Equity Drawdown Guard

Drawdown Guard is a free MetaTrader 5 dashboard that tracks your daily and weekly equity drawdown against your own limits — and warns you before you breach them. Works alongside any trading style, manual or automated, and any strategy: it doesn't care how you trade, only how much you've lost so far.

What it does:
- Daily loss limit tracking — set a % of balance or a fixed $ amount; the dashboard shows your current day's P&L against it in real time.
- Weekly loss limit tracking — same idea, tracked from the start of the week (Monday).
- Three-stage status — OK (green), Warning (amber, once you cross a configurable threshold of your limit), and Limit Hit (red) — see your risk at a glance without doing the math yourself.
- Pop-up alert on breach — get notified the moment either limit is actually reached.
- Works with any account — pure equity-based tracking, no dependency on any specific strategy, EA, or symbol.

Key Settings Explained:
- Daily / Weekly Limit % — the percentage of your day-start or week-start balance you're willing to lose before stopping.
- Fixed $ Limit — switch either limit to a fixed currency amount instead of a percentage.
- Warn Threshold % — how much of the limit must be used before the status turns amber (default 80%).

Designed for: Any trader who wants a simple, always-visible guardrail against overtrading a bad day or week — including prop firm challenge traders who need to respect strict daily/weekly loss rules.

What this is NOT:
- Not a trading robot — it does not close positions or stop trading automatically. It only tracks and warns.
- Not a substitute for your prop firm's own official risk dashboard — always confirm your actual numbers with your broker/firm; this is a convenience tool.
- The day/week starting balance is captured the moment the tool loads or a new day/week begins while it's running — if you attach it mid-session after trades already happened, the reference point starts from your current balance at that moment, not retroactively from midnight.

---
Looking for signal tools to pair with this? Check out my other products on the Market:
- Order Block & FVG Confluence
- Order Block & FVG Confluence PRO
- Liquidity Sweep + Reclaim
- Supply Demand Zones MTF
- SMC Multi Symbol Scanner
- VP Sweep Signals (also free)
- VP Sweep Signals PRO
- Risk Calculator (also free)
- Risk Calculator PRO

推荐产品
Size Bars
Viktor Loginov
指标
Size Bars – индикатор отображает на графике максимальный, минимальный, текущий и средний размер баров (свечей) за выбранный период. Отображаемые параметры индикатора Size Bars: 1)       Текущий размер бара в писах (по максимум/минимум, тело бара). 2)       Максимальный, минимальный и средний размер свечей BUY . 3)       Максимальный, минимальный, средний размер свечей SELL . 4)       Количество свечей BUY и количество свечей SELL . 5)       Среднее количество свечей подряд BUY и SELL . 6)     
Traders Dynamic Index
Miguel Chambel
指标
交易员动态指数（TDI） - 概述 交易员动态指数（TDI）是基于RSI振荡器的多功能指标。 它帮助交易者识别市场状况和潜在的反转信号。 TDI 将多个指标结合为一个，提供市场动态的全面视图。 组成部分： 绿色线：RSI 价格线 红色线：交易信号线 蓝色填充：波动带 黄色线：市场基准线 视觉信号： 趋势方向： 短期趋势： 绿线在红线上方：价格上涨。 红线在绿线上方：价格下跌。 总体趋势： 黄色线在32和68之间波动。关注该线的反弹情况，以识别市场反转。 当价格在黄色线上方时做多，在黄色线下方时做空。 市场强度和波动性： 短期分析： 绿线陡峭上升：市场强势。 绿线水平或平缓：市场疲弱，横盘整理。 总体分析： 蓝色填充区域扩大：市场趋势强劲。 蓝色填充区域收缩：市场疲软，波动较小。 蓝色线极度收缩：市场可能因经济公告或其他条件出现剧烈波动。 在EA（智能交易系统）中使用TDI： 要在EA中使用TDI指标，可以使用 iCustom 函数调用它，并获取其缓冲值以生成交易信号。 以下是一个简要示例： // 创建指标句柄 int handle_tdi = iCustom ( Symbol ()
