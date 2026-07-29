Risk Lot Size Panel

  • Indicators
  • Aleksandr Bernes
    Aleksandr Bernes

    Aleksandr Bernes

    • MT5 Tools / Algo Trading Utilities at  Independent MQL5 Developer
    • Russia
    • 729
    MQL5 developer focused on practical MetaTrader 5 tools for discretionary traders: trade panels, risk sizing, exit utilities, and clean chart indicators.
    Work experience:
    • 10+ years in software development and automation
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
Risk Lot Size Panel is a MetaTrader 5 chart panel that helps you size volume from risk and stop distance. It does not place orders, modify positions, or generate entry signals. You read the suggested lot and trade with your own method or another utility. What it does - Risk as percent of capital or fixed money (account currency) - Capital base: balance, equity, or custom amount - Stop loss as points or absolute price - Long/Short side → entry from Ask/Bid with SL below/above - Lot via OrderCalcProfit (tick-value fallback if needed) - Volume normalized to symbol min / step / max - Large COPY LOT line for easy reading (display only) - Live refresh on timer and new bar - Dark slate or light panel scheme; corner, size, and font configurable Who it is for - Manual traders who want a clear risk→lot readout before sending an order - A paid companion to free chart tools (for example Session Box Hours or Trend Arrow NR) - Anyone who prefers sizing on the chart without a full trade manager Requirements - MetaTrader 5 - Attach to the chart of the symbol you size (or set symbol override in inputs) - Algo Trading is not required (no trade send) How to use 1. Attach RiskLotCalculator to a chart. 2. Set risk mode (% or money), capital base, side, and SL. 3. Read the suggested lot and the large COPY LOT line. 4. Place the order yourself (or with Risk Trade Panel / your broker ticket). Notes - Display only — does not open, modify, or close trades. - Always verify volume and stops on your broker’s symbol (digits, min lot, stop level) before live use. - Past sizing examples are not a trading system and do not imply future results. Feedback welcome. Reviews and comments help me build a better product — tell me what works for you and what to improve next.
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The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Trend Arrow NR
Aleksandr Bernes
Indicators
Trend Arrow NR Simple buy/sell arrows on the chart for MetaTrader 5. 1. What it does Shows arrows when a fast EMA crosses a slow EMA, with an optional minimum separation in ATR multiples. Use as a visual cue — not a full trading system. 2. How signals work (non-repaint) • Arrows appear only on closed bars • The forming (current) bar never gets an arrow • Historical arrows do not move when new ticks arrive • Optional alerts: popup / push / email (once per signal bar) 3. Main inputs • Fast EMA / S
FREE
Session Box Hours
Aleksandr Bernes
Indicators
Session Box Hours draws rectangular session windows on the chart for Asia, London, and New York. Each box uses the high and low of bars that fall inside the configured time range. It is a visual context tool only — it does not send orders or generate entry signals. What it does - Three sessions: Asia, London, New York (each on/off + hours/minutes + color) - Time base: broker/server clock or GMT hours with Broker GMT offset - Overnight sessions (end ≤ start) span into the next day - History depth
FREE
Manual Order Panel
Aleksandr Bernes
Utilities
Chart Risk Desk Free is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility Expert with a clear on-chart panel. It does not generate entry signals and does not run grid or martingale logic. You decide when to buy or sell; the panel helps with sizing, stops, and quick position care. Built as a useful free edition — not an empty demo stub — so you can trade for real and decide later whether you need Pro. What it does - Lot by fixed size or by risk % of balance (or equity) versus SL distance - Points or pips distan
FREE
Basket Exit Levels
Aleksandr Bernes
Utilities
Basket Exit Levels is a one-shot MetaTrader 5 utility script for traders who scale into a basket of positions and need a fast, controlled exit. Select the side (Long or Short), choose a mode, run once. The script modifies exit levels on all matching positions of that direction on the working symbol. Stop Loss is left unchanged. It does not open or close positions and does not keep running after the dialog closes. Modes 1. Absolute exit price — one exit price applied to every position of the sele
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Risk Trade Panel
Aleksandr Bernes
Utilities
Risk Trade Panel is a MetaTrader 5 utility Expert that helps you place and manage trades from a clear on-chart panel. It does not generate entry signals and does not run a grid or martingale. You decide when to buy or sell; the panel helps with sizing, stops, and position care. What it does - Lot by fixed size or by risk % of balance (or equity) versus SL distance - Market BUY / SELL with default SL and TP (points or absolute price) - Pending orders: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop -
Chart Order Panel
Aleksandr Bernes
Utilities
Chart Risk Desk Pro is a focused MetaTrader 5 utility Expert for manual traders who want speed and risk control without an overloaded mega-panel. It does not generate entry signals and does not run grid or martingale systems. It addresses common wishlist items from heavy trade-panel users: manage trades opened outside the panel, clearer pip/points sizing, one-click BE and partial, virtual stops inside broker stop-level limits, daily loss/profit guard, reverse and lock, simple OCO, and a lighter
Trend Arrow Filters
Aleksandr Bernes
Indicators
Trend Arrow Filters Filtered closed-bar trend arrows for MetaTrader 5. Paid upgrade of free Trend Arrow NR. Price: $30 (unlimited) Free companion: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188166 1. What it does Same core idea as free Trend Arrow NR (EMA cross arrows on closed bars), plus practical filters so you see fewer, higher-context signals. 2. How signals work (non-repaint) • Arrows only on closed bars • Forming bar never paints a signal • Historical arrows do not move on new ticks • Optiona
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