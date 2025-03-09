Traders Dynamic Index
- Indicators
- Miguel Chambel
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 9 March 2025
Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) - Overview
The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a versatile indicator based on the RSI oscillator.
It helps traders identify market conditions and potential reversals.
The TDI combines multiple indicators into one, providing a comprehensive view of market dynamics.
Components:
- Green line: RSI Price Line
- Red line: Trade Signal Line
- Blue fill: Volatility Band
- Yellow line: Market Base Line
Visual Signals:
1. Trend Direction:
- Immediate:
- Green over Red: Price action is moving up.
- Red over Green: Price action is moving down.
- Overall:
- Yellow line trends between lines 32 & 68. Watch for bounces off these lines for market reversals.
- Trade long when price is above the Yellow line, and trade short when price is below.
2. Market Strength & Volatility:
- Immediate:
- Green Line Slope High: Strong market.
- Green Line Flat Slope: Weak, sideways market.
- Overall:
- Blue Fill expanding: Strong, trending market.
- Blue Fill constricting: Weak, ranging market.
- Extremely tight Blue lines: Expect a market spike due to economic announcements or other conditions.
Using TDI in an Expert Advisor (EA):
To use the TDI indicator in an EA, you can call it using the `iCustom` function and retrieve its buffer values for generating trade signals.
Here is a brief example:
// Create the indicator handle int handle_tdi = iCustom(Symbol(), Period(), "Traders Dynamic Index", inp_PeriodRSI, PRICE_CLOSE, inp_Volatility_Band, inp_RSI_Price_Line, inp_Trade_Signal_Line, true, true); // Check for buy signal (RSI Price Line crosses above Trade Signal Line) if(rsi_price_line[1] < trade_signal_line[1] && rsi_price_line[0] > trade_signal_line[0]) { // Place a buy order Print("Buy signal detected"); // Add your order placement code here } // Check for sell signal (RSI Price Line crosses below Trade Signal Line) if(rsi_price_line[1] > trade_signal_line[1] && rsi_price_line[0] < trade_signal_line[0]) { // Place a sell order Print("Sell signal detected"); // Add your order placement code here }