MTF Support Resistance MT4

MultiTimeframe (MTF) Support and Resistance Indicator is use to measure last 320 bar (user input) of support and resistance of the dedicated timeframe.

User can attached this indicator to any desire timeframe.





Features:

User input desire timeframe (default Period H4) User input numbers of last bars (default 320 bars) User input measurement of last HH and LL (default 10 bars) Line styling and colors.

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/31983







