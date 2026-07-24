PropDesk Prop Firm Trade Manager

Every panel tells you how much you're risking. This one tells you how much you have left.

You didn't lose the challenge because your strategy failed. You lost it because one more trade pushed you past the daily limit while you were chasing the target. PropDesk is the desk that helps stop that from happening.

1. Size against your ROOM, not your equity.
Every order shows "risk $X = Y% of your daily room left". You always know if the next trade fits inside what the firm allows today - before you click.

2. A live prop guardian.
Daily loss, total loss, consistency and profit target, all on one screen, updating live. It warns you at 80% and can flatten everything at a cushion before the real limit.

3. Request alerts from your phone.
Two-way Telegram: get an alert as you approach a limit, and send /status /risk /today /positions from anywhere.

PropDesk is not a robot. It never opens a trade on its own. You trade; it sizes, watches and protects. Every automation - break-even, trailing, close-all - is opt-in and off by default.

The rule most traders forget: your best day can't be more than a set share of your total profit, or the firm delays your payout. PropDesk tracks your consistency live and shows you the line before you cross it - something few panels do.

An honest word on the anti-tilt lock: it is friction, not a cage. Turn it on and you cannot loosen your limits or lower your guard until the next day - it keeps the impulsive version of you from undoing your own rules. Removing the tool disables it. No panel can truly lock MT5, and any that claims to is risking your account.

Setup in one minute. Drag it onto any chart - there are no inputs to fill. For Telegram, whitelist api.telegram.org in Options once and press Connect. Everything else is configured by clicking the panel.

WHAT'S INSIDE
- Risk-based lot sizing against your remaining daily room
- Live guardian: daily and total drawdown, consistency, profit target
- Watch / Warn / Guard modes plus anti-tilt lock
- Trade manager: break-even, trailing (pips or percent), partial close, break-even all, close-profit, flatten
- Draggable RR tool: colored zones and stop / target / entry handles right on the chart
- Trading journal: monthly calendar plus day-by-day trade breakdown
- Two-way Telegram: enriched alerts plus commands (/status /risk /today /positions /report)
- Zero inputs - the entire product is configured from the panel
- English and Spanish interface
- Dark, true-black and light themes
- Works on any symbol and any broker

COMING NEXT
Staged partial exits (TP1 / TP2 / TP3) and indicator-based trailing.

INSTALLATION
1. Drag PropDesk onto any chart. No inputs to configure.
2. For Telegram only: MT5 > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > allow WebRequest for api.telegram.org
3. Press Connect and send /start to your bot. Done.

