Liquidity Sweep and Reclaim
- Indicators
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Milos VukomanovicMQL5 Expert Advisor & Indicator Developer | Python Trading Automation | MT4 → MT5 Conversion
I develop Expert Advisors, custom indicators and automated trading solutions for MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 3 August 2026
- Activations: 5
Get institutional-grade entries with a built-in 0-55 confidence score and a full SL/TP1-3 plan on every signal.
Liquidity Sweep & Reclaim (LSR) detects moments when price "sweeps" liquidity at a key level (previous day high/low, Asia session, rolling swing, volume-based Peak Activity Range) and reclaims back — a common sign of institutional entry. Every signal gets a 0-55 confidence score (grade C to A++), a full SL/TP1-3 plan, and optional alerts. Non-repainting, lightweight to compute, no lag in live use.
Free 14-day trial available — full functionality on all symbols; after the trial, stays free forever on AUDCAD. Demo watermark included.
Sweep Detection
- Detects sweep + reclaim across 4 level types simultaneously: previous day H/L, Asia session H/L, rolling swing H/L, and volume-based Peak Activity Range (PAR)
- Adjustable sweep depth (in ATR units) and lookback length
- Visual markers directly on the chart for every detected level
- In historical data (EURUSD M5, ~16 months, default settings) the indicator generated an average of ~6 signals/week — adjustable via Min Context Score (see Key Settings Explained)
Market Structure (BOS/CHoCH)
- Tracks Higher High/Higher Low/Lower High/Lower Low patterns
- Detects Break of Structure and Change of Character
- Fair Value Gap (FVG) bonus for extra confirmation
- Configurable: labels on first breakout bar only (edge-trigger) or on every bar the condition holds
Adaptive Supertrend
- ATR-scaled trend filter that automatically adapts to market volatility
- Used as a bias filter for signal direction
Confidence Score (0-55)
- Every signal is scored on 5 factors: trend, liquidity, sweep depth, market structure, momentum
- Grading system: C / B / A / A+ / A++
- Context malus (ADR exhaustion, proximity to level, Friday-late malus) can lower the score
Trade Management
- Automatic Entry / SL / TP1 / TP2 / TP3 calculation on every confirmed signal
- Fixed or Dynamic (volatility-scaled) TP mode
- Visual hit tracking (TP1/2/3 ✓, SL) directly on the chart
- Break-even and partial-close guidance
Alerts
- Popup, push notification (mobile MT5 app), sound — on every signal and TP/SL event
- Webhook-ready JSON format (active webhook delivery coming in v1.1)
Dashboard
- Basic view: clean, essentials only (session, trend, setup, trade, RR)
- Advanced view: full diagnostics (sweep status, PAR levels, context, score breakdown) — toggle on as needed
Key Settings Explained
Only functional parameters (not colors/styles, which are self-explanatory) — grouped as in the Inputs tab.
Main Settings
- ATR Length (14) — base volatility calculation length, used everywhere (SL/TP distances, momentum score)
Sweep + Reclaim
- Sweep Lookback (bars) (1) — how many bars back it compares for the "sweep"; higher = wider window, fewer signals
- Require bullish/bearish close (true) — whether the candle must close in the right direction for the signal to count (stricter filter)
- Min sweep depth (xATR) (0.0) — how deep price must pierce the level before reclaiming (0 = any touch counts)
Market Structure
- Swing Pivot Length (8) — how many bars on each side define a swing high/low (lower = more sensitive/noisy, higher = rarer but more reliable signals)
- BOS/CHoCH filter enabled (true) — whether a market structure breakout must be confirmed for a signal
- BOS/CHoCH label on first breakout bar only (true) — turn off for "as original" behavior (label on every bar the condition holds)
Peak Activity Range (PAR)
- Volume MA Length (40) — how many bars for the "average volume" comparison (PAR pivot needs 1.5x above this average)
Adaptive Supertrend
- Factor (3.0) — trend line sensitivity; lower = faster flips (more signals, more noise), higher = slower but more stable
Context Score
- Min Context Score (20) — minimum required confidence score (out of 55) to confirm a signal; raise for fewer/higher-quality signals, lower for more signals
- ADR pips (80) — expected daily range for your pair (check your broker/pair specification, adjust for a more accurate ADR% calculation)
Sessions
- Broker GMT offset (hours) (2) — must be checked against your broker's contract specification and adjusted twice a year for DST — otherwise session hours (London/NY/Asia) will be misaligned
Risk Management
- SL Buffer (xATR) (0.3) — extra room for the stop loss beyond the sweep level
- TP Mode (Fixed) — Fixed = constant R-multiples; Dynamic = TP distances scale with current volatility
- Trade Timeout (bars) (100) — after how many bars an open "trade" display closes if it hasn't reached SL/TP3 (≈8h on M5, ≈2 days on M30)
Dashboard
- Advanced diagnostics (false) — turn on for full diagnostics (sweep status, PAR, context breakdown); leave off for a clean view
What This Is NOT
LSR is a market analysis tool, not financial advice. It does not promise or guarantee profit. Optimized for M5-M30 intraday forex charts; tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD M5. Verify behavior on your own symbol/timeframe before live use.