🐺 Wolf Gold Drift — Bollinger Bands Breakout EA for XAUUSD





Wolf Gold Drift is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAU/USD on the M5 timeframe. It combines a volatility breakout strategy based on Bollinger Bands with a pending order grid system, dynamic risk management, and a real-time visual dashboard.





The EA places pending orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) when the price confirms a breakout outside the Bollinger Bands, filtering signals by a minimum volatility level to avoid trading in markets without a clear direction. All trade management—entry distance, stop loss, trailing, and profit target closure—adjusts automatically and dynamically according to market conditions.





🔧 Key Features

Bolinger Bands Breakout Strategy: Enters in the direction of the breakout when the price breaks above or below the upper band, with a minimum bandwidth filter to trade only during periods of real volatility.





Grid system with pending orders: automatically places Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders respecting the broker's minimum distance (freeze level and stop level).

Dynamic and aggressive trailing stop: progressively adjusts the stop as the trade moves in your favor, with a configurable break-even point.

Auto close by profit target: automatically closes positions upon reaching the defined pip target.

Time and spread filter: trades only within the configured time frame and respects the maximum allowed spread.

Real-time visual panel: displays symbol, spread, band status, active signal, pending orders, open positions, floating profit, and session status—all in a panel with sections separated by dividers.

Intelligent margin management: validates available margin before each trade and automatically adjusts lot size if necessary. ⚙️ Recommended Settings

Parameter Value

Currency Pair XAU/USD

Timeframe M5

Minimum Recommended Capital 300 USD

Recommended Broker IC Markets

Suggested Account Type Raw Spread / ECN (low spread)

Suggested Leverage 1:100 or higher