PropDesk is a trade-management and risk tool - not a signal service and not a profit guarantee. Gaps, slippage and broker conditions mean no tool can guarantee a limit is never breached. Trade responsibly.
Recommended products
VirtualStopsMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
EA Hedger MT5
Sergej Chukhista
3 (2)
Utilities
Have you bought a trading advisor, subscribed to a signal, or are you trading manually ?! Don't forget about risk management. EA Hedger   is a professional trading utility with many settings that allows you to manage risks using hedging. Hedging is a trading technique that involves opening opposite positions to those already open positions. With the help of hedging, the position can be completely or partially blocked (locked). For example, you have three open positions on your account: EURUSD b
Order Reminder MT5
Nguyen Duc Tam
Utilities
This utility sends notification to trader’s MT5 (for MT4 version, checkout this link ) mobile app, to remind traders about their open positions. Super useful for part time traders to keep track and not forget any positions. To turn on notification, please visit   this link   (https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications) Features Keep track on open orders (pending orders, running orders) Customize time to send notification Customize notification interval (se
BulkOp Trade Manager
Ahmed Jumaa Saif Ali Almheiri
Utilities
BulkOp Trade Manager Trade faster. Manage smarter. Close with confidence. BulkOp Trade Manager is a powerful MT5 utility EA built for traders who need speed, control, and clean execution directly from the chart. It is designed for active manual traders, scalpers, gold traders, and anyone who wants to manage multiple positions with less delay and fewer clicks. Why BulkOp? Ultra-fast Buy and Sell execution One-click Bulk Close Profit One-click Bulk Close Loss Keyboard trading control Bulk order e
Easy Trade Executor
Sergey Ermolov
Utilities
Easy Trade Executor is a tool for fast position sizing, trade execution, and trade management in MT5. Place Open Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, get automatic position size calculations, and open trades with controlled risk in just a few clicks. Why Easy Trade Executor? Easy Trade Executor is designed for traders who want more than just risk calculations — they want to manage trades quickly and efficiently directly from the chart. The tool combines position sizi
Universal Smart Manual Trade Manager MT5
Martin Danek
Utilities
# Universal Smart Manual Trade Manager MT5 v1.00 ## What the EA does Universal Smart Manual Trade Manager MT5 is a protective and management Expert Advisor for manually opened trades. It does not open new entries by itself. It only adopts already open positions that pass the selected filters, and can add missing SL/TP, manage break-even, profit lock, ATR trailing, send Telegram notifications, and display status information on the chart. The default setup is intentionally safe: the EA manages
Resiko
Monita Melyana Sinurat
Utilities
This tool functions to: 1. Manage Risk - Set SL and TP for all open orders - Close all open orders according to the set risk 2. Manage Orders - This tool also functions as an assistant for Martingale or Grid trading, according to the set order spacing. This tool is ideal for traders who prefer to use Grid or Martingale systems with strict risk management..........
Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Utilities
Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab — The Ultimate Trade & Risk Management Utility Take full control of your MetaTrader 5 trading with the   Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab ! Designed by RWBTradeLab, this all-in-one utility is built for both professional and beginner traders who want to execute trades faster, manage risk perfectly, and analyse their account performance in real-time. Say goodbye to manual lot calculations and slow trade execution. With a sleek, draggable, and highly intuitive User Interfa
StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilities
StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT5 for automatic setting of stop loss and take profit levels. Created by a professional trader for traders.   The utility   works with any market orders opened by a trader manually or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual stop loss and take profit from 1 pip Real   stop loss and take profit W ork with each order separately (   stop loss and take prof
BreakEven ProSync
Rosen Kanev Kanev
5 (1)
Utilities
For DEMO - please contact me and I will send you demo version to test the product. BreakEven ProSync – Advanced Trade Management Tool for MetaTrader 5 Overview The  BreakEven ProSync  is a powerful utility designed to enhance trade management in   MetaTrader 5 . It provides   one-click break-even functionality ,   hotkey trading ,   position synchronization , and   visual SL/TP tracking —all in a single, user-friendly tool. Perfect for manual traders who want   faster execution   and   better r
Grid Manager Manual Multi Order
Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
Utilities
Grid Manager — Manual Multi-Basket Grid Assistant for MT5 Grid Manager is a hands-on control panel for building and managing grid "baskets" directly on your chart. You decide the direction and the moment; the tool opens the grid, manages every leg, and protects the position with money-based risk controls, on-chart breakeven/SL/TP lines, and one-click actions. It is an execution and management assistant — fast, visual, and fully under your control. What it is — and what it is not Grid Manager is
HedgeSafe Trade Assistant
Sergei Sashin
Utilities
HedgeSafe Trade Assistant A risk-first manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. HedgeSafe helps you prepare, validate and manage a trade directly on the chart before you press BUY or SELL. HedgeSafe is not a signal service, market predictor, AI bot or automatic strategy. It does not choose trade direction and does not promise profit. You remain in control of every trading decision. Main capabilities Lot calculation from a percentage of account balance or a fixed amount in account currency. Stop Lo
Forex Trade Manger Pro MT5
Otmane Achandir
Utilities
Forex Trade Manager Pro MT5 Trade Manager MT5 is a comprehensive trade management utility for MetaTrader 5 that gives you complete control over every aspect of your position from the moment you plan a trade to the moment you close it. It is built for traders who take risk seriously, from the beginner building discipline to the professional scalper who needs instant execution across multiple positions. The tool attaches to any chart and presents a clean, compact panel. You mark your intended entr
Breakeven Quick SL
