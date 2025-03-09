Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) - Overview





The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a versatile indicator based on the RSI oscillator.

It helps traders identify market conditions and potential reversals.

The TDI combines multiple indicators into one, providing a comprehensive view of market dynamics.





Components:

- Green line: RSI Price Line

- Red line: Trade Signal Line

- Blue fill: Volatility Band

- Yellow line: Market Base Line





Visual Signals:

1. Trend Direction:

- Immediate:

- Green over Red: Price action is moving up.

- Red over Green: Price action is moving down.

- Overall:

- Yellow line trends between lines 32 & 68. Watch for bounces off these lines for market reversals.

- Trade long when price is above the Yellow line, and trade short when price is below.





2. Market Strength & Volatility:

- Immediate:

- Green Line Slope High: Strong market.

- Green Line Flat Slope: Weak, sideways market.

- Overall:

- Blue Fill expanding: Strong, trending market.

- Blue Fill constricting: Weak, ranging market.

- Extremely tight Blue lines: Expect a market spike due to economic announcements or other conditions.





Using TDI in an Expert Advisor (EA):

To use the TDI indicator in an EA, you can call it using the `iCustom` function and retrieve its buffer values for generating trade signals.





Here is a brief example:

int handle_tdi = iCustom ( Symbol (), Period (), "Traders Dynamic Index" , inp_PeriodRSI, PRICE_CLOSE , inp_Volatility_Band, inp_RSI_Price_Line, inp_Trade_Signal_Line, true , true ); if (rsi_price_line[ 1 ] < trade_signal_line[ 1 ] && rsi_price_line[ 0 ] > trade_signal_line[ 0 ]) { Print ( "Buy signal detected" ); } if (rsi_price_line[ 1 ] > trade_signal_line[ 1 ] && rsi_price_line[ 0 ] < trade_signal_line[ 0 ]) { Print ( "Sell signal detected" ); }



