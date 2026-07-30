Manual Order Panel

  • Utilities
  • Aleksandr Bernes
    Aleksandr Bernes

    Aleksandr Bernes

    • MT5 Tools / Algo Trading Utilities at  Independent MQL5 Developer
    • Russia
    • 729
    MQL5 developer focused on practical MetaTrader 5 tools for discretionary traders: trade panels, risk sizing, exit utilities, and clean chart indicators.
    Work experience:
    • 10+ years in software development and automation
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 30 July 2026
Chart Risk Desk Free is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility Expert with a clear on-chart panel. It does not generate entry signals and does not run grid or martingale logic. You decide when to buy or sell; the panel helps with sizing, stops, and quick position care. Built as a useful free edition — not an empty demo stub — so you can trade for real and decide later whether you need Pro. What it does - Lot by fixed size or by risk % of balance (or equity) versus SL distance - Points or pips distance mode (helps on 3/5-digit symbols and indices) - Market BUY / SELL with default SL and TP - Pending orders: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop - One-click break-even and partial close - Close all / winners / losers scoped by magic and/or chart symbol - Optional magic filter OFF to also manage trades opened manually or from mobile - Info strip: spread, symbol PnL, managed position count - Hotkeys: B Buy, S Sell, C Close all, E Break-even, P Partial - Dark slate or light panel scheme Who it is for - Manual traders who want a clean risk desk without a 50-button control center - Anyone evaluating a trade panel before buying Chart Risk Desk Pro Requirements - MetaTrader 5 - Algo Trading enabled - Market open for successful order send / modify - Attach to the chart of the symbol you trade How to use 1. Attach ChartRiskDeskFree to a chart. 2. Set lot mode, SL/TP distance unit, magic, and filters. 3. Use the panel buttons or hotkeys. 4. Check the status line and the Experts / Journal log if an action fails. Free vs Pro (upgrade path) This free Manual Order Panel covers day-to-day entries and exits. When you need more risk control on the chart, upgrade: Feature | Free (#188303) | Pro Chart Order Panel (#188302, $30) Risk % / fixed lot, market + pendings, BE, partial, close filters | Yes | Yes Trailing (points/ATR), virtual SL/TP, daily loss/profit guard | — | Yes Reverse / lock, OCO, preview levels, basket money close | — | Yes Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188302 Also useful: Risk Trade Panel https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188165 · Risk Lot Size Panel https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188182 Notes - Not a signal product and not a fully automatic strategy. - Past results of manual setups are not a guarantee of future results. - Always verify stops and lot size on your broker’s symbol before live use. - For trailing, virtual SL/TP, daily loss/profit guard, reverse, lock, OCO, basket money close, and preview levels — see Chart Risk Desk Pro. - Feedback welcome. Reviews and comments help me build a better product — tell me what works for you and what to improve next.
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