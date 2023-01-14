Service that warns you of your margin level

The purpose of this service is to warn you when the percentage of the margin level exceeds either a threshold up or down.

Notification is done by email and/or message on mobile in the metatrader app.

The frequency of notifications is either at regular time intervals or by step of variation of the margin.

The parameters are:

- Smartphone (true or false): if true, enables mobile notifications. The default value is false. The terminal options must be configured accordingly.

- email (true or false): if true, enables email notifications. The default value is false. The terminal options must be configured accordingly.

- HighMargin: if the margin level percentage is greater than this value, a notification is sent; default is 2000.

- LowMargin: if the margin level percentage is lower than this value, a notification is sent; default is 1500.

- HighStep (only taken into account if TimeInterval = 0): if the margin level percentage increases further by this value, a new notification is sent; default is 100.

- LowStep (only taken into account if TimeInterval = 0): if the margin level percentage decreases further by this value, a new notification is sent; default is 100.

- TimeInterval: frequency in minutes at which you want to receive notifications. In this case the HighStep and LowStep parameters are ignored. The default is 60 minutes.

For the service to work, at least one of the two SmartPhone or email parameters must be true.

For the installation of the service, one will refer to the documentation of Metatrader.