Risk Lot Size Panel is a MetaTrader 5 chart panel that helps you size volume from risk and stop distance. It does not place orders, modify positions, or generate entry signals. You read the suggested lot and trade with your own method or another utility. What it does - Risk as percent of capital or fixed money (account currency) - Capital base: balance, equity, or custom amount - Stop loss as points or absolute price - Long/Short side → entry from Ask/Bid with SL below/above - Lot via OrderCalcProfit (tick-value fallback if needed) - Volume normalized to symbol min / step / max - Large COPY LOT line for easy reading (display only) - Live refresh on timer and new bar - Dark slate or light panel scheme; corner, size, and font configurable Who it is for - Manual traders who want a clear risk→lot readout before sending an order - A paid companion to free chart tools (for example Session Box Hours or Trend Arrow NR) - Anyone who prefers sizing on the chart without a full trade manager Requirements - MetaTrader 5 - Attach to the chart of the symbol you size (or set symbol override in inputs) - Algo Trading is not required (no trade send) How to use 1. Attach RiskLotCalculator to a chart. 2. Set risk mode (% or money), capital base, side, and SL. 3. Read the suggested lot and the large COPY LOT line. 4. Place the order yourself (or with Risk Trade Panel / your broker ticket). Notes - Display only — does not open, modify, or close trades. - Always verify volume and stops on your broker’s symbol (digits, min lot, stop level) before live use. - Past sizing examples are not a trading system and do not imply future results. Feedback welcome. Reviews and comments help me build a better product — tell me what works for you and what to improve next.