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
指标
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
MultiSessionVolumeProfile
Everett Wright
指标
MultiSession Volume Profile is a professional volume profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 that builds separate POC, VAH, VAL and volume histograms for multiple custom trading sessions on the same chart. It helps you see where volume truly concentrated in each part of the day (RTH, Globex, Asia, London, etc.), so you can identify key intraday levels, ranges, and magnets that many standard tools miss. ​ Main advantages Multi-session profiles Build up to 5 fully independent sessions with custom times
Trend Follower LukaHo
Lukasz Mariusz Holla
指标
TrendFollower（趨勢分析的瑞士軍刀） 告別傳統指標。探索 TrendFollower －五大策略合一！ 厭倦了指標在市場早已過頂時發出買進訊號？你的移動平均線落後只能反映上週二的趨勢？讓我們來解決這個問題。 隆重介紹 TrendFollower －一個功能強大的模組化架構（機構級），它從五個不同的角度分析市場結構。無論你是耐心的波段交易者，還是最愛「買入/賣出」按鈕的超短線交易者，你都能在這裡找到適合自己的策略。 ️ 5 種操作模式（可在設定中選擇）： ZLSMA（零滯後簡單移動平均線）： 我們最喜歡的模式。它是一種速度極快的移動平均線，透過內建的 ATR 指標過濾噪音，並分析斜率角度。它瞬息萬變。延遲只是個細節上的小技巧——我們總是能及時把握。 ADHD 短線交易 ：專為坐不住的你打造。閃電般快速、動態的通道，帶有雲圖（上漲/下跌雲圖），旨在捕捉微小波動和強勁的動能。 超級趨勢雲圖： 經典雲圖的現代演繹。基於 ATR 的動態波動雲圖。完美適用於嚴格的追蹤停損。 趨勢交易者： 包含 10
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
指标
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Basic Theme Builder MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (2)
指标
基本主题构建器：简化您的图表自定义 通过 基本主题构建器 指标，彻底改变您的交易体验。这款多功能工具旨在简化您在MetaTrader 5 平台上自定义图表外观的过程。该指标提供了一个用户友好的面板，您可以轻松切换不同的主题和配色方案，提升交易环境的视觉吸引力和功能性。 Free MT4 version 基本主题构建器 指标是那些希望轻松个性化MetaTrader 5图表的交易者的终极工具。通过其简单的面板界面和各种主题预设，您可以迅速调整图表的外观，以匹配您的交易风格或心情。无论您偏爱经典外观还是现代美学，基本主题构建器提供了一系列选项，以增强您的视觉体验并提高专注度。立即优化您的交易设置，体验这款实用且易于使用的指标。 主要特点： 轻松管理主题： 使用便捷的面板界面，单击即可快速更改图表主题。 预定义预设： 从几种预配置的主题和配色方案中进行选择，包括经典、深色、浅色等，以适应您的交易偏好。 可自定义选项： 调整颜色和样式，按您的喜好定制图表外观。 用户友好界面： 享受简单直观的设计，无需复杂设置或配置。 提升交易专注度： 通过视觉吸引力强且无干扰的图表环境，改善您的交易体验。
FREE
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
指标
VR 网格指示器 设计 用于创建具有用户定义设置的图形网格。与 标准网格 不同，VR 网格用于构建 圆形关卡 。根据用户的选择，轮次级别之间的步长可以是任意的。此外，与其他指标和实用程序不同，即使时间段发生变化或终端重新启动，VR Grid 也能保持网格的位置 。 设置、设置文件、演示版本、说明、问题解决，可以从以下位置获取 [博客] 您可以在以下位置阅读或撰写评论 [关联] 版本为 [MetaTrader 4] 垂直级别 基于实际时间间隔并 忽略缺失 或不存在的周期。因此，级别之间的步长严格对应于用户选择的值。 使用 VR 网格指标时，交易者 可以更改任何级别的垂直线和水平线的样式 、颜色和粗细。这使您可以控制金融工具的 回合水平 。 整数位是 以两个或多个零结尾 的价格（例如：1.23500、5.65900、1923.200）。人们相信，这样的水平 经常充当 作为支撑或阻力的强点。 Horizontal line settings Horizontal line step Horizontal line color Horizontal line style Horizonta
FREE
Ichimoku Advanced Free
Hoang Ngoc Thach
指标
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo 的目的-建立在几乎每一个交易市场被成功应用的趋势交易系统。它在许多方面都是独一无二的，但它的主要优势是其使用多个数据点，为交易者提供一个更深入，更全面的价格走势视角。这种深入视角，事实上，Ichimoku 是一款非常优秀的可视系统，能够令交易者从那些高概率中 "一目了然" 地快速识别和过滤低概率的交易设置。 本指标基于标准的 MT5 Ichimoku Kinko Hyo 指标，但我已经将它设计为跟踪其它数值 (RSI, CCI, Momentum, TEMA, ...)，且替换至子窗口。 您可以使用它作为其它策略的确认，或者如果您是一个专门的 Ichimoku 用户，您可以将它作为您的 Ichimoku 图表一个梦幻般的辅助。 这是免费版本, 您只能在子窗口里使用 RSI-Ichimoku/原始 Ichimoku。 参看 专业 和 专业多时间帧 版本。
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
指标
该指标建立当前报价，可以与历史报价进行比较，并在此基础上进行价格走势预测。指示器有一个文本字段，用于快速导航到所需日期。 选项： 符号 - 选择指标将显示的符号； SymbolPeriod - 选择指标从中获取数据的时段； IndicatorColor - 指示器颜色； HorisontalShift - 由指标绘制的报价移动指定的柱数； Inverse - true 反转引号，false - 原始视图； ChartVerticalShiftStep - 图表垂直移动（键盘上的向上/向下箭头）； 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。
