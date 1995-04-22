Professional Elliott Wave Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Elliott Wave Mastering EA

Elliott Wave Mastering EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to automatically identify Elliott Wave structures and execute trades based on trend continuation and wave confirmation.

Built for traders who prefer objective, rule-based analysis, this EA removes emotional decision-making by following predefined wave logic and risk management principles.

Key Features

Automatic Elliott Wave Detection

Intelligent Trend Confirmation

Wave Structure Recognition

Automatic Buy & Sell Execution

Built-in Risk Management

Configurable Stop Loss & Take Profit

Money Management Options

Works 24/7

Optimized for MT5

User-friendly Settings

Trading Logic

The EA continuously scans market data to identify valid Elliott Wave formations.

Once all trading conditions are confirmed, the EA automatically:

Detects the current market trend

Identifies impulse and corrective wave structures

Confirms entry conditions

Executes trades automatically

Manages open positions according to predefined rules

No manual wave counting is required.

Suitable For

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

CFDs

Crypto (Broker Dependent)

Risk Management

The EA includes flexible money management features:

Fixed Lot

Auto Lot

Risk Percentage

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Maximum Spread Filter

Trading Time Filter

Advantages

✔ Fully Automated Trading

✔ Consistent Rule-Based Execution

✔ Eliminates Emotional Trading

✔ Advanced Elliott Wave Analysis

✔ Easy to Configure

✔ Suitable for Beginners and Professionals

Recommendation

Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to test and optimize the settings on a demo account according to your broker's trading conditions.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This Expert Advisor is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.