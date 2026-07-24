Order Block and FVG Confluence

Get high-conviction Order Block + FVG signals that only fire when structure break, zone, and higher-timeframe bias all line up — not another indicator marking every possible zone.

Order Block & FVG Confluence is a price-action indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines three Smart Money Concepts (SMC) tools into one confirmation-based signal engine: Break of Structure (BOS/CHoCH), Order Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). Instead of drawing every possible zone, it waits for a full confluence — structure break, a qualifying order block, an aligned higher-timeframe bias, and a clean retest  before ever marking a signal.

WHAT IT DOES

  • BOS / CHoCH detection — identifies genuine swing-point breaks in market structure, in either direction.
  • Order Block zones — automatically marks the last opposing candle before a structure break, the institutional "footprint" left behind before the move.
  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones — highlights 3-candle imbalances that price is statistically likely to revisit.
  • H1 bias filter — cross-checks every setup against the higher-timeframe (H1) EMA50 trend, so signals aren't taken against the dominant direction.
  • H1 ranging filter — an EMA20 slope check on H1 blocks setups during flat, directionless conditions.
  • Premium/Discount filter — only takes entries from the "cheap" side of the Order Block range, avoiding chasing price into the middle or far side of the zone.
  • Session filter — restrict signals to London and/or New York session hours (fully configurable, with a broker GMT-offset input).
  • Built-in risk management — automatic SL (beyond the Order Block, buffered) and TP based on a configurable risk/reward multiple.
  • On-chart dashboard — live panel showing session, H1 trend, pending setup, active trade, and current R:R.
  • Alerts — pop-up Alert, push notification, and sound alert the moment a signal confirms, with entry/SL/TP included in the message.
  • EA-readable data buffers (10 total) — every building block of the logic is exposed via iCustom() + CopyBuffer(), not just the final signal, so you can build your own automated logic on top of OBF's raw detections:
  • 0 Signal — 1=BUY, -1=SELL, 0=none (fires on the bar a setup confirms)
  • 1 BOS_Direction — 1=bullish, -1=bearish, 0=none (fires on the bar a fresh BOS/CHoCH happens)
  • 2/3 BullOB_High/Low — most recent bullish Order Block's top/bottom
  • 4/5 BearOB_High/Low — most recent bearish Order Block's top/bottom
  • 6/7 BullFVG_High/Low — most recent bullish Fair Value Gap's top/bottom
  • 8/9 BearFVG_High/Low — most recent bearish Fair Value Gap's top/bottom
  • Buffer indices are stable within this version line — an update won't silently move index 4 to mean something else.

KEY SETTINGS EXPLAINED

  • H1 Bias / H1 Ranging Filter — two independent higher-timeframe filters; disable either if you want more signals at the cost of some quality.
  • Premium/Discount Ratio (0.5-1.0) — 0.5 is the strictest (must enter in the exact cheaper half of the Order Block), 1.0 disables the filter entirely. Default 0.75 is tuned for a healthy, non-overwhelming signal frequency.
  • Setup Timeout (bars) — how long a pending setup waits for its retest before being discarded, so stale zones don't block new ones from forming.
  • Min/Max SL (pips) — setups with a stop-loss outside this range are automatically skipped, filtering out both noise-sized and oversized stops.
  • Base R:R — the take-profit is placed at this multiple of the risk distance.
  • Session windows — London/New York hour ranges (UTC-based, with a broker GMT-offset input) to restrict trading to your preferred hours.

DESIGNED FOR

M1-M15 intraday Forex trading. Works on any symbol with sufficient tick volume; tuned and tested primarily on EURUSD.

WHAT THIS IS NOT

  • Not a fully automated trading robot — it is a signal/analysis indicator only. It does not place trades.
  • Not a guarantee of profit — like any tool, it identifies a specific price-action pattern; risk management and market conditions remain the trader's responsibility.
  • Not a repainting indicator — all zones and signals are drawn from fully closed, historical bars and do not change after the fact.

    Free trial (Strategy Tester): shows signals, BOS/Order Block/FVG zones, and the dashboard - the full Entry/SL/TP trade plan and alerts are available in the purchased version.
     
    Want fewer, higher-conviction signals? Check out Order Block & FVG Confluence PRO — adds delta volume confirmation on top of everything here.

---

Also check out my other products on the Market:

  • Order Block & FVG Confluence PRO
  • Liquidity Sweep + Reclaim
  • Supply Demand Zones MTF
  • SMC Multi Symbol Scanner
  • VP Sweep Signals (free)
  • VP Sweep Signals PRO
  • Risk Calculator (free)
  • Risk Calculator PRO
  • Equity Drawdown Guard (free)
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NLTR J
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NLTR J 2026.07.29 08:21 
 

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Milos Vukomanovic
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Reply from developer Milos Vukomanovic 2026.07.29 09:05
Thanks so much for the kind words and the detailed feedback — really appreciate it. Good luck with Super Sentinel!
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