Trend Fuzzy Analyzer
Evgeniy Kornilov
指标
Trend Fuzzy Analyzer   Purpose and Concept The Trend Fuzzy Analyzer indicator assesses the strength and direction of the current market trend. It is based on the principle of   Fuzzy Logic , which transforms quantitative readings from several standard technical indicators into a qualitative assessment of trend strength. Unlike binary signals, the indicator outputs a final value as a confidence level (from 0 to 100%). Core Working Principle The indicator simultaneously analyzes input data from f
FREE
Risk Calculator Drag SL TP
Milos Vukomanovic
指标
Risk Calculator is a free MetaTrader 5 tool that removes the manual math from position sizing. Drag the Stop Loss line to where your setup actually invalidates, and the dashboard instantly tells you the correct lot size for your risk — no calculator, no spreadsheet, no guesswork. What it does: - Draggable SL line — drop it exactly where your stop belongs; the tool reads the distance in real time. - Draggable TP line — see your Reward:Risk ratio update live as you position your target. - Automa
FREE
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
RsiCrossSma
Thiago Gomes Cavalcanti
5 (2)
指标
Esse indicador é a combinação do  RSI (IFR) com Média Móvel Simples aplicada o RSI em um único indicador para facilitar a criação de alguma estratégia. Fiz esse indicador para que um único indicador contenha os buffer necessários para implementar alguma EA. Descrição dos Buffers para o EA, Buffer 0 -> Valor do RSI Buffer 1 -> Valor da média móvel aplicada ao RSI
FREE
CCI Fixed Dual
Edoardo Centorame
指标
什么是 CCI FIXED DUAL CCI FIXED DUAL 是一个专业级 Trend Direction Filter，旨在精准识别： 市场的主导方向 走势的结构质量 主趋势与加速阶段之间的一致性 它不是一个直接入场指标。 它不是一个传统振荡器。 它是一个市场环境工具，旨在帮助交易者决定何时交易以及何时不交易，从而大幅减少市场噪音和判断错误。 CCI FIXED DUAL 的基本理念 CCI FIXED DUAL 所基于的原则简单但强大： 一个信号只有在与市场结构一致时才有价值。 因此，该指标： 不使用单一数值 不会对价格做出冲动反应 不会刻意寻找反转点 而是建立在以下基础之上，构建出一种层级化的趋势解读： 基于 Typical Price 的 CCI 不同速度的 LWMA 移动平均线 短期 中期 和长期之间的动态比较 因此，其结果是对市场方向的一种稳定 干净 且可靠的表达。 指标的技术结构： CCI FIXED DUAL 由四个主要部分组成，全部显示在独立窗口中。 1 CCI magenta 线 这是指标的信息基础。 衡量典型价格的偏离程度 提供应用平滑处理的原始材料 它并不
Silver Zebra Trading System
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Silver Zebra Trading System - Uncover Market Momentum Unlock a powerful new way to visualize market trends and momentum with the Silver Zebra Trading System. This unique MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to give you a clear and immediate understanding of market dynamics, helping you make more informed trading decisions. For just $30, you can add this indispensable tool to your trading arsenal. What is the Silver Zebra Trading System? The Silver Zebra Trading System is a sophisticated indicator
EA20 Tanin Ichimoku Cloud
Nhat Tien Duong
专家
TANIN ICHIMOKU CLOUD (EA20): The Ultimate Trend Rider & Prop Firm Shield Trading the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system manually can be complex and emotionally draining. Are you tired of getting shaken out of massive trends by market noise? Meet EA20 Tanin Ichimoku Cloud , a fully automated trend-following system. It takes the guesswork out of Ichimoku by executing sniper entries and riding the mega trends with zero emotions.   ENTER YOUR KEY HERE:   [  EA20_99999D_TANINCODER_598259741005 ] --
