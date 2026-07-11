Lumen Golden Breakout

Lumen — Gold Structure-Breakout EA

Lumen does one thing and does it cleanly: it trades the breakout of a real price structure on Gold. When price closes beyond the highest high or lowest low of the last 30 bars, in the direction of the EMA200 trend, Lumen places a single pending order and manages it with an ATR-based stop that moves to breakeven and then trails behind price. One position at a time — no grid, no martingale, no averaging down.

The design goal was the lowest possible drawdown, not the steepest curve. Long-only by default (gold's long-term upward bias makes the short side the weaker one), fixed-lot sizing, and a volatility "corridor" filter that stands aside in dead or chaotic markets.

Key features

Single position — never more than one trade open at a time.

No grid, no martingale, no averaging.

Structure-breakout entry: N-bar high/low with an EMA200 trend filter.

ATR exit chain: hard stop -> breakeven -> ATR trailing.

Volatility-corridor filter skips dead and over-extended regimes.

Optional daily-loss halt and spread guard.

Fixed lot by default (low, stable drawdown); optional percent-risk sizing.

Recommended

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). Timeframe: H1.

A low-spread / ECN broker and a VPS for uninterrupted operation.

The default settings are the tested configuration — start there.

Backtest (XAUUSD H1, fixed 0.10 lot, ~4.5 years of history)

Profit factor: 1.66

Recovery factor: 8.05

Maximum equity drawdown: 7.5%

Win rate: 39%

Total trades: 655

What to expect

This is a breakout system. It waits, takes relatively few trades, and accepts a lower win rate in exchange for winners that are larger than losers. Patience is part of the method: most of the time the correct action is to do nothing. Past performance does not guarantee future results; always test on a demo account first.