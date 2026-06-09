Aurora Golden Goddess is a precision structure-breakout EA for GOLD (XAUUSD). It places pending stop orders at confirmed swing pivots and trades only with the trend — no grid, no martingale, no averaging down. One position at a time, always with a fixed stop loss.

What sets it apart is drawdown discipline. In a 4.5-year backtest on real ticks with slippage, fixed lot, max balance drawdown stayed under 3%.

Backtest (2021–2026, XAUUSD M15, fixed 0.10 lot, real ticks + 20–40ms slippage):

Profit Factor: 1.48 · Win rate: 74% · Max drawdown: 2.98% · Max consecutive losses: 6 · Trades: 819

Features: single position with hard SL · auto-detects 2/3/5-digit brokers · trend + volatility + spread filters · risk% or fixed lot · on-chart dashboard.

Honest note: a backtest is not a promise. Live results on gold depend on your broker's spread and execution — that's why a spread filter is built in. Try the free Demo on your own broker first, start with a low lot. I'm here to help anytime.

Recommended: XAUUSD, M15, tight-spread account, VPS.