AKELLA — Two-Faced Gold Compounder (XAUUSD H1)

Akella is a professional, fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. The system trades the two highest-probability events at the market's most watched daily structure: a confirmed impulse breakout through the confluence of the previous day's extreme and the daily pivot level (R1/S1) — and the failed break (trap fade), when price pokes through the level, gets rejected and reclaims it. The two entry faces are mutually exclusive by construction: whatever the market does at the key level, Akella has a mapped response.

Every position is protected by a hard Stop Loss. Winning trades are scaled with a disciplined pyramid — units are added only while the market moves in your favour — and the whole basket is harvested by a three-layer exit: profit giveback protection, stop cascade and a fixed circuit breaker. Losses are cut quickly, winners are compounded. No grid, no martingale, no averaging down — ever.

Advanced market filters continuously analyze trend direction (EMA200), volatility health (ATR corridor), trend strength (ADX) and candle impulse before any position is opened. If conditions are not right, Akella simply waits.

Backtest 2021–2026 (real ticks, real spread, deposit 10,000, fixed 0.10 lot, default settings):

Profit Factor: 3 .65

Equity drawdown: 1.41%

Recovery Factor: 14.93

1,284 trades , win rate ≈ 90%

, win rate ≈ Every position with a hard stop; the largest single loss capped by the circuit breaker

Key features:

Two-faced entry — confluence breakout + trap fade at the same daily structure

Smart filters — EMA200 trend, ATR corridor, ADX, impulse strength

Pyramiding into winners only — never against the market

Basket harvest exit — giveback protection + stop cascade + circuit breaker

Hard Stop Loss on every single position

Daily loss protection — pauses trading when the daily limit is hit

Flexible trade direction — Buy only, Sell only, or both

Fixed lot or risk-% position sizing

Spread filter and optional trading session window

On-chart dashboard with real-time status

No grid, no martingale, no averaging

How do I start:

Attach Akella to a XAUUSD H1 chart, enable algorithmic trading and set your lot size (or risk %). All other parameters are already optimized — the default settings are the settings I use myself.

How to test properly in the MetaTrader 5 tester:

Symbol XAUUSD, timeframe H1, deposit 10,000, modelling "Every tick based on real ticks". Set only the lot size — keep all other parameters at default. Then press Start.

Information:

Pair: XAUUSD | Timeframe: H1 | Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Minimum deposit: 300 (0.01 lot) | Leverage: 1:30 and higher | Account type: Hedging

Updates: all future updates are free of charge; the latest version is always available directly from the platform.

Price: the launch price is valid for a limited number of copies; the price increases with each new batch sold.

You may also like my other gold robots — see my profile for the full lineup.

Frequently Asked Questions