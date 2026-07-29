Equity Drawdown Guard

Drawdown Guard is a free MetaTrader 5 dashboard that tracks your daily and weekly equity drawdown against your own limits — and warns you before you breach them. Works alongside any trading style, manual or automated, and any strategy: it doesn't care how you trade, only how much you've lost so far.

What it does:
- Daily loss limit tracking — set a % of balance or a fixed $ amount; the dashboard shows your current day's P&L against it in real time.
- Weekly loss limit tracking — same idea, tracked from the start of the week (Monday).
- Three-stage status — OK (green), Warning (amber, once you cross a configurable threshold of your limit), and Limit Hit (red) — see your risk at a glance without doing the math yourself.
- Pop-up alert on breach — get notified the moment either limit is actually reached.
- Works with any account — pure equity-based tracking, no dependency on any specific strategy, EA, or symbol.

Key Settings Explained:
- Daily / Weekly Limit % — the percentage of your day-start or week-start balance you're willing to lose before stopping.
- Fixed $ Limit — switch either limit to a fixed currency amount instead of a percentage.
- Warn Threshold % — how much of the limit must be used before the status turns amber (default 80%).

Designed for: Any trader who wants a simple, always-visible guardrail against overtrading a bad day or week — including prop firm challenge traders who need to respect strict daily/weekly loss rules.

What this is NOT:
- Not a trading robot — it does not close positions or stop trading automatically. It only tracks and warns.
- Not a substitute for your prop firm's own official risk dashboard — always confirm your actual numbers with your broker/firm; this is a convenience tool.
- The day/week starting balance is captured the moment the tool loads or a new day/week begins while it's running — if you attach it mid-session after trades already happened, the reference point starts from your current balance at that moment, not retroactively from midnight.

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Looking for signal tools to pair with this? Check out my other products on the Market:
- Order Block & FVG Confluence
- Order Block & FVG Confluence PRO
- Liquidity Sweep + Reclaim
- Supply Demand Zones MTF
- SMC Multi Symbol Scanner
- VP Sweep Signals (also free)
- VP Sweep Signals PRO
- Risk Calculator (also free)
- Risk Calculator PRO

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