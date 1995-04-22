Misterio Gold MT5

Misterio Gold MT5

Introductory Launch Price

Misterio Gold is available for only $99 per month through 12 August 2026.
Beginning August 13, Misterio Gold will no longer be offered as a monthly subscription. It will become available as a one-time purchase of $1,099.

Take advantage of the introductory price while it is still available.

Misterio Gold MT5 is an automated breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD—Gold.

The EA identifies potential breakout opportunities using price movement, trend-strength confirmation, and pending-order execution. It combines trend filtering, session control, spread protection, breakeven management, trailing-stop management, and pending-order handling into one fully automated trading system.

Misterio Gold is designed for traders who want a disciplined Gold breakout strategy with configurable risk controls and a professional chart-status panel.

Main Features

  • Automated XAUUSD breakout trading

  • Pending-order entry system

  • Trend-strength filtering

  • Buy-only, sell-only, or no-trade market conditions

  • Adjustable take profit

  • Adjustable fixed stop loss

  • Optional structure-based stop loss

  • Breakeven protection

  • Automatic breakeven scaling by lot size

  • Trailing-stop management

  • Trading-session filter

  • Optional second trading session

  • Maximum-spread protection

  • Pending-order management

  • Maximum open-trade control

  • Close-all time option

  • Optional closed-bar trade exit

  • Clean chart-status panel

  • Adjustable fixed lot size

  • Automatic lot sizing

  • Magic-number support

Recommended Symbol

XAUUSD

Misterio Gold MT5 is designed specifically for Gold. Symbol names may vary between brokers, including XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSD.a, XAUUSDm, or other broker-specific variations.

Users should verify that the EA recognizes their broker’s Gold symbol before trading.

Recommended Timeframe

M1

Misterio Gold is designed primarily for the one-minute timeframe. The EA evaluates short-term Gold price movement and uses pending orders to enter when its configured breakout conditions are satisfied.

Attaching the EA to another timeframe may produce different signals, trade frequency, and performance.

Important Setup Notes

  • Attach Misterio Gold to an XAUUSD M1 chart.

  • Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5.

  • Allow automated trading in the Expert Advisor settings.

  • Verify that your broker supports the selected lot size.

  • Confirm your broker’s minimum stop-distance requirements.

  • Check current Gold spread conditions before trading.

  • Use the correct settings file for your account and broker.

  • Test the EA on a demo account before using a live account.

  • Use conservative risk management.

  • Avoid running multiple copies with the same magic number on the same symbol.

Chart Panel

The professional chart panel displays important information directly on the chart, including:

  • EA operating status

  • Account balance

  • Account equity

  • Current profit or loss

  • Symbol and timeframe

  • Current trading direction

  • Trend-strength mode

  • Current spread

  • Maximum permitted spread

  • Open trades

  • Pending orders

  • Session status

  • Breakeven status

  • Trailing-stop status

  • Closed-bar exit status

This allows traders to quickly determine whether the EA is active and whether current market conditions permit a new setup.

Pending-Order Execution

Misterio Gold uses pending orders to prepare for potential breakout entries.

Depending on the detected market direction, the EA may place a buy-stop or sell-stop order above or below the current market price. The order remains pending until price reaches the entry level, the order is manually removed, or the EA is permitted to delete it under the configured pending-order rules.

The EA can also restrict trading to one pending order per symbol and limit the number of open trades on XAUUSD.

Trend-Strength Filtering

Misterio Gold analyzes current market direction and trend strength before creating a new setup.

The EA may classify the market as:

  • Buy condition

  • Sell condition

  • No-trade condition

The selected Trend Strength setting controls how strict the entry requirements are. More conservative settings generally require stronger market movement, while more aggressive settings may allow additional trading opportunities.

No trend filter can eliminate losing trades or guarantee that a breakout will continue.

Spread Protection

Gold spreads can increase sharply during rollover, news events, low-liquidity periods, market openings, and unexpected volatility.

Misterio Gold includes spread-protection controls that can prevent new setups when the current spread exceeds the configured maximum.

Depending on the selected settings, the EA can:

  • Block new pending orders when spread is too high

  • Preserve an existing pending order

  • Delete pending orders when spread becomes excessive

  • Optionally close live trades at an emergency spread threshold

For safe configuration:

MaxSpreadPips should always be lower than CloseLiveTradesSpreadPips.

Spread measurements depend on the broker’s price digits and contract specifications. Users must verify the displayed spread against their own broker.

Stop-Loss Management

Misterio Gold supports configurable stop-loss protection.

The EA can use:

  • A fixed stop loss

  • A structure-based stop loss

  • A recent-candle lookback

  • An additional stop-loss distance

Gold can move rapidly, and a stop loss that is too close may be reached by normal price fluctuation. A stop loss that is too large can expose the account to greater financial risk.

Users should calculate the monetary risk of the selected stop distance and lot size before trading.

Breakeven Protection

When enabled, the EA can move the stop loss after a trade reaches the configured profit distance.

