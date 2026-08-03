Supply Demand Zones MTF

Get multi-timeframe supply/demand zones with a built-in EMA/RSI entry trigger and ATR-based risk management — a complete entry plan, not just zones drawn on a chart.

Supply and Demand Zones (MTF) is a price-action indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies real institutional supply and demand levels, then combines them with a clean EMA/RSI momentum entry and higher-timeframe confirmation  not a generic rolling-high/low indicator, but a full rework built around genuine swing-pivot detection and ATR-based risk management.

WHAT IT DOES

  • Real Supply & Demand zones — drawn as rectangles anchored on confirmed swing pivots (not thin plotted lines), extended forward while still untested and automatically retired once broken or stale.
  • EMA + RSI entry signal — a clean EMA cross filtered by RSI momentum (must be on the correct side of the midline, not just "not extreme") for a real, meaningful filter instead of noise.
  • Higher-timeframe confirmation — every signal is cross-checked against a higher-timeframe RSI read using only fully closed bars, so it never repaints.
  • ATR-based Stop Loss / Take Profit — SL and TP distances scale with current market volatility (ATR), not a fixed percentage.
  • On-chart dashboard — live panel showing higher-timeframe direction, last signal, distance to the nearest zone (in pips), active trade, and SL/TP.
  • Alerts — pop-up Alert, push notification, and email alert the moment a signal confirms, with entry/SL/TP included in the message.
  • Classic solid triangle BUY/SELL markers, drawn directly on the signal bar.

KEY SETTINGS EXPLAINED

  • Zone Swing Bars — how many bars on each side confirm a genuine swing high/low. Higher = fewer, more significant zones; lower = more frequent, smaller zones.
  • Zone Max Age (bars) — how long an untested zone stays active before being considered stale.
  • EMA / RSI Length — the moving-average and momentum periods driving the entry signal.
  • Higher Timeframe — which timeframe confirms each signal (e.g. M15 confirming an M5 chart).
  • ATR SL / TP Multiple — independent multiples of ATR for stop-loss and take-profit distance, so risk and reward scale with real market volatility rather than a fixed percentage.

DESIGNED FOR

Intraday Forex trading on M1-M15 charts. Works on any symbol with sufficient tick volume; tuned and tested primarily on EURUSD.

WHAT THIS IS NOT

  • Not a fully automated trading robot — it is a signal/analysis indicator only. It does not place trades.
  • Not a guarantee of profit — like any tool, it identifies a specific price-action pattern; risk management and market conditions remain the trader's responsibility.
  • Not a repainting indicator — all zones and signals are drawn from fully closed, historical bars and do not change after the fact.
Also check out my other products on the Market:
- Order Block & FVG Confluence
- Order Block & FVG Confluence PRO
- Liquidity Sweep + Reclaim
- SMC Multi Symbol Scanner
- VP Sweep Signals (free)
- VP Sweep Signals PRO
- Risk Calculator (free)
- Risk Calculator PRO
- Equity Drawdown Guard (free)
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