FREE
Marcus Creations
Kelvin Kioko Kaambi
指标
Marcus Creations：免费的 MT5 买入/卖出信号指标 基于概率的买卖信号，由市场环境检测（Market Regime Detection）与蒙特卡洛模拟（Monte Carlo Simulation）强力驱动。社区 100% 免费使用。 Marcus Creations 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的免费指标。它通过读取当前的市场环境，随后运行独家研发的蒙特卡洛模拟引擎，以此推演出未来最有可能的价格走势路径。当概率在某个方向上达成一致时，它会在您的图表上直接标出清晰的买入和卖出箭头——绝无画面杂乱，也无需复杂的设置。 在历史测试中，该信号的胜率（Strike Rate）最高可达 60–70% 。虽然历史战绩从不预示未来表现，但如果您将这些信号融入自己的交易系统中进行过滤，它将成为一个真正强大的共流（Confluence）确认工具。 为什么交易者选择 Marcus Creations 蒙特卡洛价格路径引擎： 将数千次模拟出来的结果浓缩为一个最有可能的发展方向（核心机制属于商业机密）。 市场环境自动检测： 指标会在打印信号前，自动适应并解读当前的市场状况。 内
FREE
Ichimoku MTF
Hoang Ngoc Thach
指标
MTF Ichimoku is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on well known Ichimoku. In MetaTrader 5 we have Ichimoku already included as a standard technical indicator. However it can be used only for the current timeframe. When we are looking for a trend, it is very desirable to have Ichimokuis showing higher timeframes. MTF Ichimoku presented here has additional parameter - TimeFrame. You can use it to set up higher timeframe from which Ichimokuis will calculate its values. Other basic parameters are not c
Predictive Ranges
Lovrenc Mihelcic
指标
A technical analysis tool that displays dynamic price levels on the chart based on market volatility measurements. Technical Features: Calculates 5 distinct price levels displayed as horizontal lines Applies a multiplier factor (default: 6.0) to scale the calculations Features an adaptive central reference line that adjusts based on price movement All levels update dynamically as new price data becomes available Visual Components: Upper Level 2   (Red): Outermost upper boundary Upper Level 1  
FREE
WickAndBody Volume Flow
Henry Armando Baltazar
指标
WickAndBody Volume Flow v5.2 Order Flow Analysis through Candle Segmentation The WickAndBody Volume Flow is an advanced diagnostic tool for MetaTrader that allows traders to "see" inside every Japanese candlestick. Unlike conventional volume indicators, this algorithm utilizes Multi-Timeframe (MTF) technology to break down real volume and determine exactly how much capital was traded in the wicks versus the candle body . Key Features Volume Detection: Uses lower timeframe data (M1/M5) to reconst
FREE
Candle Timer Countdown Pro
Kun Ming Xie
指标
概述 Candle Timer Countdown Pro 显示当前K线收盘的平滑、精准倒计时，并配有一个圆形进度弧，让您一眼即可直观了解剩余时间。不同于其他在无新tick时会冻结或时间漂移的计时器，本指标使用服务器时间插值算法，在 M1 至 MN 的所有周期上提供无卡顿的平滑倒计时。 无论您是在1分钟图上进行剥头皮交易，还是在H4进行波段操作，准确知道当前K线何时收盘，有助于把握入场时机、确认K线形态，并避免过早决策。 为什么本计时器与众不同 大多数 MT5 计时器仅依赖 TimeCurrent()，该函数只有在新tick到来时才更新。在低波动或高周期图表中，tick可能间隔数秒，导致计时器冻结后突然跳动。 本指标通过在每次tick到达时锚定服务器时间，并在两次tick之间使用本地毫秒时钟进行插值计算，实现每0.5秒平滑递减，无卡顿、无延迟。同时配备实时圆形进度弧，提供独特的可视化时间提示。 主要功能 精准倒计时 服务器时间插值确保即使在tick稀少时也能平滑倒计时，无冻结、无跳动、无漂移。 圆形进度弧 在倒计时文字旁显示实时圆形进度环。 可选样式： 空心圆环 实心扇形 颜色随多空方
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
指标
SlopeChannelB – 一种技术分析工具，构建倾斜的价格运动通道，为评估当前市场状况和寻找交易信号提供独特机会。 指标的主要特点： 倾斜的价格运动通道 : 该指标有助于可视化支持和阻力水平，这些水平可能表明潜在的反转点或趋势持续。 线条颜色多样和背景突出显示 : 倾斜的支持和阻力级别以不同颜色显示，通道本身还通过背景额外突出，简化图表的视觉分析。 三种计算线条的选项 : 指标使用回归分析来构建通道线。您可以选择以下三种方法之一： Robust (默认) – 对异常值具有鲁棒性的方法。 OLS (普通最小二乘法) 。 Median (中位数计算) 。 最优模型选择 : SlopeChannelB根据五个质量标准的分析自动选择最适合的通道线变体。 质量参数直接在图表上显示，帮助您评估结果。您还可以使用按钮手动切换通道构建选项。 双信号系统 : 第一信号 – 当价格达到倾斜的阻力或支持级别时发生。 第二信号 – 记录价格从级别到通道中心的移动。 这些信号有助于寻找反弹的入场点，但始终需要其他工具的确认。 与其他指标联合使用 : 建议将SlopeChannelB与振荡器或趋势
