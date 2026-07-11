Lumen Golden Breakout
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Volodymyr Bobal━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
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⭐ Aurora Golden Goddess: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180719
- Version: 2.6
Lumen — Gold Structure-Breakout EA
Lumen does one thing and does it cleanly: it trades the breakout of a real price structure on Gold. When price closes beyond the highest high or lowest low of the last 30 bars, in the direction of the EMA200 trend, Lumen places a single pending order and manages it with an ATR-based stop that moves to breakeven and then trails behind price. One position at a time — no grid, no martingale, no averaging down.
The design goal was the lowest possible drawdown, not the steepest curve. Long-only by default (gold's long-term upward bias makes the short side the weaker one), fixed-lot sizing, and a volatility "corridor" filter that stands aside in dead or chaotic markets.
Key features
- Single position — never more than one trade open at a time.
- No grid, no martingale, no averaging.
- Structure-breakout entry: N-bar high/low with an EMA200 trend filter.
- ATR exit chain: hard stop -> breakeven -> ATR trailing.
- Volatility-corridor filter skips dead and over-extended regimes.
- Optional daily-loss halt and spread guard.
- Fixed lot by default (low, stable drawdown); optional percent-risk sizing.
Recommended
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). Timeframe: H1.
- A low-spread / ECN broker and a VPS for uninterrupted operation.
- The default settings are the tested configuration — start there.
Backtest (XAUUSD H1, fixed 0.10 lot, ~4.5 years of history)
- Profit factor: 1.66
- Recovery factor: 8.05
- Maximum equity drawdown: 7.5%
- Win rate: 39%
- Total trades: 655
What to expect
This is a breakout system. It waits, takes relatively few trades, and accepts a lower win rate in exchange for winners that are larger than losers. Patience is part of the method: most of the time the correct action is to do nothing. Past performance does not guarantee future results; always test on a demo account first.
хороший советник.