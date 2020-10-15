Fix profit for all pairs mt4

The script closes all positions for which the profit is more than 5 pips. Checks all open positions for all pairs (you can run it on any chart).

The terminal must have the "Algo trading" mode enabled.





It is effective if there are many open positions that need to be closed quickly.





The script does not replace a trailing stop or an advisor. The script checks all open deals and closes those that meet the condition (profit is more than 5 pips) once at the time of launch.





For the subsequent closing of new profitable positions, you need to run the script from the beginning.









Changes in version 1.3:





1. - The script closes positions, starting with a larger profit to a smaller one (in pips).





2. - You can choose the size of the profit for closing positions (the default is 5 pips).













Version for closing positions on one pair - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56270





version for mt5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56272