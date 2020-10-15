Fix profit for all pairs mt4

The script closes all positions for which the profit is more than 5 pips. Checks all open positions for all pairs (you can run it on any chart).
The terminal must have the "Algo trading" mode enabled.

It is effective if there are many open positions that need to be closed quickly.

The script does not replace a trailing stop or an advisor. The script checks all open deals and closes those that meet the condition (profit is more than 5 pips) once at the time of launch.

For the subsequent closing of new profitable positions, you need to run the script from the beginning.


Changes in version 1.3:

1. - The script closes positions, starting with a larger profit to a smaller one (in pips).

2. - You can choose the size of the profit for closing positions (the default is 5 pips).



Version for closing positions on one pair - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56270

version for mt5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56272
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Open buy and limit mt4
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The script opens 5 orders (buy) with 1 stop loss and 5 different take profits. And places 4 limit orders (buy). The following parameters are set by default: Stop loss for all open orders - 120 pips Take profit for 1 order (lot 0.1) - 30 pips take profit for other 4 orders (lot 0.04) - 50, 90, 140, 200 pips. Stop loss for limit orders is 135-140 pips from the current price (at the time of placing orders). The distance of each limit order is 20 pips. Lot size with micro-martingale - 0.04, 0.05,
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Open sell and limit mt4
Oleksii Alipa
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The script opens 5 sell orders with 1 stop loss and 5 different take profits. And places 4 limit orders (sell). The following parameters are set by default: Stop loss for all open orders - 120 pips Take profit for 1 order (lot 0.1) - 30 pips take profit for other 4 orders (lot 0.04) - 50, 90, 140, 200 pips. Stop loss for limit orders is 135-140 pips from the current price (at the time of placing orders). The distance of each limit order is 20 pips. Lot size with micro-martingale - 0.04, 0.05,
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Fix profit on chart
Oleksii Alipa
Utilities
The script closes all positions for which the profit is more than 5 pips. Works only on an open pair (on an open chart). The terminal must have the "Algo trading" mode enabled. Effective if there are many open positions that need to be closed quickly. The script does not replace trailing stop or advisor.   The script checks all open deals and closes those that meet the condition (profit is more than 5 pips) once at the time of launch. For the subsequent closing of new profitable positions, y
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Trailng stop mt4
Oleksii Alipa
Utilities
The EA monitors positions for selected pairs, sets a break-even level and moves a trailing stop. When the trade is "n" points of profit (parameter dist_BEP), the stop loss is moved to the break-even point (the level of the trade opening price) plus the specified distance in points (parameter BEP) The EA checks all available (or filtered) trades for break-even and moves stop-loss levels if necessary. The EA also checks all available (or filtered) trades for trailing stop conditions and, if neces
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