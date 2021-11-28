EA Permanent Select EURCHF

This is a medium-term conservative system. It tracks quote movements and defines entry points. The Expert Advisor is completely automated and features the unique algorithm. It has been designed for trading EURCHF and is based on a range trading strategy. Extreme levels are defined based on history, and the EA starts trading expecting a roll-back. Two limit orders are set in case the price moves further.

This product continues the EA Permanent series. Dynamic incoming data filtration method is used to define the most suitable moment for a deal.


Features

  • No martingale;
  • No grid;
  • No scalping;
  • No excessive parameters;
  • Fixed lot;
  • No complicated settings.

Trades are usually opened infrequently.

Orders may remain open for a few days for obtaining greater profit.

Amount of trades per month – from 5 to 40 per single pair.

Deals are closed by TP, TS, and reversal trades.

Recommended currency pair: EURCHF.

The EA has been tested in real trading.


Settings

  • Take Profit – profit for the first open deal;
  • Trailing Stоp – set for deals opened by limit orders;
  • Lot_1 – first deal lot;
  • Lot_2 – first limit order lot;
  • Lot_3 – second limit order lot;
  • slippage – slippage.

The EA works only with five-digit quotes.


Setup

  • The EA can be launched on any timeframe. All timeframes up to D1 are recommended. Switching timeframes during the EA operation does not affect its algorithms.
  • The EA has been configured for trading EURCHF.
  • The EA should be launched strictly from 00:05 by the terminal time.

Major Requirements

Continuous terminal operation. When resetting the EA or the terminal, the current positions cannot be opened or closed.


Recommendations

The EA works on any deposit. Recommended lot size – not more than 0.1 per $1 000 of the deposit.

Before launching the EA on a real account, check the settings in the strategy tester and select the most suitable deposit and lot. I recommend using visualization for understanding the EA operation.

The EA may work on other currency pairs, though its operation is not guaranteed.


Necessary Actions During Trading

Make sure to track the EA operation and open orders.

Manage your risks.

You can place or change TP and SL, as well as close deals.

IMPORTANT! Keep in mind that the probability of sharp price fluctuations and strong quote spikes is quite high. This may cause substantial damage to your deposit, so make sure that you trade a fixed lot and have enough deposit.


Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/166079

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