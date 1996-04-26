K line countdown xr
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.40
- Activations: 5
✅All Timeframe K-Line Countdown Tool
👉Supports 1min/5min/30min/60min timeframes 👉Real-time price + dynamic countdown beside candlesticks 👉Accurately predict candle closing time, capture trend reversal zones 👉Essential for news trading & swing turning points, streamline your chart watching!
👉Master trading rhythm, never miss trend reversal opportunities
💥All timeframe candle countdown, pinpoint reversal zones, seize every trading opportunity calmly