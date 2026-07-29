VP Sweep Signals PRO builds on the free VP Sweep Signals with three genuine upgrades: delta volume confirmation (fewer, higher-quality signals), a weekly Volume Profile alongside the daily one, and everything else you already know from the free version — Volume Profile POC/VAH/VAL, sweep-and-reclaim detection, and kill-zone filtering.





What's new in PRO:

- Delta-confirmed signals — every sweep/reclaim signal is checked against the day's cumulative delta volume (an approximation of buy vs. sell pressure derived from where each candle closes within its range). A BUY only fires when delta itself is net positive for the day, a SELL only when it's net negative — cutting out signals that go against the day's real order flow.

- Weekly Volume Profile — a second POC line from the previous week's volume profile, plotted alongside the daily one, for a genuine multi-timeframe read on where real volume traded.

- Day Delta on the dashboard — see the running cumulative delta value directly, color-coded to match sentiment.





Everything from the free version, included:

- Previous-period Volume Profile (POC/VAH/VAL)

- Sweep-and-reclaim signal detection

- Up to two configurable kill-zone time windows, with on-chart ribbons

- Live dashboard, pop-up alerts





Key Settings Explained:

- Use Delta Confirm — toggle the delta-confirmation filter on/off if you want to compare signal frequency with and without it.

- Show Weekly Profile / Weekly Timeframe — enable/disable the second profile and choose its period.

- Profile Timeframe, Value Area %, Reclaim Buffer, Kill Zones — same as the free version.





Designed for: Intraday Forex, indices, and metals traders who already like VP Sweep Signals and want fewer, higher-conviction signals plus a genuine multi-timeframe view. Works on any symbol with sufficient tick volume; tuned and tested on M1-M15.





What this is NOT:

- Not a fully automated trading robot — signal/analysis only, does not place trades.

- Not a guarantee of profit — delta confirmation improves signal quality, it does not eliminate losses.

- Delta volume is an approximation derived from OHLC + tick volume (standard practice without true bid/ask trade-side data on most retail forex feeds), not a literal order-flow tape reading.

- Not a repainting indicator — all levels and signals are drawn from fully closed, historical bars.





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Also check out my other products on the Market:

- Order Block & FVG Confluence

- Liquidity Sweep + Reclaim

- Supply Demand Zones MTF

- SMC Multi Symbol Scanner

- VP Sweep Signals (free version of this indicator)

- Risk Calculator (free)

- Equity Drawdown Guard (free)