Rising Gold

RangeTrader EA

RangeTrader EA is a fully automated breakout trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It identifies the daily trading range during a configurable time session and automatically places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to capture breakout opportunities.

The EA includes advanced risk management, dynamic lot scaling, SMA trend filtering, intelligent trailing stop management, and automatic pending order control. It is suitable for Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Cryptocurrency, and other CFD instruments.

Key Features

Automated Daily Range Detection

Automatically measures the High and Low of a selected trading session.

Draws the range box directly on the chart.

Calculates breakout levels without manual intervention.

Breakout Pending Orders

Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders outside the range.

Adjustable entry buffer.

Configurable Stop Loss buffer.

Supports one-direction or both-direction breakout trading.





Advanced Risk Management

Minimum account balance protection

Configurable base lot size

Manual lot multiplier

Magic Number support

Works independently from other Expert Advisors.





Features:

Initial profit trigger

Initial locked profit

Profit step increment

Automatic Stop Loss adjustment

Locks increasing profits automatically.

Time Protection

The EA prevents unnecessary modifications during sensitive market periods.

Includes:

Trailing Stop pause after market opens

Trailing Stop freeze before market closes

Automatic cancellation of pending orders before session close

Universal Symbol Support

Automatically detects pip size and works with:

Forex Pairs

Gold (XAUUSD)

Silver (XAGUSD)

Stock Indices

Cryptocurrency

Other CFD symbols

No manual pip calculation is required.

Range Settings

Range Box Color

Session Start Time

Session End Time





Order Settings

Magic Number

Entry Buffer

Stop Loss Buffer

Allow Both Directions

Cancel Pending Orders Before Market Close

Trailing Stop

Enable Trailing Stop

Profit Trigger (USD)

Initial Locked Profit

Profit Step

Profit Lock Step

Time Restrictions

Pause After Market Open

Freeze Before Market Close

Fully automated breakout trading

No manual calculations required

Advanced trailing stop logic

Universal symbol compatibility

Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Input ParametersAdvantagesRecommended Timeframes

The EA can operate on any timeframe. For best performance, M15, and 1H charts are recommended.

Forex Pairs

XAUUSD (Gold)

XAGUSD (Silver)

NASDAQ

US30

GER40

BTCUSD

Other CFD instruments

Recommended InstrumentsDisclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.