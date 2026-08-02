Wolf Gold Drift
- 专家
-
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
🐺 Wolf Gold Drift — Bollinger Bands Breakout EA for XAUUSD
Wolf Gold Drift is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAU/USD on the M5 timeframe. It combines a volatility breakout strategy based on Bollinger Bands with a pending order grid system, dynamic risk management, and a real-time visual dashboard.
The EA places pending orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) when the price confirms a breakout outside the Bollinger Bands, filtering signals by a minimum volatility level to avoid trading in markets without a clear direction. All trade management—entry distance, stop loss, trailing, and profit target closure—adjusts automatically and dynamically according to market conditions.
🔧 Key Features
Bolinger Bands Breakout Strategy: Enters in the direction of the breakout when the price breaks above or below the upper band, with a minimum bandwidth filter to trade only during periods of real volatility.
Grid system with pending orders: automatically places Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders respecting the broker's minimum distance (freeze level and stop level).
Dynamic and aggressive trailing stop: progressively adjusts the stop as the trade moves in your favor, with a configurable break-even point.
Auto close by profit target: automatically closes positions upon reaching the defined pip target.
Time and spread filter: trades only within the configured time frame and respects the maximum allowed spread.
Real-time visual panel: displays symbol, spread, band status, active signal, pending orders, open positions, floating profit, and session status—all in a panel with sections separated by dividers.
Intelligent margin management: validates available margin before each trade and automatically adjusts lot size if necessary. ⚙️ Recommended Settings
Parameter Value
Currency Pair XAU/USD
Timeframe M5
Minimum Recommended Capital 300 USD
Recommended Broker IC Markets
Suggested Account Type Raw Spread / ECN (low spread)
Suggested Leverage 1:100 or higher