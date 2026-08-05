Rising Gold

RangeTrader EA

RangeTrader EA is a fully automated breakout trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It identifies the daily trading range during a configurable time session and automatically places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to capture breakout opportunities.

The EA includes advanced risk management, dynamic lot scaling, SMA trend filtering, intelligent trailing stop management, and automatic pending order control. It is suitable for Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Cryptocurrency, and other CFD instruments.

Key Features

Automated Daily Range Detection

  • Automatically measures the High and Low of a selected trading session.
  • Draws the range box directly on the chart.
  • Calculates breakout levels without manual intervention.

Breakout Pending Orders

  • Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders outside the range.
  • Adjustable entry buffer.
  • Configurable Stop Loss buffer.
  • Supports one-direction or both-direction breakout trading.


    Advanced Risk Management

    • Minimum account balance protection
    • Configurable base lot size
    • Manual lot multiplier
    • Magic Number support
    • Works independently from other Expert Advisors.


    Features:

    • Initial profit trigger
    • Initial locked profit
    • Profit step increment
    • Automatic Stop Loss adjustment
    • Locks increasing profits automatically.

    Time Protection

    The EA prevents unnecessary modifications during sensitive market periods.

    Includes:

    • Trailing Stop pause after market opens
    • Trailing Stop freeze before market closes
    • Automatic cancellation of pending orders before session close

    Universal Symbol Support

    Automatically detects pip size and works with:

    • Forex Pairs
    • Gold (XAUUSD)
    • Silver (XAGUSD)
    • Stock Indices
    • Cryptocurrency
    • Other CFD symbols

    No manual pip calculation is required.

    Input Parameters

    Range Settings

    • Range Box Color
    • Session Start Time
    • Session End Time


      Order Settings

      • Magic Number
      • Entry Buffer
      • Stop Loss Buffer
      • Allow Both Directions
      • Cancel Pending Orders Before Market Close

      Trailing Stop

      • Enable Trailing Stop
      • Profit Trigger (USD)
      • Initial Locked Profit
      • Profit Step
      • Profit Lock Step

      Time Restrictions

      • Pause After Market Open
      • Freeze Before Market Close
      Advantages
      • Fully automated breakout trading
      • No manual calculations required
      • Advanced trailing stop logic
      • Universal symbol compatibility
      • Optimized for MetaTrader 5
      Recommended Timeframes

      The EA can operate on any timeframe. For best performance, M15, and 1H charts are recommended.

      Recommended Instruments
      • Forex Pairs
      • XAUUSD (Gold)
      • XAGUSD (Silver)
      • NASDAQ
      • US30
      • GER40
      • BTCUSD
      • Other CFD instruments
      Disclaimer

      Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.


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