Aurora Golden Goddess

5

Aurora live signal — track it in real time

Aurora Golden Goddess is a precision structure-breakout EA for GOLD (XAUUSD). It places pending stop orders at confirmed swing pivots and trades only with the trend — no grid, no martingale, no averaging down. One position at a time, always with a fixed stop loss.

What sets it apart is drawdown discipline. In a 4.5-year backtest on real ticks with slippage, fixed lot, max balance drawdown stayed under 3%.

Backtest (2021–2026, XAUUSD M15, fixed 0.10 lot, real ticks + 20–40ms slippage):

  • Profit Factor: 1.48 · Win rate: 74% · Max drawdown: 2.98% · Max consecutive losses: 6 · Trades: 819

Features: single position with hard SL · auto-detects 2/3/5-digit brokers · trend + volatility + spread filters · risk% or fixed lot · on-chart dashboard.

Honest note: a backtest is not a promise. Live results on gold depend on your broker's spread and execution — that's why a spread filter is built in. Try the free Demo on your own broker first, start with a low lot. I'm here to help anytime.
Recommended: XAUUSD, M15, tight-spread account, VPS.


Reviews 1
Peter Kovac
194
Peter Kovac 2026.07.21 15:22 
 

Aurora EA is a safe and stable robot in my experience. It is broker-dependent, like many other EAs, but the differences are not significant. In my testing, it performed best on IC Markets and QuoMarkets, while it did not perform well on the FTMO demo. Overall, I am satisfied with its performance and I can recommend it. The developer is also responsive and helpful.

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Akella
Volodymyr Bobal
Experts
AKELLA   —   Two-Faced   Gold   Compounder   (XAUUSD   H1) Akella is a professional, fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. The system trades the two highest-probability events at the market's most watched daily structure: a confirmed impulse breakout through the confluence of the previous day's extreme and the daily pivot level (R1/S1) — and the failed break (trap fade), when price pokes through the level, gets rejected and reclaims it. The two entry faces are m
Midas The Golden Touch
Volodymyr Bobal
5 (7)
Experts
MIDAS — Gold Breakout EA (XAUUSD) MIDAS is a pending-order breakout Expert Advisor built and forward-tested on GOLD (XAUUSD). It runs two independent breakout engines and protects every order with a native economic-calendar news filter and a spread guard. HOW IT WORKS • Daily breakout: BuyStop at the previous day's high / SellStop at the low. • London breakout: builds the 10:00–15:00 range and places stop orders both sides. • Aggressive trailing stop locks in profit once price moves in your fa
Lumen Golden Breakout
Volodymyr Bobal
5 (1)
Experts
Lumen — Gold Structure-Breakout EA Lumen does one thing and does it cleanly: it trades the breakout of a real price structure on Gold. When price closes beyond the highest high or lowest low of the last 30 bars, in the direction of the EMA200 trend, Lumen places a single pending order and manages it with an ATR-based stop that moves to breakeven and then trails behind price. One position at a time — no grid, no martingale, no averaging down. The design goal was the lowest possible drawdown, not
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Aurelius
Volodymyr Bobal
Experts
Aurelius is a trend-continuation EA crafted specifically for XAUUSD. It  uses a custom K-metric — a directional efficiency ratio — to identify  strong macro trends and enter on exhausted micro pullbacks. The system  holds the trend until its strength fades (K-decay exit), then closes. No grid. No martingale. No magic claims. Just a transparent strategy  with honest backtest data. Backtest 2024-2026 on XAUUSD H1 - Net Profit:        $13,731 from $10,000 starting balance - Profit Factor:     1.
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SmartTrailingStop Universal
Volodymyr Bobal
5 (2)
Utilities
SmartTrailingStop is a universal trailing stop utility that works on any positions — manual trades or orders opened by any EA. Pick from four trailing modes, add break-even and partial close, and let it manage every position on your account.  Also check our gold EAs:   Aurora Golden Goddess   |  Midas The Golden Touch   |   Golden Fatima Designed for swing traders who hate watching charts, scalpers who need precise stops, and anyone running multiple EAs that lack a quality trailing module. Fo
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EquityGuard Risk Manager
Volodymyr Bobal
5 (1)
Utilities
EquityGuard is a silent account-protection utility. It watches your equity in real time and closes every position, deletes pending orders, and (optionally) shuts the EA down the moment a configurable loss, drawdown, or profit threshold is hit. Built for prop-firm traders (FTMO, MFF, FundedNext, The5ers), multi-EA portfolios, and anyone tired of watching a green day turn red. Key features - Daily loss limit — % from start-of-day balance - Daily profit target — lock in the day when reached - Ma
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Zephyr Index EA
Volodymyr Bobal
Experts
Zephyr — NAS100 Breakout (FREE) A disciplined H1 volatility-breakout EA built for   US Tech / NAS100 (USTEC) . Arms an OCO stop-order straddle around the recent price structure and fires only when five filters agree: structure break, ATR expansion, ADX trend strength, volume expansion, and the trading session. Every trade has a hard Fib/ATR stop and an RR 2.0 take-profit —   no grid, no martingale, no averaging . Risk-% sizing, spread filter, daily-loss guard. Backtest USTEC H1: PF 1.12, Sharpe
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Triumph Gold
Volodymyr Bobal
Experts
TRIUMPH — Two-Speed Gold Engine (XAUUSD   M30) Triumph is a fully automated trading system for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe. It does not predict direction and it never averages down. It waits for one specific, measurable event: price accelerating   — the latest move   must   be   faster   than   the   move   before   it   —   at   a   moment   when   price   already   sits   at   an   extreme   of   its   own   recent   range. Two independent readings must agree before a single position   is   op
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Peter Kovac
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Peter Kovac 2026.07.21 15:22 
 

Aurora EA is a safe and stable robot in my experience. It is broker-dependent, like many other EAs, but the differences are not significant. In my testing, it performed best on IC Markets and QuoMarkets, while it did not perform well on the FTMO demo. Overall, I am satisfied with its performance and I can recommend it. The developer is also responsive and helpful.

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