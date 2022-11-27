Patternist

* Corrected and accelerated zigzag. (You can change the range)

* The zigzag is updated with each new candle/bar.

* If you want, by activating the button, only when you click the button, it searches for a pattern. If you do it automatically, it searches every time the chart is refreshed.

* 17 frequently used harmonic patterns and a special pattern that you can define your own proportions.

* You can keep the chart simple with the price display. You can make a triangle representation if you want.

* You can review past performances with "History Mode".

* Does not repaint.

* If the pattern rules are not valid, the pattern is deleted. If the price reaches the specified level, it is possible to buy/sell.

* Note: You can set all other patterns to "false" and set your own proportions. You can test your own pattern with history mode. If you are satisfied with the result, you can save it as a template.

* Patterns:

* Custon Pattern (Your Special Ratios)

* Gartley

* GarleyV2

* ButterFly

* ButterFlyV2

* Bat

* Crab

* Deep Crab

* Cypher

* Shark

* NenStar

* Anti ButterFly

* Anti Bat

* Anti Crab

* Anti Cypher

* Anti Gartley

* Anti AShark

* Anti NenStar

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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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