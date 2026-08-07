Triumph Gold
- Experts
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Volodymyr Bobal━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🏆 My Premium EAs:
⭐ Aurora Golden Goddess: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180719
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 7 August 2026
- Activations: 20
TRIUMPH — Two-Speed Gold Engine (XAUUSD M30)
Triumph is a fully automated trading system for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe. It does not predict direction and it never averages down. It waits for one specific, measurable event: price accelerating — the latest move must be faster than the move before it — at a moment when price already sits at an extreme of its own recent range.
Two independent readings must agree before a single position is opened:
- Acceleration — the load-bearing filter. The second difference of price, ranked against its own recent distribution.
- Position — where the current close sits among the last 64 closes, again as a rank rather than a fixed level.
Both filters are self-calibrating percentiles, not fixed thresholds. Each refuses a set share of candidates, so the system re-tunes itself as volatility regimes change instead of slowly drifting out of adjustment. A rank uses every bar in its window, so unlike a high/low position it cannot be defined by a single spike.
TWO TRADING MODES
Triumph ships with a two-position mode switch, so you choose which end of the trade-off you want. Both are measured settings, not decorative presets:
- Selective (default) — fewer trades, higher profit factor.
- Frequency — more trades, lower profit factor.
This is a real trade-off rather than a downgrade: the Frequency mode genuinely takes more trades.
RISK AND EXIT
Every position carries a hard Stop Loss. Winners are scaled with a disciplined pyramid — units are added only while the market moves in your favour, never against it. The basket is harvested by a three-layer exit: profit giveback protection on the first unit, a stop cascade, and a fixed percent-of-balance circuit breaker. Losses are cut quickly; winners are compounded. No grid, no martingale, no averaging down — ever.
A volatility corridor keeps the robot out of both dead and chaotic markets: it works only while current ATR sits inside a measured band around its own average. A spread filter and a daily loss limit complete the protection.
BACKTEST 2021–2026 (real ticks, real spread, deposit 10 000, fixed 0.10 lot, default settings)
Selective mode (default):
- Profit Factor: 13.50
- Equity drawdown: 1.18%
- Recovery Factor: 31.07
- 917 trades, win rate 91.71%
Frequency mode:
- Profit Factor: 10.58
- Equity drawdown: 1.17%
- Recovery Factor: 31.52
- 957 trades, win rate 91.54%
KEY FEATURES
- Two-speed mode switch — choose more trades or a higher profit factor
- Two independent entry filters that must agree — acceleration and position
- Self-calibrating percentile filters that adapt to changing volatility
- Pyramiding into winners only — never against the market
- Basket harvest exit: giveback protection + stop cascade + circuit breaker
- Hard Stop Loss on every single position
- Volatility corridor, spread filter and daily loss protection
- Flexible direction: Buy only, Sell only, or both
- Fixed lot, risk-percent or tiered position sizing
- No grid, no martingale, no averaging
- No chart clutter — the robot works silently
HOW DO I START
Attach Triumph to a XAUUSD M30 chart, enable algorithmic trading, set your lot size (or risk %) and pick a mode. Everything else is already configured — the default settings are the settings I use myself.
HOW TO TEST PROPERLY IN THE METATRADER 5 TESTER
Symbol XAUUSD, timeframe M30, deposit 10 000, modelling "Every tick based on real ticks". Set only the lot size and the mode — keep all other parameters at default. Then press Start.
INFORMATION
Pair: XAUUSD | Timeframe: M30 | Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Minimum deposit: 300 (0.01 lot) | Leverage: 1:30 and higher | Account type: Hedging
Updates: all future updates are free of charge; the latest version is always available directly from the platform.
Price: the launch price is valid for a limited number of copies; the price increases with each new batch sold.
You may also like my other gold robots — see my profile for the full lineup.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- What makes Triumph different from other robots? It requires two unrelated things to be true at the same moment — that price is accelerating, and that it already stands at an extreme of its recent range — and it lets you choose how selective to be.
- Do I need advanced trading knowledge? No. Set the lot size and the mode; the robot ships with the working configuration.
- Which mode should I choose? Selective is the default and the higher-quality setting. Choose Frequency if you prefer more activity.
- Does it trade fully automatically? Yes — entries, pyramid additions, stops and the basket exit are fully automated.
- Does it use grid or martingale? No. Every unit carries a hard stop and the basket has a fixed circuit breaker.
- Which broker can I use? Any MetaTrader 5 broker; a low-spread hedging account is recommended.
- Why only XAUUSD M30? The filters were measured and validated there. One instrument, done properly.
- Will I receive updates? Yes, free of charge, forever.