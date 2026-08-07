Triumph Gold

TRIUMPH — Two-Speed Gold Engine (XAUUSD M30)

Triumph is a fully automated trading system for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe. It does not predict direction and it never averages down. It waits for one specific, measurable event: price accelerating — the latest move must be faster than the move before it — at a moment when price already sits at an extreme of its own recent range.

Two independent readings must agree before a single position is opened:

Acceleration — the load-bearing filter. The second difference of price, ranked against its own recent distribution.

— the load-bearing filter. The second difference of price, ranked against its own recent distribution. Position — where the current close sits among the last 64 closes, again as a rank rather than a fixed level.

Both filters are self-calibrating percentiles, not fixed thresholds. Each refuses a set share of candidates, so the system re-tunes itself as volatility regimes change instead of slowly drifting out of adjustment. A rank uses every bar in its window, so unlike a high/low position it cannot be defined by a single spike.

TWO TRADING MODES

Triumph ships with a two-position mode switch, so you choose which end of the trade-off you want. Both are measured settings, not decorative presets:

Selective (default) — fewer trades, higher profit factor.

(default) — fewer trades, higher profit factor. Frequency — more trades, lower profit factor.

This is a real trade-off rather than a downgrade: the Frequency mode genuinely takes more trades.

RISK AND EXIT

Every position carries a hard Stop Loss. Winners are scaled with a disciplined pyramid — units are added only while the market moves in your favour, never against it. The basket is harvested by a three-layer exit: profit giveback protection on the first unit, a stop cascade, and a fixed percent-of-balance circuit breaker. Losses are cut quickly; winners are compounded. No grid, no martingale, no averaging down — ever.

A volatility corridor keeps the robot out of both dead and chaotic markets: it works only while current ATR sits inside a measured band around its own average. A spread filter and a daily loss limit complete the protection.

BACKTEST 2021–2026 (real ticks, real spread, deposit 10 000, fixed 0.10 lot, default settings)

Selective mode (default):

Profit Factor: 13.50

Equity drawdown: 1.18%

Recovery Factor: 31.07

917 trades, win rate 91.71%

Frequency mode:

Profit Factor: 10.58

Equity drawdown: 1.17%

Recovery Factor: 31.52

957 trades, win rate 91.54%

KEY FEATURES

Two-speed mode switch — choose more trades or a higher profit factor

Two independent entry filters that must agree — acceleration and position

Self-calibrating percentile filters that adapt to changing volatility

Pyramiding into winners only — never against the market

Basket harvest exit: giveback protection + stop cascade + circuit breaker

Hard Stop Loss on every single position

Volatility corridor, spread filter and daily loss protection

Flexible direction: Buy only, Sell only, or both

Fixed lot, risk-percent or tiered position sizing

No grid, no martingale, no averaging

No chart clutter — the robot works silently

HOW DO I START

Attach Triumph to a XAUUSD M30 chart, enable algorithmic trading, set your lot size (or risk %) and pick a mode. Everything else is already configured — the default settings are the settings I use myself.

HOW TO TEST PROPERLY IN THE METATRADER 5 TESTER

Symbol XAUUSD, timeframe M30, deposit 10 000, modelling "Every tick based on real ticks". Set only the lot size and the mode — keep all other parameters at default. Then press Start.

INFORMATION

Pair: XAUUSD | Timeframe: M30 | Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Minimum deposit: 300 (0.01 lot) | Leverage: 1:30 and higher | Account type: Hedging

Updates: all future updates are free of charge; the latest version is always available directly from the platform.

Price: the launch price is valid for a limited number of copies; the price increases with each new batch sold.

You may also like my other gold robots — see my profile for the full lineup.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS