Trend Arrow Filters
- Indicators
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Aleksandr BernesMQL5 developer focused on practical MetaTrader 5 tools for discretionary traders: trade panels, risk sizing, exit utilities, and clean chart indicators.
Work experience:
• 10+ years in software development and automation
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend Arrow Filters Filtered closed-bar trend arrows for MetaTrader 5. Paid upgrade of free Trend Arrow NR. Price: $30 (unlimited) Free companion: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188166 1. What it does Same core idea as free Trend Arrow NR (EMA cross arrows on closed bars), plus practical filters so you see fewer, higher-context signals. 2. How signals work (non-repaint) • Arrows only on closed bars • Forming bar never paints a signal • Historical arrows do not move on new ticks • Optional alerts: popup / push / email 3. What you get (vs Free) Free Trend Arrow NR: • Closed-bar NR EMA arrows • Optional ATR separation • Basic alerts Trend Arrow Filters adds: • Higher-timeframe (HTF) EMA bias — trade with the bigger trend • Session filter — Asia / London / New York / overlap / custom hours • Signal strength — ATR separation + optional EMA slope • Cooldown — limit same-direction spam • Multi-timeframe confluence — optional TF2 / TF3 agreement • On-chart status — see which filters are active 4. How to use 1) Attach to your symbol and working timeframe 2) Enable the filters you need (HTF, session, strength, cooldown, MTF) 3) Optionally turn on alerts 4) Use arrows as context with your own risk rules 5. Main inputs (groups) • Core: Fast/Slow EMA, ATR, arrow offset • HTF bias: timeframe + on/off • Session: preset or custom GMT-style hours • Strength / cooldown • Multi-TF: TF2 / TF3 on/off • Alerts: popup / push / email 6. Works well with • Manual Order Panel (free): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188303 • Chart Order Panel ($30): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188302 • Risk Trade Panel ($30): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188165 7. Notes • Not a signal subscription and not a profit guarantee. • Past arrows do not imply future results. • Session hours follow the bar’s server time — adjust Custom hours if your broker offset differs. • Feedback and reviews are welcome.