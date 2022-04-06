DayNight HiLo

DayNight HighLow is base on support and resistance levels, as well as averages of highs and lows.

It detects trade direction and sends notification to your mobile phone so that you can  enter/exit a trade without having to be seated in front of desktop computer all day and night. Although you have to execute/send an order yourself, you can setup rules through the setting made available for proper lots size base on the available balance/fund you are trading with. The opportunity to take a profit at the right time and set reasonable stop loss that will not be overwhelming and getting out of a trade and changing direction are key elements that ensure success in the foreign exchange market.

It is therefore recommended to use VPS to host this indicator so that you can always grab opportunities on time, by entering the market again as the direction started earlier expires and another one commences.

From the setting on MetaTrader 4 mobile app installed on your mobile phone, you will see there MetaQuote ID. Enter the MetaQuote ID in the Notification area of the MetaTrader 4  desktop  client terminal you downloaded from your broker for trading. On the client terminal click on Tools then on Options. After entering the MetaQuote ID, click on Test. You will receive notification on your mobile phone confirming proper setup. You can also setup to receive e-mail alert

The red colored roller/arrow indicates Sell Order or downward movement of price while the aqua colored roller/arrow indicates Buy Order or upward movement of price.

Remember this is an indicator that shows you where the market is trending. You make use of the information shown on the chart as well as the one sent to your mobile phone. Those information does not execute by itself, but are executed by the trader using the indicator.

Recommendations:

Best timeframe 30-Minuites. Other timeframes you can use includes M1, M5, M15, H1, and H4.

Open a single trade at a time.

Open/Send order for the direction indicated /shown on the indicator not far from the word Open SELL for Sell and also not far from the word Open BUY for Buy. 

Parameters for Suggestion Only:

Lots           =  0.01;  Lot Size (Suggestion: Not Executed, display only)

RiskPercent=     15;  Risk Percentage (Suggestion: Not Executed, display only)

stopgap      =      3;   Ratio of StopLoss to TakeProfit 1 (Suggestion: Not Executed, display only)

Hoping you will find it useful for with any strategy you are used to.

Your suggestions will be highly appreciated as well..

You can contact me through email - obgisanrin@gmail.com

You can also contact me through phone - +2348068950356 or +2348075880078

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Indicators
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