Demarker Alert
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Demarker levels cross Alert is a modified version of the classic Demarker indicator, with email and mobile alert when demarker cross High or Low levels,
default levels setting are:
low=0.1 and High=0.9 and Demarker of periode=10,
you can modify all these entries to find the best setting for every Pair or Stock.
Basically these Alerts are reversal Alerts, you will get:
1-Buy alert when Demarker cross above Low level.
2-Sell alert when Demarker cross below High level.
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