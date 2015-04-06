ManyLayers

  • Trading is performed using multiple independent layers - number_of_commercial_layers.
  • Flexible customization system of market entry signal - UNIT_INDICATORS. The use of the Moving Average, RSI and Envelopes indicators allows configuring any parameter of the indicators and enabling/disabling them.
  • Signals are generated based on cumulative analysis of indicators from different timeframes.
  • It is possible to control the equity level - CONTROL_EQUITY. Two danger levels: the first level activates the trade closure logic common for all levels, the second one stops the opening of trades in the overloaded direction with the possibility to increase the volumes of opposite orders.
  • It features a built-in function for closing unprofitable orders using a part of profit - THE_PROTECTION_OF_PROFIT.
  • To limit the losses, a protective stop loss can be applied to every trade layer - PROTECTIVE_STOP_LOSS_LAYER.
  • Selection of the trade closure options - PARAMETERS_OF_THE_CLOSURE.
  • Output_mode - trade exit mode, where the program gradually closes its trades to subsequently stop and withdraw profit.
  • Feel free to ask questions in the Comments tab.
  • Other indicators and candlestick signals can be integrated to this program - leave a comment and write a review.


Recommendations

Standard trade account: minimum deposit is $2000.00; minimum lot is 0.01, modification step - 0.01

Cent account: minimum deposit starts from $50 (5000.00); minimum lot is 0.01, modification step - 0.01


Parameters

  • _OPERATION_MODE_
    • Output_mode = false; if set to true, activates the trade exit mode.
    • Work_on_closed_bars = false; true - the EA forms a cycle on a closed bar; false - on the current price;
  • _SETTING_UNIT_LOT_
    • initial_lot_is_permanent_or_not = false; - the initial lot of a layer depends on RiskPercent ans Balance / true - fixed and equal to initial_lot
    • initial_lot = 0.01;
    • RiskPercent = 2.0;
    • multiplier_for_the_next_lot = 1.6;
    • number_of_transactions_to_increase = 0; - at value 1 the lot size increase will start from the second trade in the series; if 2 then with 3rd, 4th, etc.
  • _BLOCK_LEVEL_OPTIONS_
    • number_of_commercial_layers = 5; - trade layers
    • number_of_orders_in_one_layer = 5; - the number of orders in a trade layer
    • increasing_n_level = true;
      • true - the number of orders of the next layer increases as n[i] = n[i-1]+N, N is the number of layer.
      • false - no increase
    • points_to_open_the_next_layer = 30; - the distance between the first orders of adjacent layers
    • minimum_step_up_orders = 10; - distance to an order in the same direction
  • _PARAMETERS_OF_ONE_LAYER_
    • Zoom_step = growing_step - step calculation type: const_step, growing_step, decreasing_step, manually_install
    • step = 150 at Zoom_step = 0,1,2
    • expansion_step = 5; - delta step at Zoom_step = 1,2
  • _UNIT_INDICATORS_
    • Off_MA = true; ON - false / OFF - true
    • Off_RSI = false
    • Off_ENV = false
  • _MA_SETTINGS_
    • mode_MA = 1; (1,2)
    • TF_for_MA = H1; M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN,TF_this_wind - current chart timeframe
    • period_MA = 13
    • shift_MA = 0
  • _RSI_SETTINGS_
    • mode_RSI = 1 (1,2)
    • TF_for_RSI = TF_this_wind
    • period_RSI = 7
    • level_RSI_max = 77
    • level_RSI_min = 23
  • _ENV_SETTINGS_
    • mode_ENV = 3 (0,1,2,3)
    • TF_for_ENV = 5
    • Period_ENV = 14
    • deviation = 0.2
    • shift_ENV = 1
  • _PARAMETERS_OF_THE_CLOSURE_
    • type_of_closure = 2;
      • 0 - common TakeProfit level
      • 1 - common trailing stop
      • 2 - trailing stop, analysis of multiple levels in a group in different combinations (1, N; 1, N-1, N; 1 - N)
      • 3 - same as value 2, trailing stop dependent on the imbalance in volume.
      • 4 - trailing stop only for the last order in the group.
      • 5 - trailing stop dependent on the imbalance in volume for the last order in the group.
      • 6 - same as value 2, but with the closing level added N-1, N - the penultimate and the last
    • TakeProfit = 0
    • ProtectionTP = 15
    • TrallingStop = 7
  • _PROTECTIVE_STOP_LOSS_LAYER_
    • Mode_SL_inst = 0 - off, 1 - on
    • Percent_SL = 5 - percentage of the balance for calculating the StopLoss level
  • _CONTROL_EQUITY_
    • level_stops_opening_trades = 60
    • level_includes_layered_closure = 90
    • lot_multiplier_counter_transactions = 1.2
  • _THE_PROTECTION_OF_PROFIT_
    • number_of_days = 5
    • percentage_of_profits_to_protect = 10.0
    • distance_to_enable_protection = 300 - distance from the price to the trade
  • Magic = 5355
  • ProfitHistory = true
  • _step_N_ IF: Zoom_step = 3
    • St_2 = 150.0;
    • St_3 = 170.0;
    • .
    • St_16 = 150.0;
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4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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