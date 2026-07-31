Risk Calculator PRO One Click Trading

Risk Calculator PRO turns position sizing into a one-click action. Drag your Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit lines directly on the chart — the panel calculates your lot size from real account risk, then places the trade for you with SL/TP already attached.

What's new in PRO

- Draggable Entry line — plan a market order, or drag Entry away from price to auto-detect a pending Buy/Sell Limit or Stop setup.
- One-click order execution — BUY/SELL buttons send the calculated lot size straight to the market (or as a pending order), SL/TP already attached. No manual order ticket.
- Confirmation popup before every order (can be disabled) — see Entry/SL/TP/Lot/Risk one last time before it's sent.
- Duplicate-order protection — won't let you stack a second position on top of one this panel already opened.
- Margin + Spread shown live on the dashboard, next to Risk $ and Lot Size.
- Works on any symbol — Forex, Gold, indices, crypto — lot size is derived from the symbol's own tick value, not a fixed pip table.

Everything from the free Risk Calculator, included

- Risk % of balance or fixed $ risk
- Live Lot Size / SL (pips) / R:R
- Clean on-chart dashboard, 4-corner placement, light/dark theme

Key Settings Explained

- Risk % / Fixed risk amount — choose either a % of account balance or a fixed $ amount per trade.
- Entry-vs-market tolerance — how far Entry must sit from the current price before it's treated as a pending order instead of a market order.
- Enable one-click order execution — turn the BUY/SELL buttons on/off; keep the panel as a pure calculator if you prefer to place orders manually.
- Confirm before sending — toggle the safety popup.
- Magic number / Max slippage — standard order-tagging and execution-tolerance controls.

Designed for

Any trader who wants correct, consistent position sizing without doing pip math by hand — and wants to go from "line on the chart" to "order in the market" in one click.

What this is NOT

- Not a signal generator or strategy — you decide the setup, this tool sizes and executes it.
- Not a guarantee of profit — position sizing manages risk, it does not create an edge.
- Requires "Allow Algo Trading" (terminal) and "Allow live trading" (this EA's Common tab) enabled to place orders — without them, the panel still calculates but won't send trades.

---

Also check out my other products on the Market:
- Risk Calculator (free)
- VP Sweep Signals (free)
- VP Sweep Signals PRO
- Order Block & FVG Confluence
- Order Block & FVG Confluence PRO
- Liquidity Sweep + Reclaim
- Supply Demand Zones MTF
- SMC Multi Symbol Scanner
- Equity Drawdown Guard (free)
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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