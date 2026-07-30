Chart Order Panel
- Utilities
-
Aleksandr BernesMQL5 developer focused on practical MetaTrader 5 tools for discretionary traders: trade panels, risk sizing, exit utilities, and clean chart indicators.
Work experience:
• 10+ years in software development and automation
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 30 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Chart Risk Desk Pro is a focused MetaTrader 5 utility Expert for manual traders who want speed and risk control without an overloaded mega-panel. It does not generate entry signals and does not run grid or martingale systems. It addresses common wishlist items from heavy trade-panel users: manage trades opened outside the panel, clearer pip/points sizing, one-click BE and partial, virtual stops inside broker stop-level limits, daily loss/profit guard, reverse and lock, simple OCO, and a lighter UI that still covers day-to-day order care. What it does - Lot by fixed size or risk % of balance/equity versus SL - Points or pips distance mode; optional R:R auto TP from SL - Market BUY / SELL and four pending types - Optional max-spread gate on new entries - Chart preview levels for entry / SL / TP - Break-even with optional second BE level - Trailing: off / fixed distance / ATR - Partial close + optional second auto-partial level - Virtual (hidden) SL/TP — closes at market when price hits the level (useful when broker stop level is wide) - Reverse position and lock (volume-equalize hedge) - OCO mode: place two pendings; when one fills, the other is deleted - Delete pendings; close all / winners / losers - Basket close by symbol money profit or loss - Daily loss / daily profit money guard (close + block new entries for the day) - Magic filter OFF manages manual and mobile trades on the symbol - Info strip: spread, symbol PnL, positions, bar countdown, day PnL (est.) - Hotkeys: B Buy, S Sell, C Close all, E BE, T Trail, P Partial, R Reverse - Dark slate or light panel scheme Who it is for - Discretionary / semi-manual traders on hedging accounts - Traders who want a $30 desk instead of a $100 feature maze - Users who need virtual stops, day risk guard, and mobile-trade management in one panel Requirements - MetaTrader 5 - Algo Trading enabled - Market open for successful order send / modify - Attach to the chart of the symbol you trade How to use 1. Attach ChartRiskDeskPro to a chart. 2. Configure risk, distance unit, trailing, virtual stops, and daily guard if needed. 3. Trade from the panel or hotkeys. 4. Watch the status line and Journal for rejects (stops, spread, day block). Notes - Not a signal product and not a fully automatic strategy Expert. - Virtual stops require the terminal to stay connected; they are not broker-side stops. - Daily guard uses closed deals + open PnL estimates — verify on your account before relying on it for prop rules. - Past results of manual setups are not a guarantee of future results. - Free edition (try first): Manual Order Panel https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188303 — then upgrade here for trailing, virtual stops, daily guard, reverse/lock, OCO. - Feedback welcome. Reviews and comments help me build a better product — tell me what works for you and what to improve next.