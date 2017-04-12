Pivot Timeframe
- Indicators
-
Mohamad Zulhairi BabaFull time trader.
MQL4, MQL5 and Python.
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 25 September 2018
Daily pivot are relatively important in trading.
This indicator have options to select 5 commonly use pivot point calculations.
User input
- Choose Pivot Point Calculation (Method Classic, Method Camarilla, Method TomDeMark, Method Fibonacci or Method Woodies.)
- Choose Applied Timeframe for the calculation (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1 etc)
- Can be attached to any timeframe
- Choose color of Pivot point
useful, thanks