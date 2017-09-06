TrailTPsetup

This program does not open orders on its own, but instead monitors the active orders of the currency pair it is attached to. The EA sets the Take Profit (TP) or Trailing Stop (TS) levels for active market trades.

If pending orders are triggered, the program recalculates the levels and modifies the previously placed trades. The program monitors SELL and BUY orders separately. For example, the program can close SELL trades using TS, and set TP for BUY trades.





Settings

profit_Ord___BUY = 15 - profit above the 0th BUY level.

- profit above the 0th BUY level. Trail_of___BUY = 7 - distance from the price to TS for BUY orders, in points.

- distance from the price to TS for BUY orders, in points. TS_0_TP_1__BUY = 0 - if 0 - close BUY by trailing, 1 - set the total ТР.

- if 0 - close BUY by trailing, 1 - set the total ТР. profit_Ord__SELL = 15 - profit above the 0th SELL level.

- profit above the 0th SELL level. Trail_of__SELL = 7 - distance from the price to TS for SELL orders, in points.

- distance from the price to TS for SELL orders, in points. TS_0_TP_1_SELL = 0 - if 0 - close SELL by trailing, 1 - set the total ТР.

- if 0 - close SELL by trailing, 1 - set the total ТР. Mgk = 0 - magic number, if 0 - monitor manual orders, not 0 - orders of another EA (specify the MAGIC of the other EA).

* With this configuration, the EA will monitor the manually opened market orders (Mgk = 0). Under favorable conditions, it willl set Trailing Stop for the trades and move it after the price at the distance of 7 points.

** If the "Allow live trading" option is unchecked in the EA settings, the program will simply display the data on the trades on the chart.





Output of trades data on the chart

## Trail-TP-setup - name of the Expert Advisor (version).

- name of the Expert Advisor (version). 2.0 - lots BUYSTOP - the total volume of all BUYSTOP orders in lots.

- the total volume of all BUYSTOP orders in lots. 0.0 - lots SELLLimit - the total volume of all SELLLimit orders in lots.

- the total volume of all SELLLimit orders in lots. 55.5 - lots BUY - 111 TP all buy = 0.7895 profit BUY = 77415.0 - information of the market BUY orders (55.5 lots, 111 deals, total TP is 0.7895, profit is 77415.0.

- information of the market BUY orders (55.5 lots, 111 deals, total TP is 0.7895, profit is 77415.0. 57.5 - lots SELL - 115 TP all sell = 0.7474 profit SELL = -306595.0 - information of the market BUY orders (57.5 lots, 115 deals, total TP is 0.7474, profit is -306595.0.

- information of the market BUY orders (57.5 lots, 115 deals, total TP is 0.7474, profit is -306595.0. 0.0 - lots BUYLimit - the total volume of all BUYLimit orders in lots.

- the total volume of all BUYLimit orders in lots. 0.0 - lots SELLSTOP - the total volume of all SELLSTOP orders in lots.

- the total volume of all SELLSTOP orders in lots. imbalance UP 0.0 - the resulting imbalance in lots when the price moves upwards, if all pending orders trigger.

- the resulting imbalance in lots when the price moves upwards, if all pending orders trigger. imbalance DOWN 2.0 - the resulting imbalance in lots when the price moves downwards, if all pending orders trigger.

- the resulting imbalance in lots when the price moves downwards, if all pending orders trigger. IMBALANCE -2.0 - the current imbalance in lots of active market orders.

If the imbalance value is less than 0, then the volume of SELL orders is greater, and vice versa.

The program helps in trading with numerous trades. For example, it helps with locking - it calculates the volumes of lots and the imbalance. It is able to control and account no more than 500 orders in one direction.