Breakeven protection is intended to reduce the risk of a winning trade turning into a full stop-loss trade. The final stop position may include a small protected amount above or below the original entry price.

The breakeven level can also scale automatically according to the trade’s lot size.

Breakeven protection does not guarantee a profitable close. Price may reverse, gap, or experience slippage before the stop modification is executed.

Trailing-Stop Management

After the configured trailing-start distance is reached, Misterio Gold can begin moving the stop loss behind the market.

The trailing-stop system uses:

  • Trailing Start Pips

  • Trailing Stop Pips

  • Trailing Step Pips

These settings determine when trailing begins, how far the stop remains behind price, and how much additional movement is required before the stop is updated again.

A tighter trailing stop may secure profits sooner but can also close trades during normal Gold volatility. A wider trailing stop gives the trade more room but may return more open profit before closing.

Closed-Bar Trade Exit

Misterio Gold includes an optional closed-bar exit system.

When enabled, the EA can close a live trade after the configured number of completed bars confirms movement against the trade direction.

The closed-bar timeframe and required number of bars can be adjusted independently.

This feature provides an additional rule-based exit method but may close trades before the fixed stop loss, breakeven stop, trailing stop, or take-profit target is reached.

Trading Sessions

The EA can be restricted to specific trading hours.

Available controls include:

  • Primary trading session

  • Optional second trading session

  • Start and end times

  • Optional pending-order deletion at session end

  • Close-all-trades time

Trading-session settings use the MetaTrader broker-server time, which may differ from the trader’s local time.

Users should verify their broker-server clock before configuring the session schedule.

Lot Sizing

Misterio Gold supports both fixed and automatic lot sizing.

Fixed Lot Size

The EA trades the exact lot size entered by the user.

Automatic Lot Sizing

When automatic lot sizing is enabled, the EA calculates the trade volume using the configured account-balance steps, lot-size increments, minimum lot, and maximum lot.

Automatic lot sizing does not guarantee safe risk. The relationship between account balance, Gold contract size, stop-loss distance, leverage, and margin requirements must be considered.

Sound Notifications

Misterio Gold can provide optional sound notifications for completed trades.

  • A bell can play after a profitable trade.

  • A buzzer can play after a losing trade.

Sound notifications require MetaTrader terminal sounds and the selected audio files to be available and enabled.

Key Features

  • Easy to install and configure

  • Fully automated Gold breakout trading

  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD

  • Optimized primarily for the M1 timeframe

  • No Grid strategy

  • No Martingale strategy

  • Rule-based trade management

  • Fixed and automatic lot-size options

  • Built-in trend-strength filtering

  • Pending-order breakout execution

  • Breakeven protection

  • Trailing-stop protection

  • Session-based trading

  • Spread protection

  • Professional on-chart dashboard

  • Suitable for personal and proprietary trading accounts

Recommended Minimum Account Balance

$300 or more

The appropriate starting balance depends on the broker’s minimum lot size, leverage, Gold contract specifications, selected stop loss, spread, and personal risk tolerance.

A higher account balance may provide additional margin and allow the trader to use more conservative position sizing. The recommended minimum does not guarantee that the account will avoid losses or drawdown.

Risk Warning

Trading Gold and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Misterio Gold does not guarantee profits. Historical results, strategy-tester reports, optimization results, demo performance, and previous live performance do not guarantee future results.

Live trading results may differ because of:

  • Spread

  • Slippage

  • Broker execution

  • Liquidity

  • Price gaps

  • Commissions

  • Swap and financing charges

  • Stop-level restrictions

  • Contract specifications

  • Internet interruptions

  • Virtual-server interruptions

  • Changing market conditions

XAUUSD can experience rapid price movement, especially during major economic announcements, central-bank decisions, geopolitical events, and periods of reduced liquidity.

Always test the EA on a demo account before trading live. Verify the monetary risk of every lot size and stop-loss setting with your broker, and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.


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BLAZING NIGHT SCALPER ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Blazing Night Scalper was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours
LT Gap EA
BacktestPro LLC
Эксперты
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
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Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
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5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.8 (30)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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5 (46)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
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Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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5 (3)
Эксперты
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Eustace Valentine Roach
Эксперты
Pulse Momentum Pro MT4 is a trend-based pending order Expert Advisor designed primarily for US30 trading. The EA uses structured breakout conditions, EMA trend direction, session control, spread protection, breakeven management, and pending order handling. It is designed for traders who want a rule-based breakout system with clear risk controls and a clean chart status panel. Main Features - Trend-based breakout logic - Pending order entry system - Buy-only, sell-only, or no-trade trend filt
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Eustace Valentine Roach
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Eustace Valentine Roach
Эксперты
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Here's a version in the same style, tailored to Quantum Queen Black MT5 . Quantum Queen Black MT5 is a breakout Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities, trend strength confirmation, and pending order execution. The EA combines divergence detection, breakout confirmation, trend filtering, session control, spread protection, breakeven management, and pending order handling into a fully automated trading system. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined b
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