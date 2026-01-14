QuantumAlgo Smart Scalper EA

NOTE:- XAUUSD (Gold) and 5 Minute Time Frame only. It will not trade other symbols.

🔥 Overview

QuantumAlgo EA is a precision-engineered MT5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand smart confluence logic, low drawdown, and high win rate. Built on a hybrid framework of Order Block, Fair Value Gap, Liquidity Sweep, and Fibonacci retracement zones, this EA delivers intelligent entries and disciplined exits.

🧠 Core Logic & Filters

  • Order Block Detection
    • Identifies bullish/bearish OB zones with BOS and CHoCH logic
    • Filters out weak zones using age and breakout validation
  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) Scanner
    • Detects imbalance zones with precision
    • Validates strength using candle structure and age filter
  • Liquidity Sweep Detection
    • Tracks price sweeps below OB zones using ATR-based logic
    • Confirms reversals with smart candle sequencing
  • Fibonacci Confluence
    • Uses 0.618, 0.5, and 0.382 retracement levels
    • Entry only near key fib zones for precision
  • ADX Trend Filter (Buy/Sell Side)
    • Higher timeframe ADX confirmation
    • Separate thresholds for buy and sell setups
  • MACD Momentum Filter
    • Confirms bullish/bearish momentum
    • Avoids false entries during consolidation
  • RSI Entry Filter
  • Buy: RSI between oversold and overbought
  • Sell: RSI below custom oversold threshold

📊 Trade Management

  • Fixed SL/TP Logic
    • SL: 800 points
    • TP: 1200 points
    • Auto-adjusts if SL/TP invalid due to spread or ATR
  • Timed Exit Logic
    • Auto-close trades after 8 candles if Tp or Sl could not hit.
    • Prevents overexposure and trailing losses
  • Magic Number & Deviation Control
  • Unique magic ID for trade tracking
  • 10-point deviation buffer for execution stability

⚙️ Customization Parameters

  • Lot size, OB/FVG lookback
  • ADX thresholds, MACD settings
  • RSI levels, liquidity zone sensitivity
  • Higher timeframe selection (default: H4)

Why Traders Love QuantumAlgo

  • 🔍 Multi-layer confluence logic for smarter entries
  • 🛡️ Low drawdown with strict risk filters
  • 🚀 High win rate backed by MACD + ADX + RSI synergy
  • 🧠 AI-inspired logic with real-time adaptability
  • 📈 Backtested with 100% history quality
  • 🧩 Modular design for easy tuning and strategy stacking
NOTE:- This EA is designed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and 5 Minute Time Frame only. It will not trade other symbols.  

