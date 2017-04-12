Pivot Timeframe

5

Daily pivot are relatively important in trading.

This indicator have options to select 5 commonly use pivot point calculations.

User input

  • Choose Pivot Point Calculation (Method Classic, Method Camarilla, Method TomDeMark, Method Fibonacci or Method Woodies.)
  • Choose Applied Timeframe for the calculation (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1 etc)
  • Can be attached to any timeframe
  • Choose color of Pivot point
For MT5 version, please refer here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38816


Reviews 20
Lupacchiotta
330
Lupacchiotta 2023.01.15 12:50 
 

useful, thanks

Shengzu Zhong
6693
Shengzu Zhong 2022.12.30 19:54 
 

Excellent!

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.16 01:18 
 

Good pivot tf indicator

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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RoundNumber MT5
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba
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RoundNumbers  indicator is a simple and powerful psychological price levels. Trader usually use these levels as a  Support and Resistance (SnR). Indicator Input: Levels  - Numbers of levels drawn on chart.  Default 30 levels. BoxSize  - Box size drawn on each levels, indicate buffers around levels.  Default value 1pips (10point) above and below each levels. ZoneSize  - Distance between each levels,  default value 10pips (100point). Style & Colours  - User inputs customization. For MT4 version, p
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Pivot MTF
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba
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Daily pivot are relatively important in trading. This indicator have options to select 5 commonly use pivot point calculations. User input Choose Pivot Point Calculation (Method Classic, Method Camarilla, Method TomDeMark, Method Fibonacci or Method Woodies.) Choose Applied Timeframe for the calculation (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1 etc) Can be attached to any timeframe Choose color of Pivot point Note: For MT4, please refer here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22280
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RoundNumber
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RoundNumbers indicator is a simple and powerful psychological price levels. Trader usually use these levels as a Support and Resistance (SnR). Indicator Input: Levels - Numbers of levels drawn on chart. Default 30 levels. BoxSize - Box size drawn on each levels, indicate buffers around levels. Default value 1pips (10point) above and below each levels. ZoneSize - Distance between each levels, default value 10pips (100point). Style & Colours - User inputs customization. For MT5 version, please re
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Panel Display
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4.8 (5)
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Panel Display is a free utilities indicator, to display basic account information, in a beautiful way. This indicator is a plug and play, where the is no input required except for display corners. User can quickly engage how much profit/loss for current day / week! This Week's Performance - This week closed order for all pairs. Today's Performance - Today's closed order for all pairs. Current Floating Profit / Loss - Current Floating Profit/Loss (all pairs) in the account
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MTF Support Resistance MT4
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba
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MultiTimeframe (MTF) Support and Resistance Indicator is use to measure last 320 bar (user input) of support and resistance of the dedicated timeframe. User can attached this indicator to any desire timeframe. Features: User input desire timeframe (default Period H4) User input numbers of last bars (default 320 bars) User input measurement of last HH and LL (default 10 bars) Line styling and colors. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/31983
MTF Support Resistance
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba
Indicators
MultiTimeframe (MTF) Support and Resistance Indicator is use to measure last 320 bar (user input) of support and resistance of the dedicated timeframe. User can attached this indicator to any desire timeframe. Features: User input desire timeframe (default Period H4) User input numbers of last bars (default 320 bars) User input measurement of last HH and LL (default 10 bars) Line styling and colors. MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/31984
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Lupacchiotta
330
Lupacchiotta 2023.01.15 12:50 
 

useful, thanks

Shengzu Zhong
6693
Shengzu Zhong 2022.12.30 19:54 
 

Excellent!

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.16 01:18 
 

Good pivot tf indicator

Rodrigo Mardegan
118
Rodrigo Mardegan 2021.10.04 02:26 
 

muito bom

goncalvesmba
27
goncalvesmba 2021.09.11 14:18 
 

ainda estou testando, mas achei bem interessante, porem acredito que precisa de um ajuste para permitir suportes e resistencias mais proximos aos pontos do grafico

adnanadnan
824
adnanadnan 2021.05.30 12:35 
 

deleted

Adolfo Vidales Basurto
455
Adolfo Vidales Basurto 2021.05.17 12:43 
 

1 Star (20%) = Bad

2 Star (40%) = Undecided

3 Star (60%) = Acceptable

4 Star (80%) = Good

5 Star (100%) = Excellente!

Clemildes Horta
287
Clemildes Horta 2021.05.08 17:49 
 

Very good!!!! +++++

JAM T
990
JAM T 2021.03.15 20:59 
 

just perfect thank you

admiralmarkets1992
26
admiralmarkets1992 2021.02.19 12:24 
 

very good

Valentin Butorin
4147
Valentin Butorin 2020.10.03 13:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 14:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

DAS-FX
209
DAS-FX 2018.06.27 11:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.13 07:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.03.06 13:52 
 

If you want to understand and manage you target, this is a nice tool to help you.

Berk Turker
413
Berk Turker 2017.12.16 16:51 
 

Excellent

Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.11.19 18:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

xXGambitXx
318
xXGambitXx 2017.10.04 10:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kostbar
513
Kostbar 2017.06.11 16:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nesho Marinov
1602
Nesho Marinov 2017.04.24 11:05 
 

Very good, reliable with good functionality.

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