Auto Close Order for close price setup
- Utilities
-
Wee Liang WongAn Engineer who love coding and trading
since 2013 get in touch with FOREX, love it all the way now
the most enjoyable moment is watching EA running like charm~
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Auto-closing a trade using candle Сlose price based on a timeframe opened.
- No need to set TP/SL point
- Make sure connection and PC are always ON (I recommend using 99.9% up-time VPS)
- Only support for one direction ticket only, if buy and sell ticket exist at the same time, the EA will not activate
- The EA will automatically activate if the conditions are met
Input
- NumberOfTry - number of retries if order trigger failed
Condition
- For Buy Ticket
- Blue line must be ABOVE the current price
- Blue line must be ABOVE the red line
- For Sell Ticket
- Blue line must be BELOW the current price
- Blue line must be BELOW the red line
Legend
- Blue line - Take Profit price
- Red line - Stop Loss price
- Dot Line - EA not activated
- Solid Line - EA activated
Version History
- ver 1.10
- added comment to tell users what is the error that causing the EA not to activate
- more user friendly
- removed magic number from input