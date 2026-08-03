Supply Demand Zones MTF

Get multi-timeframe supply/demand zones with a built-in EMA/RSI entry trigger and ATR-based risk management — a complete entry plan, not just zones drawn on a chart.

Supply and Demand Zones (MTF) is a price-action indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies real institutional supply and demand levels, then combines them with a clean EMA/RSI momentum entry and higher-timeframe confirmation — not a generic rolling-high/low indicator, but a full rework built around genuine swing-pivot detection and ATR-based risk management.

WHAT IT DOES

Real Supply & Demand zones — drawn as rectangles anchored on confirmed swing pivots (not thin plotted lines), extended forward while still untested and automatically retired once broken or stale.

EMA + RSI entry signal — a clean EMA cross filtered by RSI momentum (must be on the correct side of the midline, not just "not extreme") for a real, meaningful filter instead of noise.

Higher-timeframe confirmation — every signal is cross-checked against a higher-timeframe RSI read using only fully closed bars, so it never repaints.

ATR-based Stop Loss / Take Profit — SL and TP distances scale with current market volatility (ATR), not a fixed percentage.

On-chart dashboard — live panel showing higher-timeframe direction, last signal, distance to the nearest zone (in pips), active trade, and SL/TP.

Alerts — pop-up Alert, push notification, and email alert the moment a signal confirms, with entry/SL/TP included in the message.

Classic solid triangle BUY/SELL markers, drawn directly on the signal bar.

KEY SETTINGS EXPLAINED

Zone Swing Bars — how many bars on each side confirm a genuine swing high/low. Higher = fewer, more significant zones; lower = more frequent, smaller zones.

Zone Max Age (bars) — how long an untested zone stays active before being considered stale.

EMA / RSI Length — the moving-average and momentum periods driving the entry signal.

Higher Timeframe — which timeframe confirms each signal (e.g. M15 confirming an M5 chart).

ATR SL / TP Multiple — independent multiples of ATR for stop-loss and take-profit distance, so risk and reward scale with real market volatility rather than a fixed percentage.

DESIGNED FOR

Intraday Forex trading on M1-M15 charts. Works on any symbol with sufficient tick volume; tuned and tested primarily on EURUSD.

WHAT THIS IS NOT

Not a fully automated trading robot — it is a signal/analysis indicator only. It does not place trades.

Not a guarantee of profit — like any tool, it identifies a specific price-action pattern; risk management and market conditions remain the trader's responsibility.

Not a repainting indicator — all zones and signals are drawn from fully closed, historical bars and do not change after the fact.

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