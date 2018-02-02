LimRepeater

The utility repeats manual BUY, SELL, BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP trades having Comment = "R" or "r".

Instead of trades closed by Take Profit, the utility sets Limit orders with closed trade parameters.


Purpose

The program is useful when applying manual grid strategies when a user sets an order grid in a certain price channel having certain parameters and constantly repeats trades after closing them. The program automates repeating trades.


Operation example

There is a BUYSTOP pending order (lot=0.1;open=1.2400;tp=1.2415;Comment=R)

The price reaches 1.2400 - BUYSTOP becomes BUY

The price reaches 1.2415 - BUY becomes TakeProfit = 1.2415

The utility sees a new order in trading history having Comment = R and gives the command to open a new BUYLIMIT pending order (lot=0.1;open=1.2400;tp=1.2415;Comment=R)


How to use

  • The program is installed in the currency pair window and monitors its trades.
  • To make the program repeat trades when placing an order, set "R" or "r" in the comments;
  • The program has no parameters to change.
  • The utility does not open trades on its own, instead it repeats already closed ones having Comment = "R" or "r"

The program can also repeat trades closed by Stop Loss only if the price allows that.

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News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
The VIZUALIZER
Charles Harper
Utilities
THE [VIZUALIZER] is a MetaTrader (MT4) Script designed to visualize an account history. It will read the account statement and then will visualize the positions on chart in form of rectangles, showing the OpenTime, OpenPrice, CloseTime and ClosePrice. Generally, it has been developed to analyze the trading history, to observe how risky the particular positions were, allowing you to analyze the trading strategy from the account statement. It is working with standard MS Excel CSV files It is visua
NickZ Tool
Nicolas Zouein
Utilities
This is a must have tool for a serious trader. It saves your precious time spent for opening/closing trades, creating pending trades and modifying your TP/SL in bulk according to either pips or price. If you need to quickly open several pending orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop) at a certain distance from each other, this script will do all the routine for you! The first time you use this handy tool, you will realize it has already paid for itself. Instructions: Drag and drop this script onto a chart.
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TrailTPsetup
Aleksander Chernov
Utilities
This program does not open orders on its own, but instead monitors the active orders of the currency pair it is attached to. The EA sets the Take Profit (TP) or Trailing Stop (TS) levels for active market trades. If pending orders are triggered, the program recalculates the levels and modifies the previously placed trades. The program monitors SELL and BUY orders separately. For example, the program can close SELL trades using TS, and set TP for BUY trades. Settings profit_Ord___BUY = 15 - prof
ManyTools
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The main idea is the distribution of the balance to trade a large number of foreign exchange instruments. This allows tracking a larger number of price movements in the market. It uses the CCI (14) indicator on the timeframes H4 and M5 , as well as a spread filter. Hardware features: It is attached to one window of a currency pair (any), but monitors all instruments available for trading in the terminal. Does not require vast CPU resources, because it uses sequential analysis algorithm. It can
TurnTenTools
Aleksander Chernov
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Features This EA works using a reversal logic: Buy → Stop Loss → Sell Stop → ... Multicurrency program (10 trading instruments are defined in the EA parameters). It is attached to one chart and trades up to ten trading instruments. Individual parameters are used for each trading instrument. The main logic is the same for all instruments. Martingale - customizable multiplier. It is possible to limit the number of increase steps. The EA opens the first order based on the signal: the price crosses
ManyLayers
Aleksander Chernov
Experts
Trading is performed using multiple independent layers - number_of_commercial_layers . Flexible customization system of market entry signal - UNIT_INDICATORS . The use of the Moving Average , RSI and Envelopes indicators allows configuring any parameter of the indicators and enabling/disabling them. Signals are generated based on cumulative analysis of indicators from different timeframes . It is possible to control the equity level - CONTROL_EQUITY . Two danger levels: the first level activate
AutoManyToolsCCI14
Aleksander Chernov
Experts
Основная идея - распределение баланса для торговли на большом количестве валютных инструментов . Это позволяет отслеживать большее количество движений цены на рынке и извлекать из этого большую прибыль. Используется индикатор CCI (14) на таймфреймах H4 и M5 , фильтры: по минимальному лоту, по спреду. Встроена функция защиты депозита от потери ( ALARM_STOP_Eqyity ) и ограничивающие торговлю параметры ( Min_Proc_Sv_Sr и ALARM_Proc_Sv_Sr ). Автоматически рассчитывается для каждого инструмента: торг
AMTchickeN
Aleksander Chernov
Experts
AMTchiken Основные идеи: " курица по зёрнышку клюёт " - вход в рынок минимальным размером лота по нескольким торговым инструментам одновременно; " не храните яйца в одной корзине " - распределение баланса для торговли на большом количестве валютных инструментов. Это повышает стабильность торговли и позволяет отслеживать большее количество движений цены на рынке и извлекать из этого большую прибыль. Пользователь имеет возможность выбора индикаторов для генерации сигналов ( 8 вариантов ) тренда и
ForceSignalStrategy
Aleksander Chernov
Indicators
В данной системе за основу взят индикатор Force Index . Система: определяет наиболее выгодные точки входа в рынок с использованием «короткого» STOPLOSSa , анализирует три индикатора : Force Index , Moving Average и Bolinger Bands, является составным индикатором с генерацией сигналов для входа в рынок, позволяет выбрать вариант анализа данных трех индикаторов, так же есть возможность изменения параметров для перенастройки. Индикатор Force Index (FI) или индекс относительной силы  Force Relative I
LimStopRepeater
Aleksander Chernov
Utilities
LIM_STOP_REPEATER Программа не открывает сделки сама. Она повторяет сделки открытые вручную. Программа повторяет закрытые по TP или SL ордера: Выставляет Limit ордер при закрытии по TP. Выставляет Stop ордер при закрытии по SL. Программа не имеет ограничений по количеству повторов сделок. В программе отсутствуют внешние параметры. Если сделку закрыть вручную, отменить отложенный ордер - программа не будет повторять эту сделку.
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[Deleted] 2020.06.12 20:46 
 

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Aleksander Chernov
920
Reply from developer Aleksander Chernov 2022.10.25 22:47
Выполняю проверку. Если потребуется, выложу исправленную версию.
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