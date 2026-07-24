PropDesk Prop Firm Trade Manager

Every panel tells you how much you're risking. This one tells you how much you have left.





You didn't lose the challenge because your strategy failed. You lost it because one more trade pushed you past the daily limit while you were chasing the target. PropDesk is the desk that helps stop that from happening.





1. Size against your ROOM, not your equity.

Every order shows "risk $X = Y% of your daily room left". You always know if the next trade fits inside what the firm allows today - before you click.





2. A live prop guardian.

Daily loss, total loss, consistency and profit target, all on one screen, updating live. It warns you at 80% and can flatten everything at a cushion before the real limit.





3. Request alerts from your phone.

Two-way Telegram: get an alert as you approach a limit, and send /status /risk /today /positions from anywhere.





PropDesk is not a robot. It never opens a trade on its own. You trade; it sizes, watches and protects. Every automation - break-even, trailing, close-all - is opt-in and off by default.





The rule most traders forget: your best day can't be more than a set share of your total profit, or the firm delays your payout. PropDesk tracks your consistency live and shows you the line before you cross it - something few panels do.





An honest word on the anti-tilt lock: it is friction, not a cage. Turn it on and you cannot loosen your limits or lower your guard until the next day - it keeps the impulsive version of you from undoing your own rules. Removing the tool disables it. No panel can truly lock MT5, and any that claims to is risking your account.





Setup in one minute. Drag it onto any chart - there are no inputs to fill. For Telegram, whitelist api.telegram.org in Options once and press Connect. Everything else is configured by clicking the panel.





WHAT'S INSIDE

- Risk-based lot sizing against your remaining daily room

- Live guardian: daily and total drawdown, consistency, profit target

- Watch / Warn / Guard modes plus anti-tilt lock

- Trade manager: break-even, trailing (pips or percent), partial close, break-even all, close-profit, flatten

- Draggable RR tool: colored zones and stop / target / entry handles right on the chart

- Trading journal: monthly calendar plus day-by-day trade breakdown

- Two-way Telegram: enriched alerts plus commands (/status /risk /today /positions /report)

- Zero inputs - the entire product is configured from the panel

- English and Spanish interface

- Dark, true-black and light themes

- Works on any symbol and any broker





COMING NEXT

Staged partial exits (TP1 / TP2 / TP3) and indicator-based trailing.





INSTALLATION

1. Drag PropDesk onto any chart. No inputs to configure.

2. For Telegram only: MT5 > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > allow WebRequest for api.telegram.org

3. Press Connect and send /start to your bot. Done.





PropDesk is a trade-management and risk tool - not a signal service and not a profit guarantee. Gaps, slippage and broker conditions mean no tool can guarantee a limit is never breached. Trade responsibly.