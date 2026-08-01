MT5 T0 MT5 Trade Copier

Overview

MT5 Multi Terminal Trade Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to instantly copy trades between two or more MetaTrader 5 terminals running on the same computer or VPS.

The EA helps traders, fund managers, signal providers, and account managers synchronize trading activities across multiple MT5 accounts with minimal delay.

Key Features

Real-time trade copying

Copy trades from one Master account to multiple Slave accounts

Supports Market Orders

Automatic synchronization of: Buy/Sell Orders Stop Loss (SL) Take Profit (TP) Order Close Order Modification

Low latency execution

Compatible with all MT5 brokers

Works on VPS for 24/7 operation

Easy installation and configuration

Supported Symbols

The copier supports:

Same symbol names

Different broker symbol suffixes

Different broker symbol prefixes

Examples:

EURUSD → EURUSD.a

XAUUSD → XAUUSDm

GBPUSD → GBPUSD.pro

Parameters

Master/Slave Mode

Fixed Lot Size

Symbol Prefix

Symbol Suffix

Copy Stop Loss

Copy Take Profit

Copy Pending Orders (if enabled)

Magic Number Filter

Comment Filter

Slippage

Retry Count

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 Terminal

Master and Slave terminals installed on the same PC or VPS

Auto Trading enabled

DLL imports enabled (if required)

Recommended For

Prop Firm Traders

Portfolio Managers

Fund Managers

Signal Providers

Multi-Account Traders

Advantages