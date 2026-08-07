Triumph Gold

TRIUMPH — Two-Speed Gold Engine (XAUUSD M30)

Triumph is a fully automated trading system for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe. It does not predict direction and it never averages down. It waits for one specific, measurable event: price accelerating — the latest move must be faster than the move before it  at a moment when price already sits at an extreme of its own recent range.

Two independent readings must agree before a single position is opened:

  • Acceleration — the load-bearing filter. The second difference of price, ranked against its own recent distribution.
  • Position — where the current close sits among the last 64 closes, again as a rank rather than a fixed level.

Both filters are self-calibrating percentiles, not fixed thresholds. Each refuses a set share of candidates, so the system re-tunes itself as volatility regimes change instead of slowly drifting out of adjustment. A rank uses every bar in its window, so unlike a high/low position it cannot be defined by a single spike.

TWO TRADING MODES

Triumph ships with a two-position mode switch, so you choose which end of the trade-off you want. Both are measured settings, not decorative presets:

  • Selective (default) — fewer trades, higher profit factor.
  • Frequency — more trades, lower profit factor.

This is a real trade-off rather than a downgrade: the Frequency mode genuinely takes more trades.

RISK AND EXIT

Every position carries a hard Stop Loss. Winners are scaled with a disciplined pyramid — units are added only while the market moves in your favour, never against it. The basket is harvested by a three-layer exit: profit giveback protection on the first unit, a stop cascade, and a fixed percent-of-balance circuit breaker. Losses are cut quickly; winners are compounded. No grid, no martingale, no averaging down  ever.

A volatility corridor keeps the robot out of both dead and chaotic markets: it works only while current ATR sits inside a measured band around its own average. A spread filter and a daily loss limit complete the protection.

BACKTEST 2021–2026 (real ticks, real spread, deposit 10 000, fixed 0.10 lot, default settings)

Selective mode (default):

  • Profit Factor: 13.50
  • Equity drawdown: 1.18%
  • Recovery Factor: 31.07
  • 917 trades, win rate 91.71%

Frequency mode:

  • Profit Factor: 10.58
  • Equity drawdown: 1.17%
  • Recovery Factor: 31.52
  • 957 trades, win rate 91.54%

KEY FEATURES

  • Two-speed mode switch — choose more trades or a higher profit factor
  • Two independent entry filters that must agree — acceleration and position
  • Self-calibrating percentile filters that adapt to changing volatility
  • Pyramiding into winners only — never against the market
  • Basket harvest exit: giveback protection + stop cascade + circuit breaker
  • Hard Stop Loss on every single position
  • Volatility corridor, spread filter and daily loss protection
  • Flexible direction: Buy only, Sell only, or both
  • Fixed lot, risk-percent or tiered position sizing
  • No grid, no martingale, no averaging
  • No chart clutter — the robot works silently

HOW DO I START

Attach Triumph to a XAUUSD M30 chart, enable algorithmic trading, set your lot size (or risk %) and pick a mode. Everything else is already configured — the default settings are the settings I use myself.

HOW TO TEST PROPERLY IN THE METATRADER 5 TESTER

Symbol XAUUSD, timeframe M30, deposit 10 000, modelling "Every tick based on real ticks". Set only the lot size and the mode — keep all other parameters at default. Then press Start.

INFORMATION

Pair: XAUUSD | Timeframe: M30 | Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Minimum deposit: 300 (0.01 lot) | Leverage: 1:30 and higher | Account type: Hedging

Updates: all future updates are free of charge; the latest version is always available directly from the platform.

Price: the launch price is valid for a limited number of copies; the price increases with each new batch sold.

You may also like my other gold robots  see my profile for the full lineup.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

  1. What makes Triumph different from other robots? It requires two unrelated things to be true at the same moment — that price is accelerating, and that it already stands at an extreme of its recent range — and it lets you choose how selective to be.
  2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge? No. Set the lot size and the mode; the robot ships with the working configuration.
  3. Which mode should I choose? Selective is the default and the higher-quality setting. Choose Frequency if you prefer more activity.
  4. Does it trade fully automatically? Yes — entries, pyramid additions, stops and the basket exit are fully automated.
  5. Does it use grid or martingale? No. Every unit carries a hard stop and the basket has a fixed circuit breaker.
  6. Which broker can I use? Any MetaTrader 5 broker; a low-spread hedging account is recommended.
  7. Why only XAUUSD M30? The filters were measured and validated there. One instrument, done properly.
  8. Will I receive updates? Yes, free of charge, forever.

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