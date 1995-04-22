Elliott Wave Mastering EA
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.2
- 激活: 5
Professional Elliott Wave Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
Elliott Wave Mastering EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to automatically identify Elliott Wave structures and execute trades based on trend continuation and wave confirmation.
Built for traders who prefer objective, rule-based analysis, this EA removes emotional decision-making by following predefined wave logic and risk management principles.
Key Features
- Automatic Elliott Wave Detection
- Intelligent Trend Confirmation
- Wave Structure Recognition
- Automatic Buy & Sell Execution
- Built-in Risk Management
- Configurable Stop Loss & Take Profit
- Money Management Options
- Works 24/7
- Optimized for MT5
- User-friendly Settings
Trading Logic
The EA continuously scans market data to identify valid Elliott Wave formations.
Once all trading conditions are confirmed, the EA automatically:
- Detects the current market trend
- Identifies impulse and corrective wave structures
- Confirms entry conditions
- Executes trades automatically
- Manages open positions according to predefined rules
No manual wave counting is required.
Suitable For
- Forex
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Indices
- CFDs
- Crypto (Broker Dependent)
Risk Management
The EA includes flexible money management features:
- Fixed Lot
- Auto Lot
- Risk Percentage
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Maximum Spread Filter
- Trading Time Filter
Advantages
✔ Fully Automated Trading
✔ Consistent Rule-Based Execution
✔ Eliminates Emotional Trading
✔ Advanced Elliott Wave Analysis
✔ Easy to Configure
✔ Suitable for Beginners and Professionals
Recommendation
Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to test and optimize the settings on a demo account according to your broker's trading conditions.
Disclaimer
Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This Expert Advisor is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.