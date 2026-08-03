Liquidity Sweep and Reclaim

Get institutional-grade entries with a built-in 0-55 confidence score and a full SL/TP1-3 plan on every signal.

Liquidity Sweep & Reclaim (LSR) detects moments when price "sweeps" liquidity at a key level (previous day high/low, Asia session, rolling swing, volume-based Peak Activity Range) and reclaims back — a common sign of institutional entry. Every signal gets a 0-55 confidence score (grade C to A++), a full SL/TP1-3 plan, and optional alerts. Non-repainting, lightweight to compute, no lag in live use.

Free 14-day trial available — full functionality on all symbols; after the trial, stays free forever on AUDCAD. Demo watermark included.

Sweep Detection

  • Detects sweep + reclaim across 4 level types simultaneously: previous day H/L, Asia session H/L, rolling swing H/L, and volume-based Peak Activity Range (PAR)
  • Adjustable sweep depth (in ATR units) and lookback length
  • Visual markers directly on the chart for every detected level
  • In historical data (EURUSD M5, ~16 months, default settings) the indicator generated an average of ~6 signals/week — adjustable via Min Context Score (see Key Settings Explained)

Market Structure (BOS/CHoCH)

  • Tracks Higher High/Higher Low/Lower High/Lower Low patterns
  • Detects Break of Structure and Change of Character
  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) bonus for extra confirmation
  • Configurable: labels on first breakout bar only (edge-trigger) or on every bar the condition holds

Adaptive Supertrend

  • ATR-scaled trend filter that automatically adapts to market volatility
  • Used as a bias filter for signal direction

Confidence Score (0-55)

  • Every signal is scored on 5 factors: trend, liquidity, sweep depth, market structure, momentum
  • Grading system: C / B / A / A+ / A++
  • Context malus (ADR exhaustion, proximity to level, Friday-late malus) can lower the score

Trade Management

  • Automatic Entry / SL / TP1 / TP2 / TP3 calculation on every confirmed signal
  • Fixed or Dynamic (volatility-scaled) TP mode
  • Visual hit tracking (TP1/2/3 ✓, SL) directly on the chart
  • Break-even and partial-close guidance

Alerts

  • Popup, push notification (mobile MT5 app), sound — on every signal and TP/SL event
  • Webhook-ready JSON format (active webhook delivery coming in v1.1)

Dashboard

  • Basic view: clean, essentials only (session, trend, setup, trade, RR)
  • Advanced view: full diagnostics (sweep status, PAR levels, context, score breakdown) — toggle on as needed

Key Settings Explained

Only functional parameters (not colors/styles, which are self-explanatory) — grouped as in the Inputs tab.

Main Settings

  • ATR Length (14) — base volatility calculation length, used everywhere (SL/TP distances, momentum score)

Sweep + Reclaim

  • Sweep Lookback (bars) (1) — how many bars back it compares for the "sweep"; higher = wider window, fewer signals
  • Require bullish/bearish close (true) — whether the candle must close in the right direction for the signal to count (stricter filter)
  • Min sweep depth (xATR) (0.0) — how deep price must pierce the level before reclaiming (0 = any touch counts)

Market Structure

  • Swing Pivot Length (8) — how many bars on each side define a swing high/low (lower = more sensitive/noisy, higher = rarer but more reliable signals)
  • BOS/CHoCH filter enabled (true) — whether a market structure breakout must be confirmed for a signal
  • BOS/CHoCH label on first breakout bar only (true) — turn off for "as original" behavior (label on every bar the condition holds)

Peak Activity Range (PAR)

  • Volume MA Length (40) — how many bars for the "average volume" comparison (PAR pivot needs 1.5x above this average)

Adaptive Supertrend

  • Factor (3.0) — trend line sensitivity; lower = faster flips (more signals, more noise), higher = slower but more stable

Context Score

  • Min Context Score (20) — minimum required confidence score (out of 55) to confirm a signal; raise for fewer/higher-quality signals, lower for more signals
  • ADR pips (80) — expected daily range for your pair (check your broker/pair specification, adjust for a more accurate ADR% calculation)

Sessions

  • Broker GMT offset (hours) (2) — must be checked against your broker's contract specification and adjusted twice a year for DST — otherwise session hours (London/NY/Asia) will be misaligned

Risk Management

  • SL Buffer (xATR) (0.3) — extra room for the stop loss beyond the sweep level
  • TP Mode (Fixed) — Fixed = constant R-multiples; Dynamic = TP distances scale with current volatility
  • Trade Timeout (bars) (100) — after how many bars an open "trade" display closes if it hasn't reached SL/TP3 (≈8h on M5, ≈2 days on M30)

Dashboard

  • Advanced diagnostics (false) — turn on for full diagnostics (sweep status, PAR, context breakdown); leave off for a clean view

What This Is NOT

LSR is a market analysis tool, not financial advice. It does not promise or guarantee profit. Optimized for M5-M30 intraday forex charts; tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD M5. Verify behavior on your own symbol/timeframe before live use.

Also check out my other products on the Market:
- Order Block & FVG Confluence
- Order Block & FVG Confluence PRO
- Supply Demand Zones MTF
- SMC Multi Symbol Scanner
- VP Sweep Signals (free)
- VP Sweep Signals PRO
- Risk Calculator (free)
- Risk Calculator PRO
- Equity Drawdown Guard (free)
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