Service that warns you of your margin level

The purpose of this service is to warn you when the percentage of the margin level exceeds either a threshold up or down.

Notification is done by email and/or message on mobile in the metatrader app.

The frequency of notifications is either at regular time intervals or by step of variation of the margin.

The parameters are:

- Smartphone (true or false): if true, enables mobile notifications. The default value is false. The terminal options must be configured accordingly.

- email (true or false): if true, enables email notifications. The default value is false. The terminal options must be configured accordingly.

- HighMargin: if the margin level percentage is greater than this value, a notification is sent; default is 2000.

- LowMargin: if the margin level percentage is lower than this value, a notification is sent; default is 1500.

- HighStep (only taken into account if TimeInterval = 0): if the margin level percentage increases further by this value, a new notification is sent; default is 100.

- LowStep (only taken into account if TimeInterval = 0): if the margin level percentage decreases further by this value, a new notification is sent; default is 100.

- TimeInterval: frequency in minutes at which you want to receive notifications. In this case the HighStep and LowStep parameters are ignored. The default is 60 minutes.

For the service to work, at least one of the two SmartPhone or email parameters must be true.

For the installation of the service, one will refer to the documentation of Metatrader.


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The Wall Street Player (Ultimatum version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and
Position trend arbitrage
Song Sun
Utilities
Discover a New Wave Trading Strategy - Suitable for Currency Pairs like AUDUSD.s Strategy Highlights : Specially Designed Trend Indicator Graphics : Our strategy offers a unique graphical interface to help traders identify and capitalize on market fluctuations. Backtesting Validation : Traders are encouraged to backtest currency pairs like AUDUSD.s to validate the effectiveness of our strategy. Flexible Time Frames : Default recommendation is to trade in the 15-minute (M15) time frame,
Sabira Reactive
Gounteni Dambe Tchimbiandja
Utilities
IMPORTANT NOTE THIS EA IS NOT FULLY AUTOMATED, IT ONLY TAKES POSITIONS IN ZONES YOU DEFINE IT ASSISTS YOU. SO YOU NEED TO WATCH THE CHART CLOSELY THE MAIN POINT OF THIS EA IS TO FORCE THE TRADER TO RESPECT ENTRY RULES <<CONFIRMATION IS THE KEY>>. SO THE TRADER WILL ONLY LOOK FOR ZONES THE EA WILL LOOK FOR CONFIRMATION CANDLES AND ENTER IF A CONFIRMATION IS FOUND FOR EXAMPLE: If price is in a Bullish zone. Rule, look for buys. If Bullish Candlestick Pattern  or any other bullish candle pattern s
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilities
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
Utilities
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
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