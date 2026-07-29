VP Sweep Signals PRO

VP Sweep Signals PRO builds on the free VP Sweep Signals with three genuine upgrades: delta volume confirmation (fewer, higher-quality signals), a weekly Volume Profile alongside the daily one, and everything else you already know from the free version — Volume Profile POC/VAH/VAL, sweep-and-reclaim detection, and kill-zone filtering.

What's new in PRO:
- Delta-confirmed signals — every sweep/reclaim signal is checked against the day's cumulative delta volume (an approximation of buy vs. sell pressure derived from where each candle closes within its range). A BUY only fires when delta itself is net positive for the day, a SELL only when it's net negative — cutting out signals that go against the day's real order flow.
- Weekly Volume Profile — a second POC line from the previous week's volume profile, plotted alongside the daily one, for a genuine multi-timeframe read on where real volume traded.
- Day Delta on the dashboard — see the running cumulative delta value directly, color-coded to match sentiment.

Everything from the free version, included:
- Previous-period Volume Profile (POC/VAH/VAL)
- Sweep-and-reclaim signal detection
- Up to two configurable kill-zone time windows, with on-chart ribbons
- Live dashboard, pop-up alerts

Key Settings Explained:
- Use Delta Confirm — toggle the delta-confirmation filter on/off if you want to compare signal frequency with and without it.
- Show Weekly Profile / Weekly Timeframe — enable/disable the second profile and choose its period.
- Profile Timeframe, Value Area %, Reclaim Buffer, Kill Zones — same as the free version.

Designed for: Intraday Forex, indices, and metals traders who already like VP Sweep Signals and want fewer, higher-conviction signals plus a genuine multi-timeframe view. Works on any symbol with sufficient tick volume; tuned and tested on M1-M15.

What this is NOT:
- Not a fully automated trading robot — signal/analysis only, does not place trades.
- Not a guarantee of profit — delta confirmation improves signal quality, it does not eliminate losses.
- Delta volume is an approximation derived from OHLC + tick volume (standard practice without true bid/ask trade-side data on most retail forex feeds), not a literal order-flow tape reading.
- Not a repainting indicator — all levels and signals are drawn from fully closed, historical bars.

---

Also check out my other products on the Market:
- Order Block & FVG Confluence
- Liquidity Sweep + Reclaim
- Supply Demand Zones MTF
- SMC Multi Symbol Scanner
- VP Sweep Signals (free version of this indicator)
- Risk Calculator (free)
- Equity Drawdown Guard (free)
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