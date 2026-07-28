Basket Exit Levels is a one-shot MetaTrader 5 utility script for traders who scale into a basket of positions and need a fast, controlled exit. Select the side (Long or Short), choose a mode, run once. The script modifies exit levels on all matching positions of that direction on the working symbol. Stop Loss is left unchanged. It does not open or close positions and does not keep running after the dialog closes. Modes 1. Absolute exit price — one exit price applied to every position of the selected side. 2. Points from each entry — for each position separately: - Long: exit = Open + Points × Point - Short: exit = Open − Points × Point Large on-chart panel (v1.06) Instead of a small chart comment, the script draws a clear object-based panel on the chart (dark slate or light scheme, configurable size and corner): - Product title and selected side / mode - Average entry price (volume-weighted) and total lots - Current margin level - Approximate price where account margin level reaches 50% - Estimated money result at the intended exit (incl. swap + commission) - Exit result summary (ok / fail counts) Alerts and the Experts log report success/fail per ticket (useful when the market is closed or AutoTrading is off). Who it is for - Hedging accounts with many buys or sells on one symbol - Scaling / averaging strategies that need one clean exit action - Manual risk check before leaving positions overnight Requirements - MetaTrader 5 - AutoTrading enabled (green Algo Trading button) - Market must be open for successful exit-level modify - Run on the chart of the symbol that holds the positions (or set the symbol input) How to use 1. Attach SetExitTP_v1.06 to the symbol chart. 2. Choose Long or Short. 3. Choose mode: absolute exit price or points from each entry. 4. Enter exit price or points (> 0). 5. Optionally adjust panel corner, size, font, and color scheme. 6. Press OK. Check Alert + Trade tab, and the on-chart panel. Notes - Does not open or close positions — only sets exit levels. - Margin-50% price is an approximation (account equity/margin sensitivity vs price on this symbol). - Commission uses historical entry deals; if history is unavailable, commission may show as 0 with a Journal note. - One-shot script: it does not run in the background after closing the inputs dialog. Feedback welcome. Reviews and comments help me build a better product — tell me what works for you and what to improve next.