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Breakeven levels: move SL in just 1 click. Avoid  losing  existing  profit Using   this   utility ,   you   can   quickly  protect your profit  in just 1 click. Especially   important  for a  short -term   trading.  Offset option is also available. Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT4 version How to move SL levels: 1. Specify a specific   [Symbol] , or select   [ALL]   Symbols. 2. Select the   trade type   for which you
Manual and Time Based Position Closer
Alyssa Mariano
Utilities
This EA puts simple, useful close buttons right on your chart—so you’re always one click away from managing your positions. Whether you want to clean up before the market closes or just take profits without hassle, Custom Close EA helps you do it fast, safely, and your way. What it does: Close All – Instantly closes every open trade. Close Profitable – Closes only trades that are in profit. Close Losing – Closes only trades that are in loss. Close Symbol Only – Closes trades only for t
ZyloFx Position Size Calculator MT5
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
Utilities
ZyloFx Position Size Calculator MT5 is a free risk management utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders calculate the appropriate position size based on account risk and stop loss distance. This tool helps traders determine how many lots to trade before entering a position, supporting more consistent risk management and better trading discipline. Main Features Automatic position size calculation Risk percentage mode Fixed money risk mode Balance and equity-based calculations Suggested lo
HotKeys MT5
Alexey Valeev
Utilities
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, open/close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volu
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilities
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Quick Order Closer
Danny Giovanni Romero Lozano
Utilities
Demo Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170598 The fastest on the entire platform, try it with 50 open trades or more This Expert Advisor provides a fast and intuitive way to manage and close open trading positions directly from the chart using a clean button-based interface. With a single click, traders can instantly close positions based on different conditions, improving execution speed and overall trade management efficiency. Key Features Close all open positions instant
Market Regime Cockpit
Mobina Bayat
Utilities
You just blew your second funded account — not because your EA is broken, but because it traded the wrong way in the wrong market conditions. Market Regime Cockpit plugs directly into any existing EA with zero code changes, giving it the market awareness it was never built with. Stop losing challenges to drawdown and bad timing. What MRC Does For You Knows when to trade aggressively and when to back off — detects 5 distinct market regimes so your EA isn't firing trend entries into a choppy rang
Trailing Stop Utility MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilities
Trailing Stop Utility MT5 for automatic closing of deals by trailing stop levels.  Allows you to take the maximum from the profit. Created by a professional trader for traders.   Utility   works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual   trailing stop   levels from 1 pip Set real   trailing stop   levels W ork with each order separat
Reverse Copier for Prop Firms
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Utilities
Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA Attach EA to Charts Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave). Make sure AutoTrading is enabled. Master Account (Signal Sender) Set Mode = Master in EA settings. This account will send trade signals. Slave Account (Signal Receiver) Set Mode = Slave in EA settings. This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction). Lot Multiplier In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size. Example: 1.0
Auto SLTP Maker MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Utilities
Auto SLTP Maker MT5  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
EA SB8 Panel Trade
Juan Manuel Bernal Martin
Utilities
SB-8 – Manual Trading Panel with Fixed Risk & TradingView-Style Visualization for MT5 SB-8 is an advanced manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 , designed to execute trades visually, quickly and without calculations . It is especially built for traders coming from TradingView , who often find MT5 confusing when it comes to risk management and trade visualization. With SB-8, you don’t calculate lot size, percentages or risk . You simply move the Stop Loss line , and the panel handles everything a
CloseByLossOrProfit
Konstantin Chernov
Utilities
CloseByLossOrProfit Expert Advisor closes all positions as their total profit or loss reaches a specified value (in deposit currency). In addition, it can delete pending orders. Allow AutoTrading before running the Expert Advisor. Usage: Run the Expert Advisor on a chart. Input Parameters:  Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish); Profit in the currency  - profit in points; Loss in the currency  - loss in p
FREE
BerelzBridge
Barend Willem Van Den Berg
Utilities
BerelzBridge Pro Read also comment sectie above for more. MT5-to-JSON data bridge for all timeframes with account information. Overview BerelzBridge Pro is an MT5 indicator that exports live market data to a JSON file on disk. It writes bid and ask prices, spread, tick volume, daily statistics, account information and OHLCV bars for all 9 timeframes. The file is updated at a configurable interval with a default of 2 seconds. The indicator runs alongside Expert Advisors on the same chart without
TradingCoPilot
Viktor Mitrofanov
Utilities
Trading Co-Pilot for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Position Management for Manual Traders Trading Co-Pilot is a professional trade management assistant designed for traders who open positions manually and want precise, automated control over risk and profit handling. It does not open trades. It manages them intelligently. You focus on entries. The Co-Pilot protects and optimizes the exit. How It Works Once you open a manual position, Trading Co-Pilot automatically: • Applies Stop Loss • Sets Take Profit
FREE
Risk Control Utility MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilities
Risk Control Utility MT5 designed for manual trading. It helps to calculate and control your risks, transfer transactions to breakeven and accompany positions with trailing stop. Easy to set up and use. It can be used for calculating a trading lot, calculating stop loss and take profit levels. Works with currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies Displays   volume,   potential loss and profit before   placing an order Ability to set the expiration time of a pending order Tr
Crash 5 EA
Wayne Ysel
Experts
Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review