Order Block and FVG Confluence PRO

Order Block & FVG Confluence PRO builds on the base OBF indicator with one genuine upgrade: delta volume confirmation. Every BOS/Order Block/FVG signal is checked against the day's real cumulative order flow before it fires — fewer, higher-conviction signals, not more noise.

What's new in PRO:
- Delta-confirmed signals — a BUY only fires when the day's cumulative delta volume (an approximation of buy vs. sell pressure derived from where each candle closes within its range) is net positive; a SELL only when it's net negative. Cuts out setups that go against the day's real order flow.
- Day Delta on the dashboard — see the running cumulative delta value directly, color-coded to match sentiment.

Everything from the base OBF, included:
- BOS / CHoCH detection
- Order Block zones
- Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones
- H1 bias + H1 ranging filters
- Premium/Discount filter
- Session filter
- Built-in risk management (SL/TP)
- On-chart dashboard, alerts
- EA-readable data buffers (10 total) via iCustom() + CopyBuffer()

Key Settings Explained:
- Use Delta Confirm — toggle the delta-confirmation filter on/off if you want to compare signal frequency with and without it.
- Show Delta Row — show/hide the cumulative day delta on the dashboard.
- All other settings match the base OBF indicator (H1 Bias, Premium/Discount Ratio, Setup Timeout, Min/Max SL, Base R:R, session windows).

Designed for: Traders who already like OBF's BOS/Order Block/FVG confluence approach and want fewer, higher-conviction signals filtered by real order flow. M1-M15 intraday Forex; tuned and tested primarily on EURUSD.

What this is NOT:
- Not a fully automated trading robot — signal/analysis indicator only, does not place trades.
- Not a guarantee of profit — delta confirmation improves signal quality, it does not eliminate losses.
- Delta volume is an approximation derived from OHLC + tick volume (standard practice without true bid/ask trade-side data on most retail forex feeds), not a literal order-flow tape reading.
- Not a repainting indicator — all zones and signals are drawn from fully closed, historical bars.

---

Also check out my other products on the Market:
- Order Block & FVG Confluence (base version)
- Liquidity Sweep + Reclaim
- Supply Demand Zones MTF
- SMC Multi Symbol Scanner
- VP Sweep Signals (free)
- VP Sweep Signals PRO
- Risk Calculator (free)
- Equity Drawdown Guard (free)
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