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
指标
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Lorentzian Classification Open Source
AI Edge LLC
4 (1)
指标
The official MetaTrader 5 port of jdehorty's Lorentzian Classification indicator predicts the direction of future price movement from historical price data using Lorentzian distance. Overview A Lorentzian Distance Classifier (LDC) is a machine learning classification algorithm capable of categorizing historical data from a multi-dimensional feature space. This indicator demonstrates how Lorentzian Classification can be used to predict the direction of future price movements. Each bar is classif
FREE
Tradinglab XPMA
Nasimul Haque Choudhury
指标
XP Moving Average (xpMA) — MT5 Indicator XPMA is an all-in-one moving average indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines 11 different MA algorithms into a single, unified tool. Instead of switching between multiple indicators, xpMA lets you select your preferred moving average type from a single drop-down and instantly see color-coded trend direction, entry signal arrows, and real-time alerts — all on the main chart window. Critically, XPMA never repaints — every signal that appears on the chart i
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
指标
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
Dynamic DOM
Artem Bezmenov
指标
Instructions for the Dynamic_DOM_Labels indicator Dynamic_DOM_Labels is a professional analytical tool for the MetaTrader 5 terminal, designed to analyze the Order Flow in real time. The indicator connects directly to the broker's Depth of Market /DOM, finds large limit orders from buyers (Buy Limit) and sellers (Sell Limit) and projects them onto the work schedule. The tool is designed specifically for liquid markets such as Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs (for example, GBPUSD), where la
ICT Supply and Demand Zones Identifier
Kee Huang Tan
5 (1)
指标
This indicator helps to draw supply and demand zones based on ICT's concepts. Traders can customize their Demand and Supply zones' color. By default, demand is red, supply is blue. The recommended way of trading by ICT is to buy in Demand Zone and sell in Supply Zone. Do keep in mind to consider multiple other confluences when trading. Do keep in mind that it is possible for supply and demand zones to overlap. In such instances, I would recommend to refrain from trading as this implies a lack of
FREE
BTC Speed Alpha
Artur Danowski
指标
If you like BTC Speed Alpha Indicator, you can also check BTC Speed Alpha EA on my MQL5 profile. The EA version is designed for automated BTCUSD trading with risk control, Break Even, trailing stop, position assist and dashboard panel. BTC Speed Alpha is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want a clean visual tool for reading market direction, impulse movement and potential BUY / SELL opportunities directly on the chart. The indicator combines an adaptive t
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
指标
