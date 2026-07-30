Elliott Wave Mastering EA

Elliott Wave Mastering EA

Professional Elliott Wave Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Elliott Wave Mastering EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to automatically identify Elliott Wave structures and execute trades based on trend continuation and wave confirmation.

Built for traders who prefer objective, rule-based analysis, this EA removes emotional decision-making by following predefined wave logic and risk management principles.

Key Features

  • Automatic Elliott Wave Detection
  • Intelligent Trend Confirmation
  • Wave Structure Recognition
  • Automatic Buy & Sell Execution
  • Built-in Risk Management
  • Configurable Stop Loss & Take Profit
  • Money Management Options
  • Works 24/7
  • Optimized for MT5
  • User-friendly Settings

Trading Logic

The EA continuously scans market data to identify valid Elliott Wave formations.

Once all trading conditions are confirmed, the EA automatically:

  • Detects the current market trend
  • Identifies impulse and corrective wave structures
  • Confirms entry conditions
  • Executes trades automatically
  • Manages open positions according to predefined rules

No manual wave counting is required.

Suitable For

  • Forex
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Indices
  • CFDs
  • Crypto (Broker Dependent)

Risk Management

The EA includes flexible money management features:

  • Fixed Lot
  • Auto Lot
  • Risk Percentage
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Maximum Spread Filter
  • Trading Time Filter

Advantages

✔ Fully Automated Trading

✔ Consistent Rule-Based Execution

✔ Eliminates Emotional Trading

✔ Advanced Elliott Wave Analysis

✔ Easy to Configure

✔ Suitable for Beginners and Professionals

Recommendation

Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to test and optimize the settings on a demo account according to your broker's trading conditions.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This Expert Advisor is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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