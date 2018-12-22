Demarker Alert

Demarker levels cross Alert is a modified version of the classic Demarker indicator, with email and mobile alert when demarker cross High or Low levels,

default levels setting are:

low=0.1 and High=0.9 and Demarker of periode=10,

you can modify all these entries to find the best setting for every Pair or Stock.

Basically these Alerts are reversal Alerts, you will get:

1-Buy alert when Demarker cross above Low level.

2-Sell alert when Demarker cross below High level.

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