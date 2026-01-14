QuantumAlgo Smart Scalper EA

NOTE:- XAUUSD (Gold) and 5 Minute Time Frame only. It will not trade other symbols.

🔥 Overview

QuantumAlgo EA is a precision-engineered MT5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand smart confluence logic, low drawdown, and high win rate. Built on a hybrid framework of Order Block, Fair Value Gap, Liquidity Sweep, and Fibonacci retracement zones, this EA delivers intelligent entries and disciplined exits.

🧠 Core Logic & Filters

Order Block Detection

Identifies bullish/bearish OB zones with BOS and CHoCH logic



Filters out weak zones using age and breakout validation

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Scanner

Detects imbalance zones with precision



Validates strength using candle structure and age filter

Liquidity Sweep Detection

Tracks price sweeps below OB zones using ATR-based logic



Confirms reversals with smart candle sequencing

Fibonacci Confluence

Uses 0.618, 0.5, and 0.382 retracement levels



Entry only near key fib zones for precision

ADX Trend Filter (Buy/Sell Side)

Higher timeframe ADX confirmation



Separate thresholds for buy and sell setups

MACD Momentum Filter

Confirms bullish/bearish momentum



Avoids false entries during consolidation

RSI Entry Filter

Buy: RSI between oversold and overbought

Sell: RSI below custom oversold threshold

📊 Trade Management

Fixed SL/TP Logic

SL: 800 points



TP: 1200 points



Auto-adjusts if SL/TP invalid due to spread or ATR

Timed Exit Logic

Auto-close trades after 8 candles if Tp or Sl could not hit.



Prevents overexposure and trailing losses

Magic Number & Deviation Control

Unique magic ID for trade tracking

10-point deviation buffer for execution stability

⚙️ Customization Parameters

Lot size, OB/FVG lookback

ADX thresholds, MACD settings

RSI levels, liquidity zone sensitivity

Higher timeframe selection (default: H4)

✅ Why Traders Love QuantumAlgo

🔍 Multi-layer confluence logic for smarter entries

for smarter entries 🛡️ Low drawdown with strict risk filters

with strict risk filters 🚀 High win rate backed by MACD + ADX + RSI synergy

backed by MACD + ADX + RSI synergy 🧠 AI-inspired logic with real-time adaptability

with real-time adaptability 📈 Backtested with 100% history quality

🧩 Modular design for easy tuning and strategy stacking

NOTE:- This EA is designed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and 5 Minute Time Frame only. It will not trade other symbols.