MT5 T0 MT5 Trade Copier

Overview

MT5 Multi Terminal Trade Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to instantly copy trades between two or more MetaTrader 5 terminals running on the same computer or VPS.

The EA helps traders, fund managers, signal providers, and account managers synchronize trading activities across multiple MT5 accounts with minimal delay.

Key Features

  • Real-time trade copying
  • Copy trades from one Master account to multiple Slave accounts
  • Supports Market Orders
  • Automatic synchronization of:
    • Buy/Sell Orders
    • Stop Loss (SL)
    • Take Profit (TP)
    • Order Close
    • Order Modification
  • Low latency execution
  • Compatible with all MT5 brokers
  • Works on VPS for 24/7 operation
  • Easy installation and configuration

Supported Symbols

The copier supports:

  • Same symbol names
  • Different broker symbol suffixes
  • Different broker symbol prefixes

Examples:

  • EURUSD → EURUSD.a
  • XAUUSD → XAUUSDm
  • GBPUSD → GBPUSD.pro

Parameters

  • Master/Slave Mode
  • Fixed Lot Size
  • Symbol Prefix
  • Symbol Suffix
  • Copy Stop Loss
  • Copy Take Profit
  • Copy Pending Orders (if enabled)
  • Magic Number Filter
  • Comment Filter
  • Slippage
  • Retry Count

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 Terminal
  • Master and Slave terminals installed on the same PC or VPS
  • Auto Trading enabled
  • DLL imports enabled (if required)

Recommended For

  • Prop Firm Traders
  • Portfolio Managers
  • Fund Managers
  • Signal Providers
  • Multi-Account Traders

Advantages

  • Fast trade execution
  • Simple setup
  • Stable performance
  • Low CPU usage
  • Supports multiple broker environments
  • Reliable trade synchronization

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Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Rising Gold
Bhupendra Agnur
Experts
RangeTrader EA RangeTrader EA is a fully automated breakout trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It identifies the daily trading range during a configurable time session and automatically places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to capture breakout opportunities. The EA includes advanced risk management, dynamic lot scaling, SMA trend filtering, intelligent trailing stop management, and automatic pending order control. It is suitable for Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Cryptocurrency, and
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