让我们先坦诚一点。 没有任何一个指标可以单独让你实现盈利。如果有人告诉你可以，那他是在向你兜售一个梦想。任何显示完美买卖箭头的指标都可以被做得看起来毫无瑕疵——只需要放大历史中的某一段并截取成功交易的截图。我们不会这样做。 SMC Intraday Formula 是一个工具。 它为你读取市场结构，标记出概率最高的价格区域，并用简单直白的语言准确告诉你当前智能资金的行为轨迹。你仍然需要做决定。你仍然需要执行交易。但现在，你是带着精确性执行，而不是靠希望。 我们已经在黄金（XAUUSD）以及主要外汇货币对的日内剥头皮交易中使用该指标将近三年。这是我们在 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 上的日常主力工具。它之所以有效，是因为它不试图预测未来——它展示的是当前正在形成的高概率交易机会，并解释 为什么 。 它与其他所有指标有什么不同？ 大多数交易指标只做一件事。移动平均线交叉。振荡指标触及某个水平。出现一个箭头。你进场交易。你亏损。你责怪指标。重复。 SMC Intraday Formula 将多个机构级概念整合为一个统一的市场解读： - 斐波那契共振引擎 不只是普通的斐波那契水平——该指标
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
指标
GoldenX Entry 是一款用于 MT5 的指标，包含自适应 Smart Entry Trend 算法、信号评分系统、市场状态识别器以及波动率过滤器。每个信号都包含计算得出的入场位、三个止盈位（TP1、TP2、TP3）以及止损位。它基于多个分析层构建，旨在适应不同市场条件，将多层分析系统与内置优化器及统计跟踪系统相结合。该指标基于风险收益比（RR）指标和历史交易行为提供量化分析。 开始使用非常简单——在所选时间周期上运行优化器，然后在图表上开始使用该指标。 核心功能 GoldenX Entry 将信号引擎与内置交易管理及历史统计跟踪整合在同一图表中： - 内置优化器： 优化器可在图表上单击运行。它通过两阶段搜索流程测试200种参数组合——先进行探索，再进行优化——并在完成后自动应用选定配置。结果会按时间周期缓存，因此当返回已优化的周期时，会立即恢复相同设置。 - 黄金品种自动周期识别： 将指标加载到任何 XAUUSD 图表（M1 到月线）。系统会自动识别当前周期并加载对应预设。共包含9个时间周期配置文件，专为黄金在标准周期上优化设计。切换周期时，参数会自动调整。 - 资金参考面
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
指标
Gold Entry Sniper – 专业多周期ATR黄金交易仪表盘，适合黄金剥头皮与波段交易 Gold Entry Sniper 是一款先进的 MetaTrader 5 指标，旨在为 XAUUSD 及其他品种提供精准的 买/卖信号 。基于 ATR 移动止损逻辑 和 多周期分析仪表盘 ，适合剥头皮交易者与波段交易者，帮助识别 高概率黄金入场点 。 主要功能与优势 多周期信号分析 – 同时显示 M1、M5、M15 趋势方向。 基于ATR的动态止损 – 根据波动性自动调整。 专业图表仪表盘 – 展示信号状态、ATR水平、线性回归中线和交易方向。 清晰买卖标记 – 自动箭头与文字标签提示。 离场提示与交易管理 – 自动检测离场信号锁定利润。 全面自定义 – 调整仪表盘位置、颜色、字体及参数。 专为黄金优化 – 适用于 M1至M15 黄金剥头皮 ，也适合外汇、指数与加密货币。 为什么选择 Gold Entry Sniper？ 为追求 快速、精准、可视化交易决策 的交易者打造，ATR 与多周期确认结合，帮助你抓住 最佳黄金入场点
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
作者的更多信息
VP Sweep Signals
Milos Vukomanovic
指标
VP Sweep Signals is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines a previous-period Volume Profile (POC / VAH / VAL) with sweep-and-reclaim signal detection, filtered to your preferred trading hours. Instead of guessing where the "fair" price sits, it maps out where the real volume traded yesterday — then flags the moments price sweeps beyond that range and reclaims it. What it does: - Previous-period Volume Profile — automatically builds a volume profile of the prior period (default: previous d
FREE
Order Block and FVG Confluence
Milos Vukomanovic
指标
Get high-conviction Order Block + FVG signals that only fire when structure break, zone, and higher-timeframe bias all line up — not another indicator marking every possible zone. Order Block & FVG Confluence   is a price-action indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines three Smart Money Concepts (SMC) tools into one confirmation-based signal engine: Break of Structure (BOS/CHoCH), Order Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). Instead   of drawing every possible zone, it waits for a full confluence —
Risk Calculator Drag SL TP
Milos Vukomanovic
指标
Risk Calculator is a free MetaTrader 5 tool that removes the manual math from position sizing. Drag the Stop Loss line to where your setup actually invalidates, and the dashboard instantly tells you the correct lot size for your risk — no calculator, no spreadsheet, no guesswork. What it does: - Draggable SL line — drop it exactly where your stop belongs; the tool reads the distance in real time. - Draggable TP line — see your Reward:Risk ratio update live as you position your target. - Automa
FREE
Liquidity Sweep and Reclaim
Milos Vukomanovic
指标
