailyEntry
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Configure your preferred settings in the input parameters tab.
Required Permissions:
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Allow DLL imports: Yes
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Allow external experts: Yes
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Enable alerts, email, and push notifications as needed.
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Plus
|int
|8
|Font size for on-chart labels
|PeriodInp
|int
|19
|Period for EMA & oscillator calculations
|DownTrend
|double
|67
|Overbought level for WPR (%)
|UpTrend
|double
|33
|Oversold level for WPR (%)
|RISK
|int
|4
|Risk buffer around trend levels
|clrUP
|color
|clrLime
|Buy arrow color
|clrDOWN
|color
|clrRed
|Sell arrow color
|clr1
|color
|clrBlue
|Buy color 1
|clr2
|color
|clrRed
|Sell color 1
|clr5
|color
|clrLimeGreen
|Buy color 2
|clr6
|color
|clrDarkOrange
|Sell color 2
|Lots
|double
|0.01
|Default lot size
|RiskMM
|bool
|true
|Enable/disable risk management
|RiskPercent
|double
|5
|Risk percentage per trade
|Buy , Sell , Bullish , Bearish
|string
|"BUY", "SELL", etc.
|Customizable text labels for your language
Screenshot 1 – Overview Dashboard
A clean chart view showing:
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Daily Pivot Line (white)
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Support/Resistance Levels (goldenrod/silver)
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Buy/Sell Arrows with entry points
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Trend Direction Labels ("Up Trend" / "Down Trend")
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Fibonacci retracement levels displayed on the right
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Signal alerts in the top-left corner
Screenshot 2 – Signal Generation
Close-up view of a SELL signal:
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Red arrow above the candle
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"SELL" label with price level
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Williams %R in oversold zone
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Pivot line acting as resistance
Screenshot 3 – Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
Chart showing:
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Daily pivot (thick line)
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H4 trend buffer (dotted line)
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Awesome Oscillator histogram turning red
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Confluence of signals leading to a high-probability entry
Screenshot 4 – Alert Notifications
Pop-up window, email, and push notification examples:
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"BEARISH: SELL EURUSD. YOU MAY CLOSE BUY NOW @ 1.1850"
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Includes suggested take-profit and stop-loss levels
Screenshot 5 – Customization Panel
Input parameters window showing:
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Adjustable trend levels
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Color pickers for all elements
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Risk management toggles
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Language/text customization
|Issue
|Solution
|Indicator not appearing
|Restart MT4, check file location in MQL4/Indicators
|No alerts
|Enable alerts in MT4: Tools → Options → Notifications
|Arrows not drawing
|Check Timeframe – works best on M15, H1, H4
|Fib levels missing
|Switch timeframes or reload chart
|Compilation errors
|Ensure no duplicate files, check MQL4 syntax
For updates, bug reports, or customization requests, please contact the developer via MQL5 marketplace or the provided support email.
Happy Trading with DailyEntry!