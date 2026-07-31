Risk Calculator PRO One Click Trading

Risk Calculator PRO turns position sizing into a one-click action. Drag your Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit lines directly on the chart — the panel calculates your lot size from real account risk, then places the trade for you with SL/TP already attached.





What's new in PRO





- Draggable Entry line — plan a market order, or drag Entry away from price to auto-detect a pending Buy/Sell Limit or Stop setup.

- One-click order execution — BUY/SELL buttons send the calculated lot size straight to the market (or as a pending order), SL/TP already attached. No manual order ticket.

- Confirmation popup before every order (can be disabled) — see Entry/SL/TP/Lot/Risk one last time before it's sent.

- Duplicate-order protection — won't let you stack a second position on top of one this panel already opened.

- Margin + Spread shown live on the dashboard, next to Risk $ and Lot Size.

- Works on any symbol — Forex, Gold, indices, crypto — lot size is derived from the symbol's own tick value, not a fixed pip table.





Everything from the free Risk Calculator, included





- Risk % of balance or fixed $ risk

- Live Lot Size / SL (pips) / R:R

- Clean on-chart dashboard, 4-corner placement, light/dark theme





Key Settings Explained





- Risk % / Fixed risk amount — choose either a % of account balance or a fixed $ amount per trade.

- Entry-vs-market tolerance — how far Entry must sit from the current price before it's treated as a pending order instead of a market order.

- Enable one-click order execution — turn the BUY/SELL buttons on/off; keep the panel as a pure calculator if you prefer to place orders manually.

- Confirm before sending — toggle the safety popup.

- Magic number / Max slippage — standard order-tagging and execution-tolerance controls.





Designed for





Any trader who wants correct, consistent position sizing without doing pip math by hand — and wants to go from "line on the chart" to "order in the market" in one click.





What this is NOT





- Not a signal generator or strategy — you decide the setup, this tool sizes and executes it.

- Not a guarantee of profit — position sizing manages risk, it does not create an edge.

- Requires "Allow Algo Trading" (terminal) and "Allow live trading" (this EA's Common tab) enabled to place orders — without them, the panel still calculates but won't send trades.





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Also check out my other products on the Market:

- Risk Calculator (free)

- VP Sweep Signals (free)

- VP Sweep Signals PRO

- Order Block & FVG Confluence

- Order Block & FVG Confluence PRO

- Liquidity Sweep + Reclaim

- Supply Demand Zones MTF

- SMC Multi Symbol Scanner

- Equity Drawdown Guard (free)