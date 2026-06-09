Aurora Golden Goddess
- Experts
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Volodymyr Bobal━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🏆 My Premium EAs:
⭐ Aurora Golden Goddess: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180719
- Version: 1.42
- Updated: 7 August 2026
- Activations: 20
Aurora Golden Goddess is a precision structure-breakout EA for GOLD (XAUUSD). It places pending stop orders at confirmed swing pivots and trades only with the trend — no grid, no martingale, no averaging down. One position at a time, always with a fixed stop loss.
What sets it apart is drawdown discipline. In a 4.5-year backtest on real ticks with slippage, fixed lot, max balance drawdown stayed under 3%.
Backtest (2021–2026, XAUUSD M15, fixed 0.10 lot, real ticks + 20–40ms slippage):
- Profit Factor: 1.48 · Win rate: 74% · Max drawdown: 2.98% · Max consecutive losses: 6 · Trades: 819
Features: single position with hard SL · auto-detects 2/3/5-digit brokers · trend + volatility + spread filters · risk% or fixed lot · on-chart dashboard.
Honest note: a backtest is not a promise. Live results on gold depend on your broker's spread and execution — that's why a spread filter is built in. Try the free Demo on your own broker first, start with a low lot. I'm here to help anytime.
Recommended: XAUUSD, M15, tight-spread account, VPS.
Aurora EA is a safe and stable robot in my experience. It is broker-dependent, like many other EAs, but the differences are not significant. In my testing, it performed best on IC Markets and QuoMarkets, while it did not perform well on the FTMO demo. Overall, I am satisfied with its performance and I can recommend it. The developer is also responsive and helpful.