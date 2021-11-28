EA Permanent

This is a medium-term conservative system. It tracks quote movements and defines entry points. The Expert Advisor is completely automated and features the unique algorithm. It has been designed for trading CHFJPY, EURCHF, and USDJPY.


Features

  • It does not use Martingale;
  • No grid;
  • No scalping;
  • No excessive parameters;
  • Fixed lot;
  • No complicated settings.

Trades are usually opened infrequently. Orders may remain open for a few days for obtaining greater profit. Amount of trades per month – from 5 to 40 per single pair.

Deals are closed by TP, SL, and reversal trades.

Recommended pairs are CHFJPY, EURCHF, and USDJPY.

The EA has been tested in real trading.


Settings

  • Day_range – define the range, rate of quotes change within a certain period of time, recommended values are 30-55. The less the value, the more deals are opened and vice versa*;
  • Close_by_time – reset the EA algorithm parameters by the terminal time**;
  • Close_hour and close_minut – hour and minute the EA parameters are to be reset. The recommended values are 00:00-06:00;
  • Take Profit – profit for the first open deal;
  • Trailing Stоp – set for deals opened by limit orders, the value should exceed the sum tp + dist_1;
  • Dist_1 – parameter for calculating the distance from an open deal to the first limit order;
  • Dist_2 – parameter for calculating the distance from an open deal to the second limit order, the value should exceed dist_1;
  • Lot_1 – first deal lot;
  • Lot_2 – first limit order lot;
  • Lot_3 – second limit order lot;
  • slippage – slippage value;
  • ID – magic number.

* The value depends on a currency pair rather than a broker's termial time. If the terminal time is different from GMT+02:00, perform an optimization.

** The EA algorithm parameters are reset when the current market trend changes. The reset is performed infrequently. If positions are closed at the time of reset, additional optimization is recommended.

The EA works only with five-digit quotes.


Setup

  • The EA can be launched on any timeframe. All timeframes up to D1 are recommended. Switching timeframes during the EA operation does not affect its algorithms;
  • The EA has already been adjusted for CHFJPY. Settings for EURCHF and USDJPY can be additionally downloaded. Make sure that the EA settings match the target symbol before launching the robot.
  • The EAs should be launched strictly from 00:05 to 00:30 (terminal time) or during weekends.


Major Requirements

Continuous terminal operation. When resetting the EA or the terminal, the current positions cannot be opened or closed.


Recommendations

The EA works on any deposit. The recommended lot size – at least 0.05 per $1 000 of the deposit and single currency pair.

Before launching the EA on a real account, check the settings in the strategy tester and select the most suitable deposit and lot. I recommend optimizing on the interval of two months. There is no point in fitting parameters on a large time period due to difference in the market past and present sentiments and trends. Optimization should be performed on M1-M15. M5 is the best option.

The EA may work on other currency pairs, though its operation is not guaranteed.


Necessary Actions During Trading

Make sure to track the EA operation and open orders.

Manage your risks.

You can place or change TP and SL, as well as close deals.

IMPORTANT! Keep in mind that the probability of sharp price fluctuations and strong quote spikes is quite high. This may cause substantial damage to your deposit, so make sure that you trade a fixed lot and have enough deposit.

All buyers receive trading tips and explanations concerning the EA algorithms.


Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/signalmt4/seller

