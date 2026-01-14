QuantumAlgo Smart Scalper EA
- Experts
- Husain Haider Zaidi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
NOTE:- XAUUSD (Gold) and 5 Minute Time Frame only. It will not trade other symbols.
🔥 Overview
QuantumAlgo EA is a precision-engineered MT5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand smart confluence logic, low drawdown, and high win rate. Built on a hybrid framework of Order Block, Fair Value Gap, Liquidity Sweep, and Fibonacci retracement zones, this EA delivers intelligent entries and disciplined exits.
🧠 Core Logic & Filters
- Order Block Detection
- Identifies bullish/bearish OB zones with BOS and CHoCH logic
- Filters out weak zones using age and breakout validation
- Fair Value Gap (FVG) Scanner
- Detects imbalance zones with precision
- Validates strength using candle structure and age filter
- Liquidity Sweep Detection
- Tracks price sweeps below OB zones using ATR-based logic
- Confirms reversals with smart candle sequencing
- Fibonacci Confluence
- Uses 0.618, 0.5, and 0.382 retracement levels
- Entry only near key fib zones for precision
- ADX Trend Filter (Buy/Sell Side)
- Higher timeframe ADX confirmation
- Separate thresholds for buy and sell setups
- MACD Momentum Filter
- Confirms bullish/bearish momentum
- Avoids false entries during consolidation
- RSI Entry Filter
- Buy: RSI between oversold and overbought
- Sell: RSI below custom oversold threshold
📊 Trade Management
- Fixed SL/TP Logic
- SL: 800 points
- TP: 1200 points
- Auto-adjusts if SL/TP invalid due to spread or ATR
- Timed Exit Logic
- Auto-close trades after 8 candles if Tp or Sl could not hit.
- Prevents overexposure and trailing losses
- Magic Number & Deviation Control
- Unique magic ID for trade tracking
- 10-point deviation buffer for execution stability
⚙️ Customization Parameters
- Lot size, OB/FVG lookback
- ADX thresholds, MACD settings
- RSI levels, liquidity zone sensitivity
- Higher timeframe selection (default: H4)
✅ Why Traders Love QuantumAlgo
- 🔍 Multi-layer confluence logic for smarter entries
- 🛡️ Low drawdown with strict risk filters
- 🚀 High win rate backed by MACD + ADX + RSI synergy
- 🧠 AI-inspired logic with real-time adaptability
- 📈 Backtested with 100% history quality
- 🧩 Modular design for easy tuning and strategy stacking
NOTE:- This EA is designed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and 5 Minute Time Frame only. It will not trade other symbols.