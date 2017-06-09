Auto Close Order for close price setup

Auto-closing a trade using candle Сlose price based on a timeframe opened.

  • No need to set TP/SL point
  • Make ‌sure connection and PC are always ON (I recommend using 99.9% up-time VPS)
  • Only support for one direction ticket only, if buy and sell ticket exist at the same time, the EA will not activate
  • The EA will automatically activate if the conditions are met


Input

  • NumberOfTry - number of retries if order trigger failed


Condition

  • For Buy Ticket
    • Blue line must be ABOVE the current price
    • Blue line must be ABOVE the red line
  • For Sell Ticket
    • Blue line must be BELOW the current price
    • Blue line must be BELOW the red line


Legend

  • Blue line - Take Profit price
  • Red line - Stop Loss price
  • Dot Line - EA not activated
  • Solid Line - EA activated


Version History

  1. ver 1.10
    1. added comment to tell users what is the error that causing the EA not to activate
    2. more user friendly
    3. removed magic number from input
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Scalper Series reversal trading
Wee Liang Wong
5 (1)
Utilities
This EA will open reversal order if the price hit the red line. eg: Buy ticket opened, if price hit below red line, buy ticket will be close and sell ticket will be open (lot size based on EA parameter setting) Parameters Setting Monitor order with StopLoss set: if set to TRUE , order on same symbol with stoploss level will be closed if the stoploss line is hit if set to FALSE , order on same symbol with stoploss level will be ignored LotSize: Lot size for trade by EA new StopLoss position rang
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