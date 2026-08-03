SMC Multi-Symbol Scanner is a live dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that scans up to 8 symbols at once from a single chart, checking each one for two independent Smart Money Concept setups - Order Block + FVG confluence and Supply/Demand zone tests - and reports everything in one clean, color-coded table. No more flipping through charts one by one to see what's happening across the market.

WHAT IT DOES

Scans 8 symbols simultaneously - fully configurable list (default: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, XAUUSD), refreshed on a timer (default every 5 seconds), independent of whichever chart the indicator is attached to.

Two setup types per symbol, checked in parallel: Order Block + FVG confluence (genuine swing-structure break, the institutional order block behind it, and an optional Fair Value Gap), and Supply/Demand zone test (nearest valid zone and its exact distance in pips).

Higher-timeframe trend bias per symbol (configurable EMA/timeframe).

Live, color-coded table - trend, setup direction, and zone type are all color-coded at a glance. Table background and border colors are fully customizable.

Click any symbol name to switch your chart to it instantly.

Alerts on fresh setups - pop-up Alert and push notification the moment any scanned symbol gets a new setup. Each setup only alerts once, not on every scan.

KEY SETTINGS EXPLAINED

Symbol List - comma-separated list of any symbols your broker offers.

Rescan Interval - how often (seconds) the scanner re-checks every symbol.

Bias Timeframe / EMA Length - the higher-timeframe trend filter shown in the Trend column.

Order Block / FVG settings - swing lookback, confirmation bars, minimum body size, FVG lookback and minimum size.

Supply/Demand settings - swing confirmation bars and maximum zone age before a zone is considered stale.

Dashboard colors - panel background and border, fully customizable.

DESIGNED FOR

Traders who watch multiple Forex pairs (and gold) at once and don't want to keep several charts open just to catch a setup.

WHAT THIS IS NOT

Not a fully automated trading robot - it is a signal/analysis dashboard only. It does not place trades.

Not a guarantee of profit - like any tool, it surfaces specific price-action patterns; risk management and market conditions remain the trader's responsibility.

Not a repainting indicator - every scan reads fully closed historical bars only.

Also check out my other products on the Market:

- Order Block & FVG Confluence

- Order Block & FVG Confluence PRO

- Liquidity Sweep + Reclaim

- Supply Demand Zones MTF

- VP Sweep Signals (free)

- VP Sweep Signals PRO

- Risk Calculator (free)

- Risk Calculator PRO

- Equity Drawdown Guard (free)