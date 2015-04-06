ManyLayers
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
- Trading is performed using multiple independent layers - number_of_commercial_layers.
- Flexible customization system of market entry signal - UNIT_INDICATORS. The use of the Moving Average, RSI and Envelopes indicators allows configuring any parameter of the indicators and enabling/disabling them.
- Signals are generated based on cumulative analysis of indicators from different timeframes.
- It is possible to control the equity level - CONTROL_EQUITY. Two danger levels: the first level activates the trade closure logic common for all levels, the second one stops the opening of trades in the overloaded direction with the possibility to increase the volumes of opposite orders.
- It features a built-in function for closing unprofitable orders using a part of profit - THE_PROTECTION_OF_PROFIT.
- To limit the losses, a protective stop loss can be applied to every trade layer - PROTECTIVE_STOP_LOSS_LAYER.
- Selection of the trade closure options - PARAMETERS_OF_THE_CLOSURE.
- Output_mode - trade exit mode, where the program gradually closes its trades to subsequently stop and withdraw profit.
- Feel free to ask questions in the Comments tab.
- Other indicators and candlestick signals can be integrated to this program - leave a comment and write a review.
Recommendations
Standard trade account: minimum deposit is $2000.00; minimum lot is 0.01, modification step - 0.01
Cent account: minimum deposit starts from $50 (5000.00); minimum lot is 0.01, modification step - 0.01
Parameters
- _OPERATION_MODE_
- Output_mode = false; if set to true, activates the trade exit mode.
- Work_on_closed_bars = false; true - the EA forms a cycle on a closed bar; false - on the current price;
- _SETTING_UNIT_LOT_
- initial_lot_is_permanent_or_not = false; - the initial lot of a layer depends on RiskPercent ans Balance / true - fixed and equal to initial_lot
- initial_lot = 0.01;
- RiskPercent = 2.0;
- multiplier_for_the_next_lot = 1.6;
- number_of_transactions_to_increase = 0; - at value 1 the lot size increase will start from the second trade in the series; if 2 then with 3rd, 4th, etc.
- _BLOCK_LEVEL_OPTIONS_
- number_of_commercial_layers = 5; - trade layers
- number_of_orders_in_one_layer = 5; - the number of orders in a trade layer
- increasing_n_level = true;
- true - the number of orders of the next layer increases as n[i] = n[i-1]+N, N is the number of layer.
- false - no increase
- points_to_open_the_next_layer = 30; - the distance between the first orders of adjacent layers
- minimum_step_up_orders = 10; - distance to an order in the same direction
- _PARAMETERS_OF_ONE_LAYER_
- Zoom_step = growing_step - step calculation type: const_step, growing_step, decreasing_step, manually_install
- step = 150 at Zoom_step = 0,1,2
- expansion_step = 5; - delta step at Zoom_step = 1,2
- _UNIT_INDICATORS_
- Off_MA = true; ON - false / OFF - true
- Off_RSI = false
- Off_ENV = false
- _MA_SETTINGS_
- mode_MA = 1; (1,2)
- TF_for_MA = H1; M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN,TF_this_wind - current chart timeframe
- period_MA = 13
- shift_MA = 0
- _RSI_SETTINGS_
- mode_RSI = 1 (1,2)
- TF_for_RSI = TF_this_wind
- period_RSI = 7
- level_RSI_max = 77
- level_RSI_min = 23
- _ENV_SETTINGS_
- mode_ENV = 3 (0,1,2,3)
- TF_for_ENV = 5
- Period_ENV = 14
- deviation = 0.2
- shift_ENV = 1
- _PARAMETERS_OF_THE_CLOSURE_
- type_of_closure = 2;
- 0 - common TakeProfit level
- 1 - common trailing stop
- 2 - trailing stop, analysis of multiple levels in a group in different combinations (1, N; 1, N-1, N; 1 - N)
- 3 - same as value 2, trailing stop dependent on the imbalance in volume.
- 4 - trailing stop only for the last order in the group.
- 5 - trailing stop dependent on the imbalance in volume for the last order in the group.
- 6 - same as value 2, but with the closing level added N-1, N - the penultimate and the last
- TakeProfit = 0
- ProtectionTP = 15
- TrallingStop = 7
- _PROTECTIVE_STOP_LOSS_LAYER_
- Mode_SL_inst = 0 - off, 1 - on
- Percent_SL = 5 - percentage of the balance for calculating the StopLoss level
- _CONTROL_EQUITY_
- level_stops_opening_trades = 60
- level_includes_layered_closure = 90
- lot_multiplier_counter_transactions = 1.2
- _THE_PROTECTION_OF_PROFIT_
- number_of_days = 5
- percentage_of_profits_to_protect = 10.0
- distance_to_enable_protection = 300 - distance from the price to the trade
- Magic = 5355
- ProfitHistory = true
- _step_N_ IF: Zoom_step = 3
- St_2 = 150.0;
- St_3 = 170.0;
- .
- St_16 = 150.0;