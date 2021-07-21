Safe Trend mt4

Safe Trend Indicator works on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4 timeframes. It confirms trade directions. Scalpers, Intraday, especially swing, intermediate and long term traders will especially find this indicator useful.

On chart edits and other show/hide buttons make possible clarity of chart while Sate Trend Indicator remains active even when hidden.

Send an order not far from any of the most current circular colored spot that you see on the chart.

Also if any additional same order in the current direction is to be sent, make sure it is directly on the same horizontal line with the most current circular colored spot that you see on the chart.

Type in the edit box beside a botton labelled "RISK" the percentage risk you can take on your Account Balance such as 1.00 for 1% risk, 2.00 for 2% risk, 5.00 for 5% risk , for just one trade. Press the "RISK" botton and check on the direction display panel as lot 0.00 , if not online .

the percentage risk you can take on your Account Balance , for just one trade. Press the "RISK" botton and check on the direction display panel , if not online . Note: Do not risk more that the percentage you can easily accommodate. Also note that this is for calculation purpose only and does not have any effect on your trading.

Alerts, Email and Push Notifications

You may choose to receive alerts, email or push notifications. You can enable using the word true . If you do not need any one of the notifications, you can disable using the word false .

Parameters Down Trend - level used for the indicators downtrend calculations. Proper values - from 60 to 84 (proper value = 100 - 67)

Up Trend - level used for the indicators uptrend calculations. Proper values - from 16 to 40 (proper value = 100 -33)

Risk (Down & Up Trend) - 4 (Not the same with botton labelled "RISK" on chart)

(Down & Up Trend) - 4 (Not the same with botton labelled "RISK" on chart) Alert Pop Up - true

- true Email Notification - true

- true Notification on Terminal - true

- true Period 1 - 18

- 18 Period 2 - 13

- 13 Font Size - 12

- 12 Buy Color 1 - Blue

- Blue Sell Color 1 - Red

- Red Buy Color 2 - LimeGreen

- LimeGreen Sell Color 2 - DarkOrange VPS: Safe Trend can work on both VPS solution from MQL5 and regular VPS with desktop access. Contact Me on Email: gisanrin@outlook.com You can also reach me on WhatsApp: +2348068950356



