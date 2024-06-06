Live Price On Chart

Price live on the Chart

Description:

The Real-Time Price Display is a powerful tool for MetaTrader 5 users that provides continuous updates of the current bid (SELL) and ask (BUY) prices directly on your trading chart. This script is ideal for traders who need to stay updated on market prices at a glance.

Key Features:

  • Live Price Updates: Displays the latest bid and ask prices for your selected trading symbol in real-time.
  • Customizable Display: Adjust the horizontal and vertical position of the price labels to suit your preference and chart layout.
  • Clear Visuals: Uses distinct colors (red for SELL and dark green for BUY) to make the prices easily distinguishable.
  • User-Friendly Interaction: The price labels are interactive and can be selected and moved as needed.

Benefits:

  • Enhanced Trading Efficiency: Stay informed about market movements without the need to frequently check the terminal or other sources.
  • Improved Decision Making: Make quicker and more informed trading decisions with real-time price visibility.
  • Personalized Setup: Customize the label positions to fit your unique trading workspace, ensuring the information is always where you need it.

Installation and Usage:

  1. Download and Install
  2. Apply to Chart: Attach the script to your desired trading chart.
  3. Adjust Settings: Modify the input parameters to set your preferred positions for the price labels.

Note: This script is designed for MetaTrader 5 users who are familiar with the platform and wish to enhance their trading experience with real-time data visualization.

Stay ahead of the market with the Real-Time Symbol Price Display Script, and enjoy a more efficient and informed trading experience!


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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Hisoka Trade Panel
Fadi Al Kanani
Utilities
Hisoka Trade Panel — v6.91 Description: Hisoka Trade Panel is a comprehensive on-chart trade management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It places a draggable, collapsible panel directly on your chart and lets you manage open positions — break-even locks, trailing stops, partial closes, and SL/TP modification — with one click. All risk math is dollar-based, so the same "BE 5$" button locks $5 of profit consistently across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD or any other instrument, regardless of contract siz
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