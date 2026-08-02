Wolf Gold Drift

🐺 Wolf Gold Drift — Bollinger Bands Breakout EA for XAUUSD

Wolf Gold Drift is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAU/USD on the M5 timeframe. It combines a volatility breakout strategy based on Bollinger Bands with a pending order grid system, dynamic risk management, and a real-time visual dashboard.

The EA places pending orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) when the price confirms a breakout outside the Bollinger Bands, filtering signals by a minimum volatility level to avoid trading in markets without a clear direction. All trade management—entry distance, stop loss, trailing, and profit target closure—adjusts automatically and dynamically according to market conditions.

🔧 Key Features
Bolinger Bands Breakout Strategy: Enters in the direction of the breakout when the price breaks above or below the upper band, with a minimum bandwidth filter to trade only during periods of real volatility.

Grid system with pending orders: automatically places Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders respecting the broker's minimum distance (freeze level and stop level).
Dynamic and aggressive trailing stop: progressively adjusts the stop as the trade moves in your favor, with a configurable break-even point.
Auto close by profit target: automatically closes positions upon reaching the defined pip target.
Time and spread filter: trades only within the configured time frame and respects the maximum allowed spread.
Real-time visual panel: displays symbol, spread, band status, active signal, pending orders, open positions, floating profit, and session status—all in a panel with sections separated by dividers.
Intelligent margin management: validates available margin before each trade and automatically adjusts lot size if necessary. ⚙️ Recommended Settings
Parameter Value
Currency Pair XAU/USD
Timeframe M5
Minimum Recommended Capital 300 USD
Recommended Broker IC Markets
Suggested Account Type Raw Spread / ECN (low spread)
Suggested Leverage 1:100 or higher
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SmartChoise Battery EA A refined and stable continuation of the classic SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2) trained up to October 31  2025 The user manual is available via the link on my profile page This edition retains the earlier neural logic and classic filter system that many traders appreciated for its steady, predictable behavior. It’s designed for those who prefer the original trading flow, focusing on clarity and simplicity rather than constant evolution. The Battery EA includes
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THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
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80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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