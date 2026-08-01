MT5 T0 MT5 Trade Copier
- Utilities
-
- Version: 12.0
- Updated: 3 August 2026
- Activations: 5
Overview
MT5 Multi Terminal Trade Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to instantly copy trades between two or more MetaTrader 5 terminals running on the same computer or VPS.
The EA helps traders, fund managers, signal providers, and account managers synchronize trading activities across multiple MT5 accounts with minimal delay.
Key Features
- Real-time trade copying
- Copy trades from one Master account to multiple Slave accounts
- Supports Market Orders
- Automatic synchronization of:
- Buy/Sell Orders
- Stop Loss (SL)
- Take Profit (TP)
- Order Close
- Order Modification
- Low latency execution
- Compatible with all MT5 brokers
- Works on VPS for 24/7 operation
- Easy installation and configuration
Supported Symbols
The copier supports:
- Same symbol names
- Different broker symbol suffixes
- Different broker symbol prefixes
Examples:
- EURUSD → EURUSD.a
- XAUUSD → XAUUSDm
- GBPUSD → GBPUSD.pro
Parameters
- Master/Slave Mode
- Fixed Lot Size
- Symbol Prefix
- Symbol Suffix
- Copy Stop Loss
- Copy Take Profit
- Copy Pending Orders (if enabled)
- Magic Number Filter
- Comment Filter
- Slippage
- Retry Count
Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 Terminal
- Master and Slave terminals installed on the same PC or VPS
- Auto Trading enabled
- DLL imports enabled (if required)
Recommended For
- Prop Firm Traders
- Portfolio Managers
- Fund Managers
- Signal Providers
- Multi-Account Traders
Advantages
- Fast trade execution
- Simple setup
- Stable performance
- Low CPU usage
- Supports multiple broker environments
- Reliable trade synchronization