Get institutional-grade entries with a built-in 0-55 confidence score and a full SL/TP1-3 plan on every signal. Liquidity Sweep & Reclaim (LSR) detects moments when price "sweeps" liquidity at a key level (previous day high/low, Asia session, rolling swing, volume-based Peak Activity Range) and reclaims back — a common sign of institutional entry. Every signal gets a 0-55 confidence score (grade C to A++), a full SL/TP1-3 plan, and optional alerts. Non-repainting, lightweight to compute, no lag
Supply Demand Zones MTF
Milos Vukomanovic
指标
Get multi-timeframe supply/demand zones with a built-in EMA/RSI entry trigger and ATR-based risk management — a complete entry plan, not just zones drawn on a chart. Supply and Demand Zones (MTF)   is a price-action indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies real institutional supply and demand levels, then combines them with a clean EMA/RSI   momentum   entry   and   higher-timeframe   confirmation   —   not   a   generic   rolling-high/low   indicator,   but   a   full   rework   built   aroun
SMC Multi Symbol Scanner
Milos Vukomanovic
指标
SMC Multi-Symbol Scanner   is a live dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that scans up to 8 symbols at once from a single chart, checking each one for two independent Smart Money Concept setups - Order Block + FVG confluence and Supply/Demand zone tests - and reports everything in one clean, color-coded table. No more flipping through charts one by one to see what's happening across the market. WHAT   IT   DOES Scans 8 symbols simultaneously - fully configurable list (default: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USD
VP Sweep Signals PRO
Milos Vukomanovic
指标
VP Sweep Signals PRO builds on the free VP Sweep Signals with three genuine upgrades: delta volume confirmation (fewer, higher-quality signals), a weekly Volume Profile alongside the daily one, and everything else you already know from the free version — Volume Profile POC/VAH/VAL, sweep-and-reclaim detection, and kill-zone filtering. What's new in PRO: - Delta-confirmed signals — every sweep/reclaim signal is checked against the day's cumulative delta volume (an approximation of buy vs. sell
Order Block and FVG Confluence PRO
Milos Vukomanovic
指标
Order Block & FVG Confluence PRO builds on the base OBF indicator with one genuine upgrade: delta volume confirmation. Every BOS/Order Block/FVG signal is checked against the day's real cumulative order flow before it fires — fewer, higher-conviction signals, not more noise. What's new in PRO: - Delta-confirmed signals — a BUY only fires when the day's cumulative delta volume (an approximation of buy vs. sell pressure derived from where each candle closes within its range) is net positive; a S
Risk Calculator PRO One Click Trading
Milos Vukomanovic
实用工具
Risk Calculator PRO turns position sizing into a one-click action. Drag your Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit lines directly on the chart — the panel calculates your lot size from real account risk, then places the trade for you with SL/TP already attached. What's new in PRO - Draggable Entry line — plan a market order, or drag Entry away from price to auto-detect a pending Buy/Sell Limit or Stop setup. - One-click order execution — BUY/SELL buttons send the calculated lot size straight to th
筛选:
无评论
回复评论